Meta to Cut 10,000 Jobs, Slash 5,000 More Vacant Positions

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plans to lay off around 10,000 employees and close about 5,000 additional open roles in its second major round of job cuts in the past six months.

The Facebook parent company is embarking on a “year of efficiency” to improve its financial performance and achieve longer term goals. As part of those efforts, Meta is flattening the organization, canceling lower priority projects and slowing hiring, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on Tuesday. Bloomberg previously reported that cuts were coming. The world’s largest social-networking company in November already laid off 11,000 people, or 13% of its staff.

The company expects to announce restructurings and layoffs in tech groups in late April, and business groups in late May, according to the statement. With less hiring overall, Zuckerberg said he’s also reducing the size of the recruiting team.

Meta employees had been bracing for more layoffs in recent weeks. Zuckerberg has been outspoken about the need to better prioritize projects and investments and has hinted at additional job cuts. Meta began its flattening process earlier this year, eliminating some middle managers and asking others to return to individual contributor roles instead of overseeing other employees.

Even so, Zuckerberg said “this update may still feel surprising.”

The company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen a slowdown in advertising revenue, leading to its first-ever annual sales decline in 2022. Zuckerberg has shifted Meta’s focus and investment in the past year to virtual reality technology and the so-called metaverse, which he envisions as the next major computing platform.

Meta’s employee ranks expanded dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic as demand for the company’s digital services increased and Zuckerberg leaned into the moment. The social media giant’s headcount grew 30% in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and then 23% in 2021. By the time Meta starting eliminating jobs last November, the company had more than 87,000 employees.

As part of its efficiency plan, Meta is focusing on returning to a “more optimal ratio of engineers to other roles,” Zuckerberg said. The company will invest in tools, such as those in artificial intelligence to help engineers write code faster, to make it “most effective over many years, not just this year.”

During the pandemic, Facebook was one of the first tech companies to offer all of its employees the ability to work from home. But Zuckerberg is now encouraging his staff to “find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person.”

As the Menlo Park, California-based company pares staff, workers have described heightened anxiety and low morale among colleagues. But Zuckerberg’s focus on efficiency has been well received by Wall Street. Meta stock has gained nearly 60% since the beginning of the year.

