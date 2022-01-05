META Demonstrates Award-Winning Transparent 5G Reflector Technology at CES 2022

NANOWEB® Signal Strength Matches Metal Plate, Functional Film Offers Custom Reflection Angles

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ: MMAT, FSE: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it will be demonstrating NANOWEB® 5G reflector technology live at CES 2022, LVCC North Hall Booth 9253. Winner of the Lux Research Innovator of the Year Award in 2021, META's 5G reflector should provide a more sustainable and cost-effective solution compared to installing additional powered base station and repeater infrastructure. It is the only low-loss transparent film which can be aesthetically applied to windows and other surfaces to enhance 5G network coverage both outdoors and within buildings without requiring power or a network connection.

The promise of 5G networks is to deliver broadband speeds wirelessly, while allowing a much larger number of simultaneous connections, to enable powerful new applications for smart cities and enhanced mobility. A major challenge is that these higher-speed signals have shorter range than prior generations and are easily absorbed or blocked by objects in the environment. This causes dead spots in dense urban environments and within buildings. Solving the problem with additional base stations and repeaters is costly and requires access to suitable sites, power, and fiber optic backhaul connections.

The live video demonstration shows how a solid aluminum metal plate is an almost perfect reflector for a 5G signal, with the reflected signal measuring -37dB (98%). However, lack of transparency limits the locations where signals can be redirected with metal reflectors. NANOWEB® features a precisely defined, nanostructured transparent metal mesh. The video shows how the transparent film seamlessly matches the signal strength of a solid metal plate, with a return signal measuring -37dB.

Story continues

A second demonstration shows what happens in situations where the angle of the incoming signal does not align well with the desired receiving location. The signal reflected from the metal plate in an off angle is almost completely lost, measuring -51dB (.01%). A specialized NANOWEB® reflector provides a design-specific reflection angle to optimize signal propagation, measuring a -37% dB signal, despite the anomalous angle.

META's 5G reflector technology has been independently tested in collaboration with Sekisui Chemical in Japan, demonstrating the ability to effectively manage 5G signals within buildings. Sekisui plans to start sample sales in 2022 and aims for sale of 6 billion Yen (~$51MM) in 2026.

"Our first 300mm web width, roll-to-roll NANOWEB® pilot production line, featuring META's proprietary RML® (rolling mask lithography) technology, should be operational in January 2022 at our recently upgraded facility in Pleasanton, California and we are already organizing demonstrations and customer visits for Q1 2022," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. "We look forward to supplying higher volumes and web-widths to support market development for 5G communications and a wide range of other applications in automotive, aerospace, and consumer electronics."

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 18, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Media Inquiries

Rob Stone

Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications

Meta Materials Inc.

media@metamaterial.com

Investor Contact

Mark Komonoski

Senior Vice President

Integrous Communications

Phone: 1-877-255-8483

Email: ir@metamaterial.com

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/681049/META-Demonstrates-Award-Winning-Transparent-5G-Reflector-Technology-at-CES-2022



