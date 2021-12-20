U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

Meta files federal lawsuit to uncover individuals running a phishing scam on its platforms

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced today that it has filed a federal lawsuit in California court to take action to uncover individuals running a phishing scam. The company says the legal action aims to disrupt phishing attacks that are designed to trick people into sharing their login credentials on fake login pages for Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

For context, phishing attacks lure unsuspecting victims to websites that appear legitimate but are actually deceptively fake. The websites then persuade victims to enter their sensitive information, such as passwords and email addresses. Meta says it found more than 39,000 websites that are impersonating the login pages of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp as part of the phishing scheme. It also notes that reports of phishing attacks have been on the rise and that it is filing this lawsuit to take legal action against these attacks.

"On these websites, people were prompted to enter their usernames and passwords, which Defendants collected," Jessica Romero, Meta's director of platform enforcement and litigation, wrote in a blog post. "As part of the attacks, Defendants used a relay service to redirect internet traffic to the phishing websites in a way that obscured their attack infrastructure. This enabled them to conceal the true location of the phishing websites, and the identities of their online hosting providers and the defendants."

Romero says that in March, Meta started working with the relay service to suspend thousands of URLs that hosted the phishing websites. Meta plans to continue to collaborate with online service providers to disrupt phishing attacks. It notes that it works to proactively block instances of abuse to the security community, domain name registrars and others. The company says it also shares phishing URLs so other platforms can block them as well.

"This lawsuit is one more step in our ongoing efforts to protect people’s safety and privacy, send a clear message to those trying to abuse our platform, and increase accountability of those who abuse technology." Romero wrote in the blog post.

Meta's latest lawsuit isn't the first time that the company has cracked down on phishing scams on its platforms. Last month, Meta revealed that it took action against four several groups of hackers from Syria and Pakistan. The groups used phishing links to manipulate users into giving up their Facebook credentials. Earlier this year in March, the company also took action against a group of hackers in China known as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye. Meta, which was known as Facebook at the time, said it disrupted the hackers' ability to use their infrastructure to abuse its platform. The company also took similar action against hackers in Bangledesh and Vietnam in 2020.

  • Why Alibaba Plummeted on Monday

    The Chinese e-commerce giant unveiled a turnaround plan last week, but didn't impress enough to overcome current fears.

  • Will Cardano’s smart contracts ever become as popular as Ethereum?

    Cardano has long been touted as an ‘Ethereum killer’ blockchain, thanks to the allure of higher scalability, lower transaction fees and a mathematical approach towards cryptocurrencies.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch: Apple Upgraded On View Augmented Reality To Drive 5G

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • China Ordered Amazon to Delete Reviews of Xi Jinping’s Book, Reuters Reports

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s efforts to curry favor with the Chinese government included quieting criticism of President Xi Jinping’s book on its Chinese outlet, according to a Reuters report.Most Read from BloombergModerna’s Third Dose Boosts Antibodies Against OmicronS&P 500 Set for Biggest Three-Day Drop Since May: Markets WrapSouth Africa Cases Slow; Quebec Closes Bars, Gyms: Virus UpdateEurope Braces for More Covid Lockdowns as U.K. Cases SurgeSouth Africa Hospitalization Rate Plunges i

  • China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau head

    China's antimonopoly bureau will step up legal enforcement against monopolistic behaviour and push forward the amended antimonopoly law to improve the regulatory framework, said Gan Lin, chief of the national antimonopoly bureau. China last month elevated the seniority of the market regulator's antitrust unit, the National Anti-monopoly Bureau, and appointed Gan as chief, a move which would help antitrust investigators gain resources when examining mergers and acquisitions. Gan said China still faces "insufficient punishment" for some monopolistic activities, while some antitrust regulations remain at the elementary level.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies With Clear-Cut Competitive Advantages

    Competitive edges and differentiation are imperative to stand out in the rapidly growing crypto space.

  • Bitcoin’s ‘One Percent’ Controls Lion’s Share of the Cryptocurrency’s Wealth

    The top bitcoin holders control a greater share of the cryptocurrency than the most affluent American households control in dollars, according to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research. With an estimated 114 million people globally holding the cryptocurrency, according to crypto.com, that means that approximately 0.01% of bitcoin holders control 27% of the 19 million bitcoin in circulation. The study, conducted by finance professors at MIT Sloan School of Management and at the London School of Economics, for the first time mapped and analyzed every transaction in bitcoin’s more than 13-year history.

  • Elon Musk shares hilarious 1995 video of Bill Gates talking about the Internet

    The clip shows the Microsoft founder being laughed at for his unwavering belief that the internet would be the next big thing

  • Shiba Inu Attracts New Holders, But They Fail To Provide Enough Support

    Shiba Inu managed to settle below the key support level at $0.000032 and is trying to settle below $0.000030.

  • Meta is trying to find the people who created more than 39,000 phishing sites

    Meta is taking legal action to disrupt a large-scale phishing campaign.

  • Social media app Parler plans to expand into NFTs

    An NFT, which is a digital asset usually bought with cryptocurrencies or in dollars, encompasses everything from images, videos to text. The ownership record is tracked on the blockchain, which serves as a public ledger allowing anyone to verify the NFT's authenticity. Traded since around 2017, NFTs initially gained popularity in early 2021 and then around August.

  • What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money?

    Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies, may soon be responsible for the creation of an entirely new internet — and it could have an impact on how you manage your finances. “Web3” is the new decentralized, blockchain-based web that’s getting … Continue reading → The post What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Could Ethereum Hit $10,000 in 2022?

    It's been a great year for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) even with the recent pullback. With a surge in the final days of December, there's a good chance that Ethereum could end the year well above $4,000. The cryptocurrency probably won't more than quintuple again in the new year.

  • Google's YouTube TV reaches deal to restore access to Disney channels

    YouTube tweeted that "we've reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX." Neither company disclosed the financial terms of deal. YouTube warned last week that it would only renew its agreement with Disney if the company offered "equitable terms" and announced that it was cutting the monthly price for YouTube TV by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99.

  • Parler Expands Business into Decentralized Technology

    Parler today announced plans to expand its portfolio to include decentralized technology projects, including NFT (non-fungible tokens) marketplaces. Known primarily for its viewpoint-neutral free speech social media platform, the company has assembled a team of industry veterans with extensive experience in the development and management of blockchain to support the growth of digital assets.

  • Las Bambas says not mulling legal action for now as Peru blockade continues

    MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine does not plan to initiate legal action against Peru "for the time being" over a nearly month-long road blockade that has prompted the miner to suspend operations, a company executive said Monday. The current blockade has been in place since Nov. 20 by residents of Chumbivilcas province who complain that the mineral wealth of the mine simply bypasses them and want the company to provide more jobs and money for the area. Peru is the world's no. 2 copper producer and Las Bambas accounts for 2% of world copper supply.

  • UK donates 225 million stolen passwords to hack-checking site

    The National Crime Agency hands over 225 million stolen passwords to a hack-checking site.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Swiss bank UBS appeals against French money-laundering verdict

    ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS has filed an appeal with France's Supreme Court against last week's decision by a Paris court that upheld the Swiss bank's conviction for money laundering, while slashing its penalty for allegedly helping wealthy clients evade taxes. "This enables UBS AG to thoroughly assess the verdict of the Court of Appeal and to determine next steps in the best interest of its stakeholders," Switzerland's biggest bank said in a statement on Monday. Such an appeal in France usually takes months.