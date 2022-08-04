U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,142.92
    -12.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,662.47
    -150.03 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,658.49
    -9.67 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,903.43
    -5.49 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.72
    -2.94 (-3.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.50
    +30.10 (+1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    20.11
    +0.22 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0239
    +0.0067 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6940
    -0.0540 (-1.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0820
    -0.7490 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,575.99
    -895.86 (-3.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    517.98
    -14.65 (-2.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Meta is expanding NFT support on Instagram to 100 countries

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that the company is beginning its international expansion of NFT support on Instagram. The expansion follows the social network's initial NFT test launch in May. With this expansion, users and businesses in more than 100 countries in Africa, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and the Americas will now be able to share their NFTs on Instagram. Prior to the expansion, the support was only available to select creators in the United States.

The company also announced today that Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet are now accepted as a third-party wallet compatible for use. Instagram is also expanding its supported blockchains to include Flow.

Instagram's NFT functionality allows users to connect a digital wallet, share NFTs and automatically tag both a creator and collector for attribution. You can share NFTs in your main Instagram Feed, Stories or in messages. Once you post a digital collectible, it will have a shimmer effect and can display public information, such as a description of the NFT.

In order to post a digital collectible on Instagram, you need to connect your digital wallet to Instagram. As of today, Instagram supports connections with third-party wallets including Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet and Coinbase Wallet, with Dapper Wallet coming soon. Supported blockchains include Ethereum, Polygon and Flow. The social network notes that there are no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on Instagram.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg said Meta is going to work on augmented reality NFTs, or 3D NFTs, that you can bring to Instagram Stories using Spark AR, which is the company’s software AR platform. Today, the company has revealed that it's starting to allow people to display and share their digital collectibles as AR stickers in Instagram Stories.

Meta says today's expansion reflects its work to expand access to web3 technology through NFTs, and support creators who want to monetize their work and build community with their fans and collectors.

"We understand that blockchain technology and NFTs raise important questions on sustainability," the company said during its initial NFT test launch in May. "Meta will help reduce the emissions impact that might be associated with the display of digital collectibles on Instagram by purchasing renewable energy."

The expansion on Instagram comes a few weeks after Meta began testing NFTs with select creators on Facebook. At the time, the company said that it won’t offer the ability to turn digital collectible posts into ads for now.

Instagram’s NFT functionality expansion comes as Twitter enabled NFT profile pictures for premium users earlier this year. Instagram and Twitter aren’t the only digital giants looking to embrace NFTs, as YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki suggested that the platform may embrace web3 technologies, including NFTs, as a means of helping YouTube creators make money. In addition, Reddit recently launched a new NFT-based avatar marketplace that allows users to purchase blockchain-based profile pictures for a fixed rate.

Instagram to start testing NFTs with select creators this week

Facebook begins testing NFTs with select creators in the US

Recommended Stories

  • Binance Joins Argentina’s Crypto Prepaid Cards Boom

    Local players Lemon, Buenbit and Belo have introduced similar offerings in recent months.

  • DappRadar Report Shows First Signs DeFi Recovering From Terra Collapse

    DappRadar, the global app store for decentralized applications, released its July Blockchain Industry Report today, revealing that DeFi is starting to recover from Terra collapse.

  • BlackRock hops on bitcoin bandwagon with new Coinbase tie-up

    After years of resisting, the world's largest asset manager has finally taken the plunge into crypto in a substantial way. BlackRock, which oversees $10 trillion in assets, is partnering with publicly traded Coinbase to provide its institutional clients with access to cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is the first digital asset being offered through the partnership, according to a blog post Coinbase, the most popular crypto exchange in the U.S., released on the matter today.

  • Elon Musk accuses Twitter of 'burying' his side of the fight over their $44B deal

    Attorneys for Tesla CEO Elon Musk are accusing Twitter of burying Musk’s side of the story in the parties’ collapsed $44 billion merger, now contingent on the decision of a Delaware judge.

