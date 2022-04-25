U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,242.51
    -29.27 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,665.69
    -145.71 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,862.91
    +23.62 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.92
    -8.75 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.00
    -5.07 (-4.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.50
    -38.80 (-2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.59 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    -0.0080 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    -0.1090 (-3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2726
    -0.0109 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8380
    -0.5870 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,532.87
    +189.68 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.09
    +13.20 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Meta earnings could be another dud: Strategist

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·3 min read

Brutal earnings days may be the new norm for Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta (FB) as the social media giant deals with slowing growth, elevated expenses, and high expectations.

"I certainly think it's possible [it reports another bad quarter]," Technalysis founder Bob O'Donnell said about Meta on Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

Meta will report its first quarter results on April 27 after the close of trading.

O'Donnell, who noted that Big Tech earnings overall will likely be a "mixed bag," said that “in the case of Meta, it will be an interesting story. There’s been a lot of challenges there. We’ll see how the advertising space plays out.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies via video conference during an Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing on
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies via video conference during an Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing on "Online platforms and market power. Examining the dominance of Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple" on Capitol Hill on July 29, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Graeme Jennings - Pool/Getty Images)

It's almost hard to imagine a darker day for Meta than Feb. 3, 2022, when shares crashed 26% after a very disappointing fourth quarter and outlook. The company reported that it added just 2 million monthly active users in the quarter after adding 15 million monthly active users in the previous quarter. Daily active users also fell by 1 million amid increased competition from TikTok.

Overall, the company missed analysts' profit estimates by a whopping 14 cents.

The resulting stock slide wiped away $251.3 billion in market value from Meta, marking the biggest one-day loss in value for any U.S. company ever.

Thus far in 2022, Facebook has seen slowing growth and a $10 billion hit from privacy changes to Apple's iOS operating system.

“I don’t see anything that’s necessarily magically corrected,” O’Donnell said. “So I certainly think there is a possibility we will continue to see those kinds of trends for Meta.”

Shares of Meta have largely flat-lined since that report as Wall Street braces for another financial shoe to drop at the company.

And two shoes arguably have already dropped in the past week, both from outside of Meta's walls.

First, a shockingly lackluster quarter and outlook from fellow FAANG member Netflix called into question growth rates at large-cap tech companies. And then a tepid outlook from Snap due to advertising weakness raised questions about the health of the digital ad space.

Pros think Meta's quarterly results could showcase similar themes.

"I think the expectations are going to be super low [on Meta]," veteran tech analyst Mark Mahaney of EvercoreISI, who has a short-term negative rating on Meta, said on Yahoo Finance Live last week. "I think we will see signs of brand advertising weakness out of Western Europe. I guess currency headwinds will be a bit of an issue."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook Is Broken. Execs Say a Fix Won’t Come Fast.

    Slowing growth and competition from TikTok have sent Meta’s stock price tumbling. Meanwhile, the former Facebook is rolling the dice on the metaverse.

  • 11 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks catching investors’ eyes after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports. Notable companies from the communication services and healthcare sectors, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications […]

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Do ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's (NYSE:ZIM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • Is it Wise to Keep on Holding Your AMC Shares?

    Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the quarter the fund fell 5.97% whereas the globally diverse ACWI (in $A) dropped by 12.08%. The results are better than the market but are nonetheless unsatisfactory. Try to spend […]

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • Nkarta stock skyrockets on heavy volume after upbeat results from cancer-treatment trial

    Shares of Nkarta Inc. skyrocketed 92.8% in very active morning trading, enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most active listed on major U.S. exchanges, after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from a Phase 1 trial of its cancer treatments. The rally comes after the stock closed at a record low of $7.77 on Friday. The company said its NKX101 and NKX019 co-lead candidates showed "striking single-agent activity" in a heavily pretreated patient populations, with an

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets

  • Axsome Therapeutics' Good Fortune Reverses As Its Migraine Drug Hits A Hurdle

    Axsome Therapeutics expects the Food and Drug Administration to reject its migraine treatment, leading AXSM stock to crumble on Monday.

  • Stocks Risk Falling Another 10% as Rates Rise, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman is moving away from stocks and investors may want to take note that if anything, his bearishness is getting stronger.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit Kyiv“I got stopped out of a lot o

  • Energy stocks decline, Coca-Cola stock gains on earnings, Tesla stock dips

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall amid China's COVID restrictions, packed earnings week

    Concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China mounted.

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • Exclusive-Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 billion offer - sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Twitter Inc is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the CEO of Tesla has called his "best and final" offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said. Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said, adding it was still possible the deal could collapse at the last minute. Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal.

  • PayPal Analysts See a Lot to Like, But Not Right Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as PayPal Holdings Inc. has gotten swept up in the selloff in technology stocks, the investment case for the digital-payments company has only gotten stronger, in the view of analysts, given its record-low valuation and the trends in favor of e-commerce.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of B

  • China Lockdown Angst Rips Through Markets as Stocks, Yuan Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears about the economic toll of China’s strict Covid Zero policy intensified Monday, as news that lockdowns were spreading to Beijing sent stocks, commodities and the yuan tumbling. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattl

  • Dow Jones Extends Losses; Twitter, Elon Musk Set To Strike Deal

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average sold off 360 points Monday, adding to Friday's losses. Twitter and Elon Musk are in talks to strike a deal.