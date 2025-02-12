Meta is fresh off a 16-day win streak, the longest for any major tech stock in decades

Mark Zuckerberg at September's Meta Connect developer conference. Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Meta stock is coming off a historic winning streak, up 16 days in a row at the end of Monday's session.

The record run started late last month amid its plans for big AI spending.

The stock also sidestepped the chaos unleashed on Big Tech by China's DeepSeek AI.

A stellar streak of gains has turned Meta stock into the crown jewel of the AI trade in recent weeks.

While the stock is down slightly on Tuesday, shares of the social media giant are coming off of a historic winning streak. Monday's session capped off 16 straight days of gains, with the stock up 17% in that period and closing in on a $2 trillion valuation for the first time.

According to data from Bloomberg, the streak is the longest of any Nasdaq 100 company since 1990.

A host of positive catalysts are behind the historic run for the Facebook and Instagram parent.

The rally started in late January when CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced plans to spend over $60 billion this year, a huge increase from the $39 billion spent in 2024.

While investors have become anxious to see a return on the massive AI spending by mega-cap tech giants, Meta seems to have side-stepped these concerns.

Google-parent Alphabet, by comparison, saw its stock tumble a day after it announced $75 billion in planned capex spending for 2025.

Meanwhile, Meta stock navigated the DeepSeek mayhem that caused a $1 trillion wipeout for the market. While Big Tech and AI hyperscaler peers tanked, Meta shares continued their rally.

The fact that DeepSeek, like Meta's Lllama 4, is an open-source AI likely helped the stock withstand the broader correction.

During the chaos Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun pointed to DeepSeek's success as proof that "open source models are surpassing proprietary ones."

Added to the bullish mix have been fourth-quarter earnings that showed a fourfold increase in adoption of the company's generative AI tool among advertisers, as well as recent head count reductions to cut costs.

"Digital ads continue to be one of the sector's leading the GenAI tool curve... as more than 4mn META advertisers are now using one of META's GenAI creative tools, up from 1mn 6 months ago," Morgan Stanley said in post-earnings commentary. "We expect further image and video creative tool innovation and adoption to drive higher ad quality and performance, along with more durable growth."

Rising capex is necessary to support the firm's big AI efforts, Zuckerberg explained during earnings commentary. He teased plans to push out a leading AI assistant tech in 2025, and believes Meta could achieve an AI agent with coding skills of a mid-level engineer by this year.

