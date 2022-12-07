U.S. markets close in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,931.07
    -10.19 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,592.94
    -3.40 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,943.60
    -71.29 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.37
    +0.79 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.85
    -1.40 (-1.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.00
    +12.60 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    +0.53 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    +0.0050 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4600
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0080 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3260
    -0.6340 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,816.50
    -166.63 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.66
    -7.37 (-1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Meta considered building a Twitter competitor to capitalize on Elon Musk's 'crisis' at company, report says: 'LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER'

Grace Kay
·3 min read
Side-by-side image of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.
Kevin Dietsch/Michael Gonzalez/Getty Images

  • Meta brainstormed how to build a Twitter competitor as Elon Musk took over the platform, NYT reports.

  • Mark Zuckerberg's company has sought to emulate other platforms in the past.

  • Since, Elon Musk took over Twitter the company has lost advertisers and around half its staff.

Meta is looking to capitalize on Elon Musk's chaotic Twitter takeover, according to a recent report from The New York Times.

Employees from Facebook and Instragram met virtually in November to generate ideas around building a text-based app that could take on Twitter, the Times reported.

"Twitter is in crisis and Meta needs its mojo back," one Meta employee wrote in a post, per The Times. "LET'S GO FOR THEIR BREAD AND BUTTER."

At the brainstorming session, the group of workers discussed creating a standalone text-focused app that could be built based off of Instagram's technology, the publication reported. The employees also considered building the text-based feature into Instagram's existing platform as an additional feed like Instagram Reels or rolling the feature into Instagram Notes, per The Times.

Instagram Notes is a new feature for the photo-sharing app that Meta began testing over the summer and rolled out to a select group of users. The new component allows users to post temporary short text-based messages to "close friends" or followers the individual follows back.

During the meeting, Meta employees came up with several names for a potential Twitter competitor, including Realtime, Real Reels, and Instant, the Times reported.

A Meta spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication.

It wouldn't be the first time that Mark Zuckerberg's company has attempted to copy another social media platform. Instagram has also taken on TikTok head-on with Instagram Reels after testing and shutting down a separate TikTok clone, Lasso, and Zuckerberg has discussed turning Meta's WhatsApp into a WeChat competitor. The Facebook founder has also expressed interest in Twitter in the past. In 2008, Zuckerberg offered to buy Twitter for $500 million, but the company rejected the bid.

Meta isn't the only company looking to benefit from the turbulence at Twitter. Smaller Twitter competitors like Mastodon and Hive have also tossed their hats in the ring. Meanwhile, microblogging site Tumblr took the opportunity to take a dig at Musk's plans for his new social media company.

Since the richest man in the world took Twitter private in October there's been a large amount of uncertainty regarding the company's future. Within hours of taking over, Musk terminated much of Twitter's executive staff, including its CEO Parag Agrawal. The billionaire later laid off about half of the company's workforce and hundreds more left of their own accord after Musk called for workers to commit to working an "extremely hardcore" work schedule. At the time of the mass exodus, concerns circulated online that Twitter would be at a higher risk of suffering outages after it lost such a large portion of its engineers.

In the weeks following Musk's acquisition, some celebrities left the platform and advertisers paused or stopped advertising on the platform over content moderation concerns. Without major advertisers, Twitter could flounder as ads accounted for about 90% of Twitter's revenue last year.

Meanwhile, Musk has worked to get advertisers to return to the platform. He has also repeatedly claimed that the number of users on the site is at an all-time high.

"The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," the billionaire said last month.

Read The Times' full story on its website.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Cannabis stocks slide after Senator McConnell rebukes marijuana legislation

    Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging

    NIO, Li Auto, XPeng, ChargePoint Holdings and Blink Charging are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    All of the major indexes fell into bear market territory at various points this year with the Nasdaq Composite taking one of the bigger hits. Many Wall Street experts expect the bear market, or at the very least a correction, to stay with us well into 2023 as a recession looms. Analysts at Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) said the S&P 500 could fall to 3,240 by April, which would be a roughly 18% decline from current levels, before climbing back to around 4,000 by the end of the year -- which is essentially where it is now.

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • Here's how much the average American 60-year-old has in retirement savings — how does your nest egg compare?

    Chances are good you're ahead of 25% of your peers.

  • Why Bank of America Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were down on Tuesday, falling as much as 6% during the trading day. As of 2:45 p.m. ET, Bank of America was down 5.5%, trading at $32.58. The major indexes were all down on Tuesday, led by the Nasdaq Composite, which was down 258 points, or 2.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 498 points, or 1.5%, and the S&P 500 was off 77 points, or 1.9%, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • The Returns At PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) Aren't Growing

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Has Been Left for Dead -- Is It Time to Buy?

    Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), formed earlier this year when telecom giant AT&T spun off WarnerMedia and merged it with Discovery, has all the makings of a media giant. The company's stable of intellectual property and assets is formidable: HBO, DC Comics, Warner Bros.' films, linear TV channels including CNN, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network, HGTV, TLC, Discovery, and many more, and rights to broadcast NBA games all fall under the company's umbrella. Warner Bros. Discovery is also already a major player in streaming.

  • Carvana stock sees steep decline amid pressures on the used car market

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses why Carvana stock is crashing on Wednesday.

  • Is It Too Late To Consider Buying AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)?

    AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:AMC ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention...

  • Airbnb stock drops on Morgan Stanley downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Morgan Stanley analyst’s Underweight rating on Airbnb stock.

  • BNP Paribas studied 100 years of market crashes — here’s what it says is coming next

    Whether Santa eventually comes or not is still to be determined, with Mr. Claus perhaps postponing a decision until next Tuesday’s CPI release. Strategists led by Greg Boutle, head of U.S. equity and derivatives strategy, are expecting a capitulation event next year. “This would be a departure from the current bear market regime, which has been characterized by a grind lower in equities as P/E multiples have contracted,” they say.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Misfired Today

    Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported financial results that missed the target by a wide margin. After markets closed Tuesday, Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $121 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Oct. 31. The company blamed the macro environment for the miss, along with a difficult competitive environment.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.48

    The board of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.48 on the 15th of...

  • Down More Than 40%: Deutsche Bank Says Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    Should investors prepare for a winter full of persistent headwinds? Inflation remains high, rising interest rates are putting a squeeze on capital as well as making consumer credit more expensive, and both the China COVID lockdowns and the Russian war in Ukraine continue to crimp global supply chains. But even though the markets are facing serious headwinds, not every stock is going to react by falling. According to the analysts at Wall Street giant Deutsche Bank, two interesting stocks are like

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Knocked It Out of the Park Wednesday

    Stock markets prepared to continue their downward trend on Wednesday, as early morning moves in futures markets indicated further declines after two losing sessions on Monday and Tuesday. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) looked poised to suffer the most significant declines, with futures contracts falling more than 1% in premarket trading. MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rose sharply after the software-as-a-service (SaaS) company reported solid financial results late Tuesday, but the biggest pop came for Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RXDX).