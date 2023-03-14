U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,920.64
    +64.88 (+1.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.40
    +377.26 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,398.10
    +209.26 (+1.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,795.05
    +50.74 (+2.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.93
    -0.87 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.30
    -7.20 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.88
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6570
    +0.1420 (+4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2168
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5590
    +1.3610 (+1.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    576.67
    +27.65 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.65
    +75.02 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     
BREAKING:

Inflation rises at slowest annual pace since late 2021

Meta to Cut 10,000 Jobs, Slash 5,000 More Vacant Positions

Kurt Wagner
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plans to lay off around 10,000 employees and close about 5,000 additional open roles in its second major round of job cuts in the past six months.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Facebook parent company is embarking on a “year of efficiency” to improve its financial performance and achieve longer term goals. As part of those efforts, Meta is flattening the organization, canceling lower priority projects and slowing hiring, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement on Tuesday. Bloomberg previously reported that cuts were coming. The world’s largest social-networking company in November already laid off 11,000 people, or 13% of its staff.

The company expects to announce restructurings and layoffs in tech groups in late April, and business groups in late May, according to the statement. With less hiring overall, Zuckerberg said he’s also reducing the size of the recruiting team.

Meta employees had been bracing for more layoffs in recent weeks. Zuckerberg has been outspoken about the need to better prioritize projects and investments and has hinted at additional job cuts. Meta began its flattening process earlier this year, eliminating some middle managers and asking others to return to individual contributor roles instead of overseeing other employees.

Even so, Zuckerberg said “this update may still feel surprising.”

The company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, has seen a slowdown in advertising revenue, leading to its first-ever annual sales decline in 2022. Zuckerberg has shifted Meta’s focus and investment in the past year to virtual reality technology and the so-called metaverse, which he envisions as the next major computing platform.

Meta’s employee ranks expanded dramatically during the Covid-19 pandemic as demand for the company’s digital services increased and Zuckerberg leaned into the moment. The social media giant’s headcount grew 30% in 2020, the first year of the pandemic, and then 23% in 2021. By the time Meta starting eliminating jobs last November, the company had more than 87,000 employees.

As part of its efficiency plan, Meta is focusing on returning to a “more optimal ratio of engineers to other roles,” Zuckerberg said. The company will invest in tools, such as those in artificial intelligence to help engineers write code faster, to make it “most effective over many years, not just this year.”

During the pandemic, Facebook was one of the first tech companies to offer all of its employees the ability to work from home. But Zuckerberg is now encouraging his staff to “find more opportunities to work with your colleagues in person.”

As the Menlo Park, California-based company pares staff, workers have described heightened anxiety and low morale among colleagues. But Zuckerberg’s focus on efficiency has been well received by Wall Street. Meta stock has gained nearly 60% since the beginning of the year.

(Updates with other details from statement.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Burry Says No ‘True Danger’ in Crisis That May Resolve Quickly

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor Michael Burry believes the spreading crisis following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank could resolve “very quickly.”Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady After $465 Billion SVB Wipeout“I am not seeing any t

  • Russia Built $80 Billion Offshore Cash Pile in Year of Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia was able to save abroad about a third of the $227 billion windfall earned last year from its commodity exports, creating a potential new flashpoint as the US and its allies look to tighten their sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapGlobal Banking Stocks Hold Steady

  • Spain may cancel remaining Airbus A400M orders -sources

    MADRID/PARIS (Reuters) -Doubts are growing over the future of Madrid's remaining orders for the Airbus A400M airlifter, European defence sources said on Monday, raising the stakes of talks over the planemaker's future investment in one of its founder nations. The A400M is one of Europe's core defence projects and a focal point for aerospace investment in Spain, which has ordered 27 of the troop planes and is responsible for final assembly. But after several months of uncertainty, European defence sources said Madrid was leaning towards cancelling the remaining 13 or so aircraft in Spain's quota that have not been delivered, after its air force indicated it did not need the extra planes.

