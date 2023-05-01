U.S. markets closed

Meta Eyes Raising $7B Via Bond Offering, Its Second Since 2022

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) is eying to raise $7 billion via a second bond sale in a five-part deal.

  • The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, could yield 215 basis points over Treasuries, Bloomberg reports.

  • Meta raised $10 billion in its first-ever corporate bond sale in 2022.

  • Read: What's Not Working for Mark Zuckerberg's Meta? Employee Morale, Metaverse and TikTok Struggles Tilt Scales

  • It plans to use the fresh funds to help finance capital expenditures, repurchase outstanding shares, and for acquisitions or investments.

  • Meta spent the last months cutting costs and restructuring its workforce, while advertising sales rebounded in the first quarter.

  • Even though it touts strong cash flow, the company is likely looking to shore up extra cash for future bond buybacks, according to Bloomberg analyst Robert Schiffman.

  • Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.32% at $239.55 on the last check Monday.

