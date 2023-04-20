Why has Instagram quit London?

(FILES) In this file photo Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg speaks at Georgetown University in a 'Conversation on Free Expression" in Washington, DC on October 17, 2019. - c (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) - ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP

When Adam Mosseri moved to London last summer, it appeared to cement the capital’s place as a crucial hub for Instagram and its parent company Meta.

London was already Meta’s biggest tech development base outside of the US, but the arrival of the Instagram boss alongside Sir Nick Clegg, the tech giant’s head of global affairs, and Alex Schultz, its chief marketing officer, also made it a centre of influence.

But this week it emerged that Instagram would cut or relocate the vast majority of its staff in the capital, a move that coincides with Mosseri’s return to California.

Engineers were told that the team was effectively shutting down in London, with 250 job losses as part of wider cuts that affected more than 600 London roles, staff said.

Other staff in the app’s sales and operations teams are expected to learn more over the coming weeks as Mark Zuckerberg follows through on plans to lose 10,000 employees, the second heavy round of job cuts this year.

Sources distanced Mosseri’s move from the wider job losses. The Instagram boss, 40, has a young family and had always said he planned to stay in London temporarily.

However, the office is believed to have grown in tandem with his move last year. Staff who moved over from the US are now expected to be offered relocation out of Britain.

The cuts are among the clearest signs yet that the waves of layoffs rippling through Silicon Valley are hitting London, which has become a major hub for American tech giants.

Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft have all expanded heavily in the UK over the last decade as a tech boom led them to take on tens of thousands of staff internationally.

This is partly because surging salaries in Silicon Valley led companies to look elsewhere for talent.

According to one former employee, Instagram had grown quickly in London partly because it had become so challenging to bring on staff in San Francisco. The app had also sought a “more international mindset” as it grew to more than a billion users.

Key engineering efforts, such as software for helping high-profile influencers manage their accounts, were based in London.

Other major tech companies unveiled flashy expansion plans. Google approved a £1bn headquarters in King’s Cross, complete with swimming pool and rooftop running track, and outlined plans to have as many as 10,000 staff in Britain, having employed just 4,000 in 2016. Microsoft hunted for a new UK headquarters in London, while Amazon made Britain a hub for developing services such as its video software.

The expansion plans earned the companies plaudits from politicians at the same time as calls to regulate them grew. Sadiq Khan trumpeted Google’s investment as a “vote of confidence” in London.

King Charles, then Prince, opened Meta’s King’s Cross headquarters last May. Meta’s embrace of remote working also freed executives from their ties to Silicon Valley: Zuckerberg spent much of the pandemic working from Hawaii.

But soaring interest rates and the unwinding of pandemic lockdowns have brought the good times to an end in Silicon Valley. Meta, Google, Amazon and Microsoft have all unveiled thousands of job cuts in a bid to show investors that they are getting costs under control.

Other tech companies are also cutting back in Britain. Around 500 Google staff in London are leaving, out of around 8,000 employed in the UK, according to union leaders.

Companies are also reassessing their property footprint. Google is letting the lease lapse on one office in London, while Microsoft has suspended its hunt for a new office amid a cost-cutting drive.

In areas where the companies are still hiring, industry-wide layoffs have created thousands of new job-seekers, making hiring new staff cheaper in the US than it once was.

Glenn Murphy, head of Europe at tech recruitment firm Riviera Partners, says London is still better value for companies hiring staff, but that it is easier to tempt people away from jobs at Big Tech companies.

“It's still considerably cheaper to get someone in London than it is in New York, even let alone Silicon Valley,” he adds.

“But two years ago it was extremely hard to get someone out of Facebook. Now, they're not leaving as much on the table.”

Staff in the UK and Europe enjoy greater protections, meaning they go through long consultation processes and severance negotiations but are less ready to jump back into the job market. Anger over how Google negotiated with staff, for example, led hundreds of staff to protest outside its offices earlier this month.

London’s status as a tech hub is unlikely to go away. Sir Nick and Schulz are still based in the UK, which remains Meta’s biggest engineering hub outside of America. But the days of Silicon Valley giants conquering the capital seem to be over.