  • Twitter subpoenas Binance and a dozen more firms over $44B Musk deal

    Bankers and advisers that backed Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid for Twitter have been hit with a flood of new subpoenas from the social media site's lawyers

  • Twitter Subpoenas Ken Griffin Amid Hunt for Musk’s Deal Backers

    (Bloomberg) -- Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel, was added to a sweeping list of those Twitter Inc. has subpoenaed in its effort to force Elon Musk to complete his $44 billion purchase of the social media company.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThe subpoena notice for Griffin, whose involv

  • Walls close in on Zuckerberg as executives desert Meta

    Among the most prominent global tech companies, Meta has been one of the few to fully embrace remote working. Its top executives have been encouraged to base themselves wherever in the world they please – prompting three of its senior managers to up sticks to London.

  • Report: Facebook Shifting Away From News, Betting Big on Creator Economy

    Facebook is scaling back from its news tab and bulletin newsletter platform as the social media giant focuses more on the creator economy, according to a Wall Street Journal report. "The Hash" panel hosts discuss what this suggests about the future of Meta and online news.

  • As China Tightens Controls on Social Media, Some Users Seek Refuge Under the Radar

    A wave of Chinese-speaking users has left the country’s top social-media sites, driven in part by new rules that require users to confirm their identities and display their IP locations.

  • Instagram's Newest Feature Is Copied From Another App

    In the world of social media, everyone copies everyone. After the most popular apps launched years ago like Twitter , FaceBook and Instagram , and Snapchat , other social media apps have attempted to copy their formulas and have, for the most part, not succeeded. One app, BeReal, aimed to compete on a large scale with Instagram by promoting unedited and unfiltered photos once a day.

  • Pro-Beijing Online Campaign Targets U.S.-Based Xinjiang Researcher, Cybersecurity Firm Says

    A pro-Beijing online propaganda campaign has used phony websites and social-media postings to try to discredit a prominent German anthropologist who has investigated China’s crackdown on Muslims, according to cybersecurity researchers.

  • Elon Musk's tech allies miffed about Twitter subpoenas

    Elon Musk’s wealthy high tech allies don’t seem too happy about receiving subpoenas from Twitter as part of the company’s legal battle with the Tesla CEO. San Francisco-based Twitter is suing Musk in Delaware in an attempt to get him to complete his $44 billion acquisition of the social media company, a deal Musk is trying to get out of.

  • Facebook Live Shopping is coming to an end in favor of Reels

    Meta is asking merchants to tout their products on Reels.

  • Netflix's lawsuit against the 'Bridgerton Musical' could change online fandom

    Early last year, the songwriting duo started penning impressive ballads about the popular Netflix show for fun, posting them on TikTok. If this project has been gaining steam for over a year, why would Netflix sue now? Based on novels by Julia Quinn, "Bridgerton" has shattered viewership records for Netflix originals.

  • Here's what embedded tweets could look like after they're edited

    Researcher Jane Manchun Wong went under the hood to get a preview.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Wavers in Narrow Range as Cryptos Trade Weaker

    Investors appear uncertain on market direction.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields advance on hawkish Fed rhetoric; nervousness around Pelosi's Taiwan trip eases

    * U.S. 10-year rises from four-month low * Fed officials walk back dovish Powell comments post-FOMC * U.S. 2/10-year yield curve hits deepest inversion since 2000 * U.S. 3-month/10-year briefly inverts, last steeper on the day (Recasts; adds analyst comment, Fed officials' remarks;updates prices, Pelosi's Taiwan visit) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Tuesday in volatile trading, lifted by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials that suggested more rate hikes are coming in the near term, as inflation has yet to hit its peak. Worries about global tension arising from U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan eased a bit, with the U.S. official landing safely in its capital Taipei, analysts said.

  • Clorox Expects Inflation Will Curb Profit for Another Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Clorox Co. tumbled after its earnings guidance fell well short of analyst estimates, underscoring how inflation could continue to plague companies long into 2023.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanThe owner of Burt’s Bees natural skincare and Hidden Valley salad dressing forecast earnings per share in a range of $3.85

  • BA extends ban on short-haul bookings as travel chaos continues

    British Airways has stopped short-haul bookings from Heathrow for another week, amid warnings they may be halted for the rest of the summer.

  • Ex-Lukoil Traders Jump to US-Based Hartree’s Fuel Oil Desk

    (Bloomberg) -- Hartree Partners LP, the commodities trading firm founded by a pair of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. veterans, hired three ex-Lukoil PJSC traders to build out its fuel oil desk. Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanHarry Thwaites, the former global head of fuel oil trading at Lukoil’s trading arm Litasco SA, is now Hartree’s