U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,058.61
    +79.88 (+2.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,635.73
    +515.45 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,753.30
    +318.56 (+2.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.39
    +40.23 (+2.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.51
    +4.18 (+3.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.90
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7770
    +0.0280 (+1.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2583
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3220
    +0.0810 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,681.23
    +79.37 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    650.13
    -11.01 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,564.92
    +42.17 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,604.84
    -72.96 (-0.27%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Meta consolidates its privacy policy to appease regulators

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

In an effort to make its notoriously dense user agreements less labyrinthine, Meta has rewritten and redesigned how that information is presented.

The company insists that the changes are in form, not function, bolding some lines, adding subheaders and illustrations instead of presenting that information as a giant wall of text. The result is still mostly a giant wall of text, but one designed to appease regulators across the globe as they amp up scrutiny on how social media platforms inform consumers.

Meta Deputy Chief Privacy Officer Rob Sherman cited "more demand" from regulators and privacy laws seeking to ensure that privacy policies cover as much ground as possible. The company also made similar changes to its terms of service, which sets out rules people must abide by to use its platforms.

"One of the challenges that we and lots of other companies are facing is privacy policies really... need to be comprehensive and provide explicit detail about how people's data is used and protected, which translates to more words on the page," Sherman said. "But they also need to be understandable, which means that we need to do more to help people navigate what's written."

The rewritten privacy policy provides new examples and infographics that spell out what the company can and can't do with private user data more clearly. The redrafted policies will tie into all Meta products except for WhatsApp.

People who use Meta's stable of products will begin receiving updates on the new privacy policy changes around July 26, when they're implemented. While users might understandably think something has shifted in the way apps like Facebook and Instagram collect data, the company says there are no changes to the amount of information it collects

"A big part of the goal is obviously to first of all make sure that we meet our regulatory obligations," Sherman said. "But beyond that, to make sure that people understand how our data is used — it's not good for us if if people are surprised by data practices."

 

Meta is testing a new meta privacy control center across apps

On Meta’s ‘regulatory headwinds’ and adtech’s privacy reckoning

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the OnlyFans Creator Who Said She Slept With Instagram Employees to Get Her Account Back

    Kitty Lixo went viral for claiming in a podcast interview she had sex with not one but three Meta employees to get her page back

  • How Nike and Adidas rank against other big brands by reputation

    Two Portland-based brands are well-regarded for their products, but not as much for ethics and corporate citizenship.

  • Elon Musk says he is ‘a bit sad’

    Elon Musk is a “bit sad”, he has said. The SpaceX and Tesla founder has been at the heart of a number of stories and scandals in recent weeks, which have included sexual harassment accusations and his attempted takeover of Twitter. It is the latest in a series of tweets from Mr Musk that have looked to move on from his attempted buyout of Twitter.

  • Jack Dorsey leaves Twitter board amid Musk takeover bid

    Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is stepping down from the company’s board effective today, a move that was expected and comes amid Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s multibillion-dollar bid to purchase the platform. “As we shared back in November, Jack would be leaving the Board when ‘his term expires at the 2022 meeting of stockholders,'” a Twitter…

  • New NFT platform from Visual China, the country's top photo licensing site, targets overseas users on Ethereum

    Visual China Group (VCG), the country's largest stock photo and video provider, is testing an overseas platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that supports cryptocurrency, which is strictly banned in mainland China. The beta version of the platform, named "Vault by 500px", went live on Wednesday. VCG said the platform uses blockchain to "empower the production, protection and transaction of digital copyrights", according to a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. By mid-day Thursday, Vault sho

  • Facebook rejects Abbott allegation about Texas shooter’s posts

    Facebook is denying Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R) allegation that the gunman who killed 21 people, including 19 children, at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday posted publicly about the attack on its platform. Abbott said during a press conference Wednesday that the gunman, Salvador Ramos, posted three times before the shooting at Robb Elementary…

  • Walmart plans to make drone deliveries in Arizona this year

    The retail giant announced that it will be able to access four million households and deliver a million packages by drone nationwide by expanding its DroneUp delivery network to 34 sites this year, with Arizona being one of them.

