Meta's virtual Connect event will stream live Oct. 11th

Meta Connect, the company’s annual event devoted to augmented and virtual reality, is just over a month away. The newly renamed event will take place October 11th, Mark Zuckerberg announced in a post on Facebook.

As with last year, the event will be virtual and streamed live on Reality Labs’ Facebook page. For now, there are few other official details available. The Meta Connect website says more information about speakers and the schedule for the day are “coming soon.”

But we already know a bit about what to expect. Meta is likely to finally show off Project Cambria, its new high-end VR headset that may be called Meta Quest Pro. In his Facebook post, Zuckerberg seemed to tease the big reveal, with a photo of him wearing a headset that was almost entirely obscured. Zuckerberg also recently promised “major updates” to Horizon avatars after his own low-res VR likeness was mercilessly dragged.

Mark Zuckerberg in what's likely the company's new VR headset.