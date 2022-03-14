U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,220.25
    +18.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,108.00
    +183.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,321.25
    +29.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.70
    +11.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.22
    -3.11 (-2.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.90
    -7.10 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    -0.21 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • Vix

    30.75
    +0.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3014
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.8170
    +0.5370 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,116.56
    -1,072.72 (-2.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.50
    -8.44 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,337.39
    +174.61 (+0.69%)
     

Meta Construction Industry launched MCI token with SAAS functionality use under development

Meta Construction Industry
·5 min read

Meta Construction Industry already launched its native utility token - MCI on Binance Smart Chain blockchain.

London, UK, March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Construction Industry - (https://mcindustry.tech) already launched its native utility token - MCI on Binance Smart Chain blockchain. Basically holding MCI allows investors to hold a stake in a growing business that is runned by experienced specialists that are working in the construction industry for more than 10 years.

Why MCI 1.0 ?

With each passing year, innovative technology is gaining ground in our lives. While working 20 years in the construction industry, we noticed that house designing and detailing takes way to much time. For a building of 200 apartments / oﬃces, the average time cost takes from one year to 3 years before the project is prepared, while the project implementation period itself takes about a year.

Because everything moves forward, the most precious thing in our life is time, so those 3 years is way to much. So, we, engineers had an amazing idea, why can’t design and detailing works be done within a week? With the MCI software thanks to metaverse and blockchain it is possible!! It will be a total revolution in the construction industry. We have put together an excellent team of engineers and programmers who is working on individual and commercial projects at the moment. That’s right, 1 day is enough amount of time to compile basic technical data, and the rest of the work will be done by MCI 1.0 software. The MCI team already has higher expectations as the embedded infrastructure is launched so that it can also be adapted for the installation of roads, engineering networks and much more, but lets start from the begining.

We see very big potential because of the growing market. Also we can justify the statistics which will confirm the fast-growing market for which innovation is essentiall, Oxford Economics estimate the global construction market was valued at US$10.7 trillion in 2020; US$5.7 trillion of this output was in emerging markets. The global construction market is expected to grow by US$4.5 trillion between 2020 and 2030 to reach US$15.2 trillion with US$8.9 trillion in emerging markets in 2030.

The market size, measured by revenue, of the Commercial Building Construction industry is $225.3 billion in 2022 and it is still rapidly growing.


Meta Construction Industry launched MCI token with SAAS functionality use under development

We as developers see great potential to increase and improve the technical aspects of this market.

Our main goal:

Our aim is to develop eﬃcient software that can be used by structural engineers in their building design work. This would be a major time-saver in order to obtain the highest quality drawings in the shortest possible time. The system would not only provide static calculations and detailed material extract, but also allow the client to see a 3D model of the planned building, details of the building walls, etc.

This would directly save the main thing we value most - time. That is why we will introduce our product to the construction market - architects, structural engineers and designers will be able to use it. By working with this application, various changes to the building drawings could be made at the same time. This would therefore particularly improve the cost of designing large projects, as the system could be used simultaneously by all project participants.

Meta Construction Industry TEAM:

We are planning to have more than 10 professionals contributing to this project!

The main developers are experts in the construction market with more than 10 years of experience in structural building design. They have defined the main problem of their work by running their own business as the large amount of time wasted in the preparation phase of the design drawings and the 3D view. This is why their idea was born at the beginning of the pandemic and finally saw the light of day after two years of start-up development.

Today, the team is forming a marketing department. The programming team and the UI/UX designers are proving successful. We are trying to group up a large group of enthusiasts and professionals in our team.

Why we launched MCI token?

In order to implement our idea we were looking for a diﬀerent ways to get funded. The most acceptable was Crypto token launch. We set 3 diﬀerent types of tokenomics that will be used for software development and community growth:

6-10% MCI 1.0 Software creation. It will be used to pay for 3d drawings, programming works and all other services that is needed in order to launch the MCI 1.0 software.

2% Marketing That part will be used for organic growth of our community by hiring marketing specialists and influencers that will spread the word about our idea.


3% Liquidity Pool. By setting this up we will assure that after every transaction our token will be more stable.

How can you become a part of the MCI community?

We are communicating through several different social networks. If you want to get in touch for a live discussion you should join our telegram community https://t.me/mcindustrytech. We are communicating with our investors and collecting their ideas and suggestions.

If you like to stay close to our development you can also follow us on our "Twitter" and "Facebook"

pages, because we are actively posting and sharing news about our activity:

https://twitter.com/mci_meta

https://www.facebook.com/mcindustrytech

How can I buy an MCI token?

At the moment we launched our token on PancakeSwap exchange so in order to do that you need to have MetaMask or Trustwallet. You can connect to PancakeSwap through dApp and change BNB or BUSD to MCI token by importing our contract address 0x999EE4752E289D8230cdbcCD5134F1181030c9EB.

If you already using PancakeSwap with your crypto wallet you can click on this link and it will lead you to our token and BNB pair trade: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap? outputCurrency=0x999EE4752E289D8230cdbcCD5134F1181030c9EB

Our token already jumped more than 200% from its launch, so dont miss you chance to be a part of something BIG!

Media Details:

Web Site: https://mcindustry.tech

Mail: info@mcindustry.tech

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mci_meta

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mcindustrytech

Telegram: https://t.me/mcindustrytech


Via KISS PR Distribution - Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com




Recommended Stories

  • Great news for Microequities Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:MAM): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase...