  • EXPLAINER: Social media and the Texas shooter's messages

    Could Facebook have known about ominous direct-message threats made by a gunman who Texas authorities say massacred 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school? Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revealed the online messages sent minutes before the Wednesday attack, although he called them posts, which are typically distributed to a wide audience. Facebook stepped in to note that the gunman sent one-to-one direct messages, not public posts, and that they weren’t discovered until “after the terrible tragedy.”

  • Gov. Abbott says Texas suspect messaged on Facebook right before shooting

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott says the school shooting suspect posted several messages about his plans on Facebook minutes before the attack. The company says they were private chat messages. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson has the latest on that part of the investigation.

  • Twitter agrees to pay $150M for breaking privacy promises

    Twitter has agreed to pay $150 million as part of a settlement with regulators over allegations that the social media company misrepresented the "security and privacy" of user data over several years. The FTC and Department of Justice said that between May 2013 and September 2019, Twitter asked users for personal information to secure their accounts, but then used that information to target users with ads. This is not the first alleged violation of the FTC Act, under which, among other things, the agency is "empowered to prevent unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce."

  • Female avatar sexually assaulted in Meta VR platform, campaigners say

    Campaigners join calls by some Meta shareholders for an assessment of on potential harms users face.

  • Primitives wants to turn your crypto wallet into a social network

    Only a handful of "whales," or big spenders, still own the majority of NFTs. While the digital assets have piqued widespread consumer interest, the user experience associated with actually minting or purchasing an NFT is still complex and oftentimes intimidating. DJ Gabeau, one of Snapchat Stories' earliest engineers and founder of web3 social network Primitives, told TechCrunch that he thinks NFTs can be a genuinely enjoyable way for people to connect with one another digitally and make memories.

  • Snap Plunges, And There Goes Social Media’s Online Ad Biz

    A profit warning from the parent company of social platform Snapchat hit Meta, Pinterest, Twitter, Alphabet and even Amazon.

  • Twitter rebrands its media website to focus on creators with a new 'Create' hub

    Twitter announced today that it has rebranded its Twitter Media website to "Twitter Create." The social media giant says the website is a new hub for creators to access resources, product information and tips for getting the most out of Twitter. With this new rebrand, the company says it wants to make it easier for creators to understand how they can use Twitter’s creator products and connect with other creators. Creators can access resources on the website by industry, including sports, gaming, news, podcasters, writers and more.

  • After layoffs at Netflix, questions mount over diversity efforts

    Netflix's layoffs included dozens of people who promoted diversity on its social media channels, causing some to question its commitment to inclusion.

  • Twitter Fined $150 Million by FTC for Alleged User-Privacy Violations

    The Federal Trade Commission levied a $150 million fine on Twitter, alleging that the social network let advertisers use private data to target specific users — without informing users of the practice. According to the agency, Twitter violated a 2011 FTC order that “explicitly prohibited” the company from misrepresenting its privacy and security practices. In […]

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Over 90% Upside Potential

    Stock markets have been bearing the brunt of multiple headwinds in recent months. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. It’s a tradin

  • Will Reality Have Its Revenge on Andreessen Horowitz's Giant New Crypto Fund?

    The humbled WeWork founder is attempting a rehabilitation through blockchain. The timing couldn't be worse.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares rise after Fed meeting notes hint at future rate hikes

    Global shares rose on Wednesday after notes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's early May meeting showed a strong likelihood that the world's most powerful central bank will approve two more half-percentage-point rate hikes in coming months. All participants at the Federal Reserve's May 3-4 policy meeting backed a half-percentage-point rate increase to combat inflation, which is at 40-year highs in the United States. This month's 50-basis-point hike in the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate was the first of that size in more than 20 years, and "most participants" judged that further hikes of that magnitude would "likely be appropriate" at the Fed's policy meetings in June and July, according to the minutes.

  • Sony Plans to Buy More Game Studios, Grow With Live Services, PC

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp.’s PlayStation division will acquire more game studios and increase investment in live services, PC and mobile offerings, its gaming chief said on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaStocks Rally Amid Bright Spots in Retail Earnings: Markets WrapThese Are the Best — and Worst — Cities for Work-Life BalanceFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Make