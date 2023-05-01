Meta Eyes Raising $7B Via Bond Offering, Its Second Since 2022

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) is eying to raise $7 billion via a second bond sale in a five-part deal.

The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, could yield 215 basis points over Treasuries, Bloomberg reports.

Meta raised $10 billion in its first-ever corporate bond sale in 2022.

It plans to use the fresh funds to help finance capital expenditures, repurchase outstanding shares, and for acquisitions or investments.

Meta spent the last months cutting costs and restructuring its workforce, while advertising sales rebounded in the first quarter.

Even though it touts strong cash flow, the company is likely looking to shore up extra cash for future bond buybacks, according to Bloomberg analyst Robert Schiffman.

Price Action: META shares traded lower by 0.32% at $239.55 on the last check Monday.

