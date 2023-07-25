Meta exec Nick Clegg on AI: 'I definitely think you need regulation'

AI must be regulated, though companies can't wait around for the government to act, Meta (META) President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg recently told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).

"I definitely think you need regulation," he said. "I think with new technology like this, it needs to be framed by democratically-agreed laws. There are so many complex issues are use of data, copyright, intellectual property. How do you make sure these systems are safe and transparent? How do you make sure they're properly stress-tested? What kind of regulatory bodies do you need to invent if they're not, if you don't have sufficient ones already?"

Clegg, who served as Deputy Prime Minister of the U.K. between 2010 and 2015, added that the commitments that Meta and companies like Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), and Microsoft (MSFT) made at the White House last week are key to setting up AI guardrails.

"But we're not going to sit around and wait for legislation, and that's partly the point of these voluntary commitments," said Clegg. "I think they will end up sort of providing the guts of a lot of legislation both here and in other parts of the world."

He added: the White House meeting "kind of pushed all the companies to be involved in all of this. It means we were starting to be able to agree on some basic swim lanes on what is and what's desirable well before legislation is actually passed."

Those voluntary commitments include promises to watermark AI-generated content (so that users can better identify it), invest in cybersecurity, and develop AI that helps solve problems, from cancer to climate change.

The AI boom kicked off late last year when OpenAI's ChatGPT, a large language model, or LLM, went viral. Consumers and companies have since jumped on AI, facilitating a wider conversation about the technology's rewards and risks.

President Joe Biden speaks about artificial intelligence in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington, as from left, Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services; Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI; Nick Clegg, President of Meta; and Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI, listen. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Relatively primitive?

Meta, in an controversial move, made its LLM, Llama 2, open source. That means the underlying code and tech is freely available to consumers and competitors – essentially, anyone with an Internet connection. Clegg isn't worried that this open sourcing will make AI harder to regulate, though that's a criticism some have made.

"The large language models of today are still relatively primitive," he said. "They are, as the name implies, large language models. They're literally just guessing the next word in a string of words. But we think right now, given the relative immaturity of these large language models, given all the stress-testing we've done... we can strike that balance of yes, innovating, but also making that innovation available to more people."

Clegg – who noted that Meta has open sourced more than "1,000 AI databases and models" over the last decade – said that open sourcing is key to how technology improves and develops.

"These technologies, they're very expensive to build," he told Yahoo Finance. "There are only a few companies that have got the very expensive computing capacity to build them. If you make them available to academics, researchers, developers, and entrepreneurs that, in turn, creates a kind of flywheel of innovation."

"I should stress, of course, that we wouldn't release a model like this if we felt that it posed some existential threat to the world," he added.

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks and on LinkedIn.

