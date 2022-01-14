U.S. markets open in 4 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,658.75
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,065.00
    +76.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,501.00
    +10.75 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,157.70
    +2.20 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.46
    +0.34 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1472
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.82
    +2.20 (+12.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3732
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8610
    -0.3190 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,598.82
    -1,357.73 (-3.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,022.76
    -20.81 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,557.67
    -6.18 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

Meta faces billion-pound class-action case

·2 min read
Facebook meta logos
Facebook meta logos

Up to 44 million UK Facebook users could share £2.3bn in damages, according to a competition expert intending to sue parent company Meta.

Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen alleges Meta "abused its market dominance" to set an "unfair price" for free use of Facebook - UK users' personal data.

She intends to bring the case to the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

A Meta representative said users had "meaningful control" of what information they shared.

'Excessive profits'

Facebook "abused its market dominance to impose unfair terms and conditions on ordinary Britons, giving it the power to exploit their personal data", Dr Lovdahl Gormsen says.

And this data, harvested between 2015 and 2019, provided a highly detailed picture of their internet use, helping the company make "excessive profits".

Anyone living in the UK who used Facebook at least once during the period will be part of the claim unless they choose to opt out, she says.

However, in November, the UK's Supreme Court rejected an optout claim seeking billions of pounds in damages from Google over alleged illegal tracking of millions of iPhones - Google said the issue had been addressed a decade ago.

Free services

The judge in that case said the claimant had failed to prove damage had been caused to each individual by the data collection.

But he did not rule out the possibility of future mass-action cases if damages could be calculated.

And Dr Lovdahl Gormsen told BBC News: "Optout cases are specifically permitted at the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

"As a result, my case is able to claim damages on behalf of the 44 million British Facebook users affected."

Meta has rejected the allegations.

People use its free services because they find them useful and have control over how their data us used, it says.

'Deliver value'

A representative told BBC News: "People access our service for free.

"They choose our services because we deliver value for them and they have meaningful control of what information they share on Meta's platforms and who with.

"We have invested heavily to create tools that allow them to do so."

However, this latest case adds to the company's legal battles

The US Federal Trade Commission was recently given the go-ahead to take Meta to court over anti-trust rules.

Meta said it was sure it would prevail in court.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook legal action: 44 million UK users seek $3.2bn in compensation

    Competition law expert Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched a class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta.

  • Barbara Corcoran: Metaverse real estate deals are ‘half hype, half reality’

    Barbara Corcoran says that recent multimillion dollar metaverse real estate sales are part hype, part reality.

  • UK class action lodged against Meta seeks $3.1B for breach of competition law

    A competition legal expert, backed by a powerful litigation fund, is set to mount a multibillion-dollar class action suit against Facebook/Meta for breach of competition law on the basis that it abused its dominance of social networking in the U.K. for several years. If successful, the action would see Facebook having to pay $3.1 billion (£2.3 billion) in damages to Facebook U.K. users. The class action lawsuit was lodged against Meta, Facebook’s parent company, yesterday with the U.K.'s Competition Appeal Tribunal in London.

  • PayPal faces lawsuit for freezing customer accounts and funds

    Three PayPal users who've allegedly had their accounts frozen and funds taken by the company without explanation are proposing a class-action lawsuit.

  • Charlotte man wanted ‘something pretty big’ for his family. He found it in NC mountains.

    Kris Carroll paid a record price for a home that offers “amazing” 360-degree mountain views, he says.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices at a 40-year high, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Northwest Arkansas is offering $10K in Bitcoin and bike to relocate there

    How about this as an incentive to relocate: $10,000 in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and a free bike.

  • Alibaba’s Grocery Chain Freshippo Considers Funding at $10 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is considering raising funds for its high-tech grocery chain at a proposed valuation of $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolvi

  • Exclusive-China agrees with U.S. to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year - sources

    China will release crude oil from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on Feb. 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters. The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels. "China agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if oil is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating.

  • Jack Dorsey's Block to build an open bitcoin mining system

    In October, Dorsey said that Block, formerly Square, was considering building a bitcoin mining system based on custom silicon and open source for individuals and businesses worldwide. In a tweet thread on Thursday, Block's general manager for hardware, Thomas Templeton, laid out the company's plans about building the mining system.

  • Texas Lost 1.3 Gigawatts of Gas-Power Capacity in the Recent Cold

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lost about 1.3 gigawatts of electrical generation in a cold snap at the start of January -- about 1.5% of its winter capacity -- as power-plant operators faced fuel problems tied to natural gas.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional War

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Oil reverses losses on weak dollar, but China crude reserves sale looms

    Oil futures reversed losses on Friday on a weaker dollar although an imminent release of crude reserves from top importer China capped price gains. However, gains were limited after Reuters reported that China plans to release oil reserves around the Lunar New Year holidays as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices. The sources, who have knowledge of the discussion between the world's top two crude consumers, said China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels.

  • Meta-Facebook, Not A So Cool Place To Work Anymore

    The company drops 36 spots on Glassdoor's annual ranking of the best places to work after a wave of controversies and PR crises.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Wednesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • China to create own NFT industry based on state-backed blockchain infrastructure, main developer says

    China's state-backed Blockchain Services Network (BSN) plans to roll out infrastructure at the end of this month to support the deployment of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a major step to creating a Chinese NFT industry that is not linked to cryptocurrencies. Although Beijing has banned cryptocurrencies, He Yifan, chief executive of Red Date Technology, which provides technical support to BSN, told the South China Morning Post that NFTs "have no legal issue in China" as long as they distance thems

  • What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy?

    The main goal of most investors is to garner enough money in the market to fund their retirement years. Yet, many investors are unsure of how to properly pull money out of their accounts once they’re actually in retirement. The … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Bucket Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Deliveries During Covid: Hear From CEO of GetSwift in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the CEO of GetSwift Technologies Limited (NEO: GSW) to discuss […]

  • Persimmon sees revenues rise in 2021, but reveals Omicron disruption

    The housebuilder said group revenues reached £3.61 billion in 2021, just 1% behind pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019.