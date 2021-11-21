U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.96
    -6.58 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,601.98
    -268.97 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,057.44
    +63.73 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,343.16
    -20.43 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.11
    -2.90 (-3.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.80
    -14.60 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.27 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0090 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5360
    -0.0530 (-3.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3444
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    -0.2720 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,720.47
    +1,938.62 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,444.02
    +52.75 (+3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.57
    -32.39 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,745.87
    +147.21 (+0.50%)
     

Meta delays full Facebook and Instagram message encryption to 2023

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

Meta's push for a more private experience will take longer than the company initially hoped. According to The Guardian, safety head Antigone Davis wrote a commentary for The Telegraph warning that the rollout of default end-to-end encrypted messaging in Facebook Messenger and Instagram was delayed to "sometime in 2023." The social media firm had originally planned for the move to wrap up as soon as 2022, but it wanted the extra time to "get this right," Davis said.

The extra privacy is already enabled in WhatsApp, but Facebook Messenger and Instagram still require that you start an encrypted chat ("Secret Conversations" in Messenger). Meta, then Facebook, started a broader push toward encryption and other privacy features in 2019.

The delay could lead to awkward timing, at least in the UK. The country is enacting a safety law in 2023 that will require tech companies to prevent abuse and safeguard children. While it doesn't require encryption backdoors, current UK home secretary Priti Patel hasn't been shy about opposing default encryption — she claimed it would "severely" limit law enforcement's ability to pursue criminals. Meta might face pressure to change its plans by the time the law takes effect.

Davis said Meta would still have the power to detect abuse through a combination of unencrypted info and user reports. The delay might also offer time to reassure governments and head off potential conflicts. Chat encryption isn't under immediate threat, then, but the longer timeframe adds some uncertainty.

Recommended Stories

  • Stephen Silas explains challenge of setting a lineup for Rockets

    The conundrum for Silas is this: Christian Wood's play has declined at forward, yet Houston's rotations are tougher if he plays at center.

  • Apple Podcasts app ratings flip after the company starts prompting users

    The Apple Podcasts app's review score surged after iOS began prompting users for reviews — but many are reviewing shows, not the app.

  • Apple reportedly tells workers they're allowed to discuss conditions and pay

    Apple has reportedly sent a memo telling staff they can discuss working conditions and pay, although

  • Nintendo bundles 'Mario Kart 8' with the Switch for Black Friday

    Save $68 on a Nintendo Switch or grab yourself some first-party games at a significant discount.

  • Why Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum All Plunged by More than 13% at Their Lows This Week

    As of late Thursday evening, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin had fallen by between 13% and 17% relative to where they were at the close of trading on Wall Street last Friday. On Tuesday, China's National Development and Reform Commission announced the latest in a string of efforts to restrict and block Bitcoin mining. Specifically, the commission reported that it was looking at various ways of increasing its "full-scale" crackdown on mining, such as increasing electricity prices for any large institution found to be abusing the country's low-cost energy to engage in Bitcoin mining.

  • This week in TechCrunch Experts: Don't blow your Q1 2022 marketing budget

    The TechCrunch Experts program had an active week! Joey Noble, community manager for Demand Curve, returned with a teardown of Customer.io's homepage with insights you can apply to your own company's website, and Jonathan Martinez shared his essentials for creating an optimal growth marketing tech stack. With the new year almost upon us, I interviewed several of the experts we've identified through the Experts program and asked each of them how they'd manage a small Q1 2022 marketing budget, and on Wednesday, Senior Editor Walter Thompson hosted a Twitter Space with Octane.ai co-founder Ben Parr to discuss using zero-party data for personalization.

  • Facebook delays encryption plans following safety warning

    Facebook has delayed plans to encrypt users’ private messages after warnings from campaigners that the changes will make it harder to catch child abuse.

  • World weighs laws to rein in mighty algorithms

    From the YouTube videos we're recommended to deciding who gets a job, algorithms wield an ever-growing influence over our lives -- and policy-makers worldwide want to rein them in.

  • Facebook delays rollout of encrypted messaging amid child safety fears

    Meta said it is taking the time to ‘get this right’

  • How to implement an actionable data ethics framework

    Did you know your company’s data privacy practices can be a competitive differentiator? Consumers today mistrust how companies use their data and will only share personal information for transactions they view as important, such as those in the healthcare or financial services industries. Whether your company is just starting out or has an established market presence, there are specific actions you can take to position your company for success, and it all starts with developing and publishing a data ethics framework.

  • ‘Give Us a Break!’ Cuban Activists Say U.S. Sanctions Are Blocking Them from Online Services

    “They did it without prior warning, for being based in Cuba,” she wrote on Twitter. As Internet access has exploded on the island, an increasing number of Cuban journalists, activists, dissidents and artists find themselves locked out of the online platforms and services used by the rest of the world—not by their communist government, but due to restrictions imposed on American companies by the broad, 60-year-old U.S. embargo. In recent years, they have been abruptly blocked from cloud services, file transfer sites, social media managers, editing software, development apps, video calling, free education platforms and NFT marketplaces.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: E-commerce Giant JD.com Flashes Buy Signal

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • Peter Schiff warns inflation will help 'push the economy into recession' — 3 ways to protect yourself like him

    Schiff publicly predicted the 2008 housing crash. He's concerned once again.

  • Ladbrokes Owner Entain Bids $1 Billion for Baltic NBA Betting Partner

    (Bloomberg) -- British betting firm Entain Plc is pursuing a takeover of Olympic Entertainment Group, one of the Baltic region’s largest gambling companies, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingEntain made an ind

  • Raoul's Big Picture: Bitcoin's Taproot Facelift & the Economy

    Bitcoin just got its biggest upgrade yet with Taproot, which will streamline transaction processing and make everything more efficient. In the U.S., the House finally passes President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Build Back Better spending bill, but there might be further revisions from the Senate. In Austria, days after issuing a lockdown on the unvaccinated, the country has announced a full lockdown starting Monday and legally mandated vaccination from February 1, 2022. If other countries follow suit with their own lockdowns, it could trigger more global supply chain issues. Raoul Pal, CEO and co-founder of Real Vision, joins to give the big picture on Taproot and what he’s looking at in the economy. Interviewed by Ash Bennington. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3Cy7uke

  • El Salvador Plans Tokenized Bitcoin Bonds and Tax-Free ‘Bitcoin City’

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador intends to issue the world’s first sovereign Bitcoin bonds and build Bitcoin City, which will be free of income, property and capital gains taxes, President Nayib Bukele announced in the beach town of Mizata to a crowd of cheering Bitcoin enthusiasts. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the Planet

  • Earnings to Watch in Holiday-Shortened Week: Zoom, Medtronic, Best Buy, Dollar Tree and Deere in Focus

    Following is a list of earnings scheduled for release Nov 22-26, along with previews for select companies. Some investors believe that small-cap stocks will benefit from a strong economy, low valuations, and an unfavourable impact of tax reforms. They will keep an eye out for signs that rising costs, labour shortages amid supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits this quarter and in the future. It is worth noting that the U.S. stock market will be closed for the Thanksgiving hol

  • Deutsche Bank Sees Robinhood’s Stock Slide Getting Worse

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc.’s shares have already sunk to a record low -- and there’s still more room to fall. Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsAn Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingThat’s the call from Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell, who issued a “sell idea” on the brokera

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After 'Defining Moment' In Industrial Icon's History?

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account—if they meet these requirements.