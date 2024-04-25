Meta’s Earnings Flop Sparks $400 Billion Selloff in Tech Stocks

Meta’s Earnings Flop Sparks $400 Billion Selloff in Tech Stocks·Bloomberg
Jeran Wittenstein and Carmen Reinicke
2 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- A disappointing earnings report from Meta Platforms Inc. has technology investors on edge ahead of results from some of the stock market’s biggest and most important companies in the coming days.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Technology stocks tumbled on Thursday with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index falling as much as 2% after Meta forecast weaker-than-expected sales in the current quarter while targeting higher capital expenditures. The selloff wiped out roughly $400 billion in market value from the benchmark at the low.

Meta slumped as much as 16%. Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp., which both report earnings on Thursday afternoon, dropped more than 5%. Amazon.com Inc., whose results are due on April 30, fell nearly 6%.

Before its earnings, Meta shares had rallied this year amid heavy spending on artificial intelligence — and investors had been looking for use of the technology to boost results. Instead, the disappointing revenue forecast raised questions about returns on those investments and whether expectations for other Big Tech peers are too high.

“The disappointment on the revenue side is overshadowing any optimism about AI,” said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors. “It’s hard to tell what the benefit will be to users, and while AI could ultimately mean some cost savings down the line, that isn’t visible yet.”

For analysts at Lynx Equity Strategies, Meta’s results raised broader questions about the AI trade.

“For all of this attention on AI, why isn’t the company able to beat June expectations,” analysts KC Rajkumar and Jahanara Ahmed said. “Is the monetization of gen AI on track with management’s expectations?”

Elsewhere in technology, International Business Machines Corp. and software maker ServiceNow Inc. added to the gloom as their shares slumped after their own earnings reports.

With the losses Thursday, Meta has erased more than $170 billion in market capitalization. Yet some analysts and investors see this as a buying opportunity.

“It’s a weakness that’s interesting to take advantage of,” Fares Hendi, portfolio manager at SG Prevoir said, adding that Meta was on his fund’s watch list. “Potentially, it’s a fall which can create interesting entry points.”

--With assistance from Katrina Compoli, Ryan Vlastelica, Subrat Patnaik and Julien Ponthus.

(Updates stock moves throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Retail Traders Are Turning Pessimistic on Stocks for First Time Since November

    (Bloomberg) -- Individual investors are pessimistic that the US stock market can bounce back after stumbling in April with inflation remaining stickier than expected and economic growth stalling.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Ge

  • Zuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg is asking investors for patience again. Instead, they’re alarmed. Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Trillion ManAfter Meta Platforms Inc. revealed that it will spend

  • Nestlé “spring loaded” for underlying sales rebound after US-induced decline

    Organic growth dropped in North America amid “intense price competition” in frozen pizza and snacks, mainly private label.

  • US dairy maker Daisy Brand to build new plant

    The Texas-based company already has three manufacturing facilities.

  • Meta stock tanks as aggressive AI spending worries Wall Street

    Shares of Meta took a nosedive after the company announced its aggressive AI spending plans.

  • Monster downgraded, Five Below upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

    Monster downgraded, Five Below upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

  • Nasdaq Profit Falls Most Since 2010 Amid Elusive IPO Revival

    (Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc.’s profit fell the most in 14 years as firms continue to wait for the economy to stabilize before going public. Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeting With the UAE’s $1.5 Trillion ManEarnings fell

  • Amazon announces $11bn data centre investment in US state of Indiana

    AWS has committed an additional $7bn investment for local infrastructure improvements.

  • Bill Gross Says Stick to Value Stocks, Avoid Tech as US Yields Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross offered some advice to investors as Treasuries and equities slumped Thursday after some worrisome US economic data: “Stick to value stocks, avoid tech for now.”Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience as Meta’s AI Push Spooks MarketHow to Get a Meeti

  • Compared to Estimates, Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

    While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Caterpillar (CAT) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended March 2024, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.