  • Yen Plummets as Fed-BOJ Divergence Favors Dollar

    While Fed is all but certain to hike rates on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan, which also holds a policy meeting this week, is set to remain an outlier.

  • Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks

    Musk in a tweet also asked about inflation rate outlook and said his companies "are not alone", retweeting an article saying the Ukraine-Russia conflict sent commodity prices to their highest levels since 2008. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been ramping up the prices of metals used in cars, from aluminum in the bodywork to palladium in catalytic converters to the high-grade nickel in electric vehicle batteries, and drivers are likely to foot the bill. Tesla's shares, which closed 5% lower at $795.35 on Friday, have lost about 25% year-to-date.

  • Oil prices slide, extending last week's decline

    Oil prices extended last week's decline to fall by about $4 a barrel during early trade on Monday after a U.S. official said Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine. Brent crude futures was last down by $4.12 or 3.6% at $108.55 a barrel at 0115 GMT on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.93 or 3.7% to $105.40 a barrel.

  • Disney CEO Makes It Clear a Big Price Increase Is Coming (Here's When)

    The Mouse House has never been shy about charging more for any of its well-loved products, properties, and services.

  • How Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoRussian Official Warns Finland, Sweden Against Joining NATOThe global food system is under threat as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts one of the world’s major breadbaskets in jeopardy. Here are the latest development

  • Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won't Like It)

    Uber Technologies has come up with a temporary solution to help its drivers and couriers relieve the impact of high gasoline prices.

  • Chinese tycoon's 'big short' on nickel trips up Tsingshan's miracle growth

    Chinese tycoon Xiang Guangda has to find a way to bail his Tsingshan Holding Group out of a crisis after its bet on nickel prices backfired, fuelling more volatility in a metal essential for the electric vehicles industry. One of the world's top nickel producers faces massive losses on its short positions after prices soared over $100,000 per tonne last week and forced the London Metal Exchange to halt nickel trading. Tsingshan has to either pay off the outstanding short positions, which could be as high as $8 billion, or prove it has sufficient deliverable nickel to repay in kind.

  • Russia seeks Indian investment in its oil and gas sector

    Russia urged India to deepen its investments in the sanction-hit country's oil and gas sector, and is keen on expanding the sales networks of Russian companies in Asia's third-largest economy. Russia's economy faces its deepest crisis since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, as the West imposes severe sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Some western allies have encouraged India to condemn Russia's actions in Ukraine, after New Delhi abstained from voting against Moscow, a long-standing arms supplier, at the United Nations.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The artificial intelligence industry could be a huge source of upside for investors over the long term.

  • Can you refuse to return to the office?

    Since the laws haven’t been tested yet in a post-pandemic situation, it’s not clear how well they’ll work either at allowing employees to maintain flexible working indefinitely or, on the other side, letting companies function efficiently. Unless people were hired specifically to work from home—for example during the pandemic, with home working as part of their employment contract—then they are probably obliged to work from a designated workplace for at least part of the time, should their employers insist on it. “Unless an employee has a valid reason not to return to work, for example, where they feel unsafe to do so, they remain contractually bound to resume their previous role within their normal place of work, albeit on reasonable notice,” noted Davidson Morris, a UK employment law firm, in a post on its website.

  • Siberian ‘Detour’ Forces Airlines to Retrace Cold War Era Routes

    (Bloomberg) -- Global airlines are going to great lengths to avoid Russian airspace but few to the extent of Finnair Oyj, the flag carrier of Finland. It’s flying thousands of miles around its northern neighbor, retracing routes abandoned decades ago at the end of the Cold War.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Asking China for Military Aid, U.S. SaysU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Military Center Closer to PolandRussian Official

  • U.S. gasoline prices edge lower after hitting record high last week

    U.S. gasoline prices at the pump edged lower over the weekend after reaching all-time highs last week following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Retail gasoline prices fell for the second straight day on Sunday to $4.325 per gallon, below a record of $4.331 hit on Friday, according to American Automobile Association data. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February has roiled energy markets worldwide since, bringing more expensive fuel costs to motorists who have also been hit by higher inflation.

  • Are 457 Plan Withdrawals Taxable?

    Learn how withdrawals from 457 deferred-compensation plans are taxable, but not subject to the same rules and restrictions as 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

  • Facebook's Parent Company Will Make Employees Do Their Own Laundry

    The salad days of Facebook’s lavish employee perks may be coming to an end. Meta, parent company of Facebook, told employees Friday that it was cutting back or eliminating free services such as laundry and dry cleaning and was pushing back the dinner bell for a free meal to 6:30 p.m. from 6 p.m., according to seven company employees who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The new dinner time is an inconvenience because the last of the company’s shuttles that take employees to and from their hom

  • DoorDash wants to return your packages for you

    DoorDash, the biggest restaurant delivery service, is testing a delivery return service where you don't have to leave your home.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Tech Giants Offer Digital Skills Courses to Fuel the American Dream

    There is a new and free initiative that will support 200,000 Americans with skills to help with their careers.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Want to save money on groceries? Here are 20 meal delivery services on sale right now

    Shop tasty sales on Home Chef, HelloFresh, Factor meals, organic meal delivery, prepared meal delivery and more during these March 2022 promotions.