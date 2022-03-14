U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,166.35
    -37.96 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,877.67
    -66.52 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,586.88
    -256.92 (-2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,939.11
    -40.56 (-2.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.21
    -7.12 (-6.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,956.50
    -28.50 (-1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.92 (-3.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0963
    +0.0048 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1350
    +0.1310 (+6.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3018
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0610
    +0.7810 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,605.09
    -390.25 (-1.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.72
    +2.54 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Meta gives you more control over personal boundaries in Horizon Worlds

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Meta

In February, Meta introduced a feature called Personal Boundary to Horizon Worlds and Venues to combat harassment. The company gave every avatar a bubble with a radius of two virtual feet, making it so that no one could come within four feet of your personal space. At the time, Meta made it so that users could not disable the feature. In response to community feedback, however, the company is now updating the tool to give people more control over it.

Horizon Worlds Personal Boundary
Horizon Worlds Personal Boundary

You now have three options that allow you to decide who can get close to your avatar. The app will default to the first one, “On for Non-Friends.” As you can probably guess, this one prevents people who aren’t on your friends list from getting close to your avatar. Then there’s “On for Everyone” and “Off.” The latter option effectively returns your avatar to the standard Meta enforced before introducing Personal Boundary. In some contexts, such as when two people first meet, the software will switch to a more restrictive setting to ensure everyone is safe.

As much as things like groping have become a significant issue in VR social spaces, today’s update would suggest that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for helping people feel safe in virtual reality. Meta acknowledges as much in its latest blog post, noting these new options will make it easier for friends to high-five, first-bump and take selfies while in Horizon Worlds.

Recommended Stories

  • Ford will introduce seven new EVs in Europe by 2024

    Ford plans to introduce seven new EVs in Europe by 2024, including an electric Puma and Transit van.

  • Ukraine is reportedly using Clearview AI's facial recognition tech

    The company said the controversial tech could be employed at checkpoints and to identify the dead.

  • Riot Games bought a stake in the animation studio behind 'Arcane'

    Riot Games has bought a stake in Fortiche, the studio that created 'Arcane.'

  • PlayStation will stream a 'Hogwarts Legacy' State of Play on March 17th

    A PlayStation State of Play stream on March 17th is devoted entirely to 'Hogwarts Legacy' for PS5.

  • 'Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands' will have cross-play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

    PS4 and PS5 could finally get 'Borderlands 3' cross-platform support too.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.4 with mask-friendly Face ID unlock

    Apple has begun rolling out iOS 15.4.

  • 5 Best Apps to Find The Cheapest Gas

    One of the most popular gas pricing apps, GasBuddy, was our least favorite, primarily because its app (not its browser version) was siphoning our personal data like no tomorrow. Almost all gas pricing apps operate in similar ways, primarily by pinpointing your locations and then doing a quick search of local stations and ranking them by what's cheapest and closest to you. A cliche as old as the internet is that if something is worth doing digitally, Google has already done it.

  • Save money on gas with these 6 apps

    If you feel like you're bleeding money at the pump, these apps can help you find cheaper gas, use less gas, and get cash back for it.

  • Frontline Photos: March 13, 2022

    Taking off for training, paratroopers loading up for deployment, resting in the sunshine and more in this week’s frontline photos.

  • SupPlant is an Internet of Trees solution dramatically reducing irrigation needs for thirsty crops

    Agtech startup SupPlant's flagship product is, essentially, a Babel fish for plants: leveraging a set of hardware sensors, the plants can tell you whether they've been drinking enough water, or whether they could do with an additional sip or two. In a world where under-watering has far more damaging results than over-watering, a non-tech-enabled farmer may be tempted to keep the soil wetter than it needs to -- wasting a tremendous amount of precious water in the process. The company just raised $27 million to continue fertilizing and watering its own growth trajectory.

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- Last Monday, Sea Ltd. employees were starting their week when an email from Chief Executive Officer Forrest Li arrived. In the 900-word memo, the billionaire adopted a contrite tone, addressing head-on a $150 billion plunge in his company’s value since late 2021.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured B

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Apple, Tesla, Dogecoin, Fedex in Focus

    Market generals are often the last to fall in the first stages of bear markets, causing enormous psychological damage.

  • Wall Street banks' staff churn to double this year after bonus payouts - experts

    Staff turnover on Wall Street is set to surge in coming weeks as investment bankers who held off job-hunting during the pandemic cash in their record bonus checks and leave for new opportunities in the red-hot labor market, said recruiters. Bonuses are up 20% to 25% on average across Wall Street thanks to last year's deal-making frenzy, but bankers have been waiting for the checks to hit their accounts -- which typically happens each year between January and March -- to jump ship. While bonus payouts usually trigger staff turnover, recruiters and experts say 2022 could see twice as much churn as usual due to a confluence of factors: many bankers felt it was too risky to job hop during the COVID-19 pandemic and are now burnt out after working grueling hours on last year's deal bonanza.

  • Cyber Security Stocks and the New Defense Industry

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine has refocused investor attention on the defense industry and especially on cybersecurity companies. Until the invasion, shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks PANW had been "correcting 2021 gains with a sideways to lower movement since late December," Real Money's technical analyst Bruce Kamich wrote just before Russia's move. Shares of Palo Alto quickly rose by about 25% to an all-time high.

  • Tencent Dives on Report of Record Fine for Money-Laundering

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. extended losses to close more than 10% lower after the Wall Street Journal reported it faces a record fine for violating Chinese anti-money laundering regulations.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarElon Musk Challenges Vladimi

  • IMF Head Says Russian Default No Longer an ‘Improbable Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian sovereign default is no longer improbable, though it’s unlikely to trigger a global financial crisis, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetU.S. Journalist Killed in Ukraine in Shooting Near KyivMarcos Nears Bottom in Philippine Markets Poll Favoring RobredoU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarUkraine Update: Russia Strikes Militar

  • India’s Paytm Payments Bank Barred From Adding New Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of India barred Paytm Payments Bank, founded by One 97 Communications Ltd’s. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, from accepting new customers, pending a comprehensive audit of its information-technology systems.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine Wa

  • War, pandemic, and inflation deal Fed a complex trifecta

    In what now seem the simpler days of December, when there was only a pandemic to worry about, Federal Reserve officials rallied around the view they could tame inflation with modest interest rate hikes while the economy and labor market thrived. The Fed is almost certain to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point at the end of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. More important will be projections showing just how far policymakers think rates will need to rise this year and in 2023 and 2024 to tame inflation that has blasted past their expectations.

  • 12 oil stocks Goldman Sachs thinks has big upside potential

    Oil prices remain at high levels, making these stocks potentially big winners says Goldman Sachs.

  • Trust Beneficiaries and Taxes

    Beneficiaries of a trust typically pay taxes on distributions from the trust's income, but not on distributions from the trust's principal.