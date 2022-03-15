U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,229.08
    +55.97 (+1.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,344.11
    +398.87 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,800.78
    +219.56 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,949.61
    +7.89 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.76
    -6.25 (-6.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.60
    -30.20 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    25.23
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1380
    -0.0020 (-0.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3041
    +0.0037 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.2920
    +0.1100 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,192.06
    +447.64 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    878.00
    +10.73 (+1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,175.70
    -17.77 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Meta fined $18.6 million over 12 GDPR-related data breaches

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Chesnot via Getty Images

Ireland's Data Protection Commission has fined Meta €17 million ($18.6 million) over 12 data breaches. It said the company violated several articles of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by failing "to have in place appropriate technical and organizational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users' data."

The DPC received the data breach notifications from Meta between June and December 2018. Before announcing the fine, it consulted with other European authorities under GDPR guidelines, as the investigation was related to “cross-border” processing.

“This fine is about record keeping practices from 2018 that we have since updated, not a failure to protect people's information," a Meta spokesperson told Engadget. "We take our obligations under the GDPR seriously, and will carefully consider this decision as our processes continue to evolve.”

The fine is a drop in the ocean for Meta, which raked in $32.6 billion in ad revenue last quarter alone. The penalty pales in comparison with a $267 million fine the DPC imposed last year after it determined Meta app WhatsApp failed to comply with GDPR transparency rules. The regulator has investigated Meta over other data-related issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Zuckerberg Deposition Blocked by Judge in D.C. Privacy Case

    (Bloomberg) -- A request to depose Mark Zuckerberg as part of Washington, D.C.’s data-privacy lawsuit against Facebook drew a blistering denial from the judge overseeing the case, who called the attempt “frankly annoying.”Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Biden Due in Europe Next Week; Putin Blames KyivLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU

  • Wendy's Follows McDonald's, Chipotle in Making a Big Move

    Fast-food chain Wendy's wants to do something that Chipotle has done but McDonald's has struggled with.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • What Democrats don't get about gas prices

    None of the proposals for lowering oil and gas prices would address the economic fundamentals that dominate the US energy industry.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Transocean, and Tellurian Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks that were popping until last week opened Monday on a weak note, with some stocks in particular taking a hard hit. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) was down 3.2%. Transocean (NYSE: RIG) was down 10.7%.

  • Oil Prices Drop Below $100 — Will Gas Prices Decrease Too?

    In late February -- as the world faced the prospect of Russia invading Ukraine -- oil prices rose to just under $100 a barrel. By March 7, 2022, Brent crude, the world oil benchmark, had reached...

  • Warren Buffett Runs Berkshire Hathaway Like It’s the 1960s. That’s Not a Bad Thing.

    Berkshire Hathaway compensation levels for CEO Warren Buffett and board members remain at levels of decades past. Top executives are paid entirely in cash. There is no stock-based compensation.

  • Northvolt to build its third battery gigaplant in northern Germany

    Northvolt said on Tuesday it planned to build a lithium-ion battery plant with an annual capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) in Heide in northern Germany. Northvolt, whose biggest owner is Volkswagen AG, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Schleswig-Holstein state and the Heide region for the development of the factory, and that it expected it to produce its first batteries in late 2025. Northvolt's first factory, in the northern Swedish town of Skelleftea, assembled its first battery cell in December.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC said on Tuesday that oil demand in 2022 faced challenges from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation as crude prices soar, increasing the likelihood of reductions to its forecast for robust demand this year. Oil prices shot above $139 a barrel this month, hitting peaks not seen since 2008, as Western sanctions tightened on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and disrupted oil sales from Russia, helping to fuel inflation that was already rising. In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its view that world oil demand would rise by 4.15 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022 and increased its forecast of global demand for its crude.

  • Oil plunges over 7% on easing supply concerns, China COVID cases

    Oil prices tumbled more than 7% to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as supply disruption fears eased and surging COVID-19 cases in China spurred demand concerns. Brent futures fell $7.89, or 7.4%, to $99.01 a barrel by 11:51 a.m. EDT (1551 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $8.11, or 7.9%, to $94.90 a barrel. The steep decline on Tuesday followed a statement from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, saying that Moscow is in favour of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Wells Fargo CEO Scharf earns $24.5 million

    Wells Fargo & Co. CEO Charles W. Scharf earned total 2021 compensation of $24.5 million, which includes $2.5 million in base salary, a $5.37 million cash bonus, $10.81 million in performance shares awards (PSAs) and $5.82 million in restricted share rights (RSR), according to the bank's proxy statement filed on Monday. In 2020, he earned $20.34 million including $2.5 million in base salary, $17.84 million in variable compensation, a $4.35 million cash bonus and $13.49 million in long-term equity

  • Raytheon's CEO pay rose 11% last year to $23.3M

    In the first full year since completing the merger with United Technologies, total compensation for Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s chief executive rose 11% to $23.3 million. The company's top financial executive also saw his pay grow to $5.1 million, representing a 71% increase over the previous year. CEO Gregory Hayes was paid $23.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to Raytheon's (NYSE: RTX) proxy statement, filed Monday.

  • For Dutch province, Ukraine war is a call to pump natural gas

    Images of bombed-out hospitals and apartment buildings across Ukraine reminded Jannie and Bert Schrage of their home country during World War Two. Then the retired couple, who live in the north of the Netherlands, realised they had a resource to help slow President Vladimir Putin's campaign – natural gas. Now, like a majority of those polled in their province, they say that if it would help Ukraine, they may allow more gas to be pumped out.

  • Bitmain Launches the ‘Most Power-Efficient Bitcoin Miner’ to Date

    Bitmain’s new liquid cooling miner rig – S19 XP Hyd is supposed to be one of its most power-efficient models to date.

  • Oil tumbles below $100 on China lockdowns, as OPEC leaves demand forecast ‘under assessment’

    Oil prices on Tuesday drop to levels not seen since the initial days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and enter bear market territory, marked by a 20% or more drop from their recent highs.

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.