  • Microsoft Strung Together Tens of Thousands of Chips in a Pricey Supercomputer for OpenAI

    (Bloomberg) -- When Microsoft Corp. invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, it agreed to build a massive, cutting-edge supercomputer for the artificial intelligence research startup. The only problem: Microsoft didn’t have anything like what OpenAI needed and wasn’t totally sure it could build something that big in its Azure cloud service without it breaking.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weigh

  • Meta to cut another 10,000 jobs, Zuckerberg says

    Meta plans to cut its workforce by another 10,000 people, withdraw around 5,000 open roles that it has not filled and cancel some projects, company's founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday, just four months after eliminating about 11,000 roles as the social giant chases to become more efficient this year. The Facebook-parent firm said it expects the restructuring and layoffs in its tech groups to start in April and the process to impact business groups in May. As part of the broader restructuring, the company will also cancel its lower priority projects, it said, adding that it "underestimated the indirect costs of lower priority projects."

  • Hugh Grant’s Oscars interview is dividing the internet: Experts advise how leaders can deal with questions that may seem beneath them without making people feel small

    Those in positions of power aren’t above listening to the questions of those around them, experts say in the aftermath of Hugh Grant’s curt interview exchange with Ashley Graham.

  • Uber, Lyft shares cheer court decision to treat drivers as contractors

    A three-judge panel of the state appeals court on Monday reversed a lower court ruling in 2021 that the ballot measure, known as Proposition 22, was unconstitutional. Prop 22 was approved in November 2020 and exempted app-based drivers from a 2019 state law known as AB5 that makes it difficult to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees.

  • Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs

    Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs. Meta and other tech companies have been hiring aggressively for at least two years and in recent months have begun to let some of those workers go. Early last month, Meta posted falling profits and its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue.

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC Sees Weaker Western Oil Demand Countering Growing Chinese Appetite

    The cartel left its forecasts for global oil-demand growth this year steady as growing optimism about China’s demand for crude oil was countered by concerns about the economic picture in the U.S. and Europe.

  • JPMorgan, other big U.S. banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse-FT

    These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk. Citi declined to comment on the report, while JPMorgan and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • 5 Things to Know Before Markets Open

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% in February, easing slightly from a 0.5% gain in January as energy prices declined 0.6%. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.5% in February and was up 5.5% from a year ago, marking the smallest 12-month increase since September 2021. Confidence among small business owners about business conditions edged up in February, though rising prices continued to weigh on sentiment, according to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

  • Bitcoin, Ether extend gains as U.S. regulators take charge of banking industry turmoil

    Bitcoin and Ether rose the most in the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization on Tuesday afternoon in Asia. Cryptocurrencies have been on a rebound since U.S. regulators took charge of the failures in the banking industry and moved to protect deposits across crypto-linked banks.

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • How to Minimize Taxes on 401(k) Withdrawals

    Maximizing your retirement savings is essential to a secure retirement, and a part of that is minimizing taxes on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • Volkswagen Plans Almost $200 Billion in Investment Focusing on EVs, New Tech

    The company said it would target two-thirds of the investment on the development of electric vehicles and new digital technology, with a particular focus on expansion in China and the U.S.

  • Oil prices continue slump in fallout from SVB shutdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday to their sessions lows, extending the previous day's slide, as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled equities markets and sparked fears of a fresh financial crisis. Brent crude futures were down $1.11 or 1.3% to $79.66 a barrel by 1256 GMT, having earlier touched a low of $78.76. "We see Monday’s developments around the regional U.S. banks as more noise than news for commodity markets, and it should not have any meaningful medium- to longer-term impact," said UBS analyst Carsten Menke.

  • Coinbase Files Amicus Brief in Insider Trading Case: ‘We Need Rulemaking’

    The exchange denies that any of the tokens former Coinbase manager Ishan Wahi inside-traded with associates were securities because Coinbase doesn’t list securities – but it would like to if the SEC gave it proper rules and guidance.