Meta gives you more control over personal boundaries in Horizon Worlds

In February , Meta introduced a feature called Personal Boundary to Horizon Worlds and Venues to combat harassment. The company gave every avatar a bubble with a radius of two virtual feet, making it so that no one could come within four feet of your personal space. At the time, Meta made it so that users could not disable the feature. In response to community feedback, however, the company is now updating the tool to give people more control over it.

Horizon Worlds Personal Boundary

You now have three options that allow you to decide who can get close to your avatar. The app will default to the first one, “On for Non-Friends.” As you can probably guess, this one prevents people who aren’t on your friends list from getting close to your avatar. Then there’s “On for Everyone” and “Off.” The latter option effectively returns your avatar to the standard Meta enforced before introducing Personal Boundary. In some contexts, such as when two people first meet, the software will switch to a more restrictive setting to ensure everyone is safe.