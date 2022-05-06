U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.57
    +2.31 (+2.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    -0.07 (-0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0549
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2337
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5800
    +0.4000 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,917.73
    -419.38 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    835.80
    -11.65 (-1.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Meta is integrating its Horizon Venues live events app into Horizon Worlds

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Meta announced today that it's integrating its Horizon Venues event experience into its social virtual reality Horizon Worlds platform. Horizon Venues is currently a separate app dedicated to attending live events in VR that uses the same avatars as Horizon Worlds. On June 6, users will be able to attend these live events directly within Horizon Worlds and the standalone Venues app will be discontinued.

"You’ll be able to catch your favorite marquee shows, from live sporting events to concerts from today’s hit artists and beyond, then hit up a comedy club or meditation session or even host your own meet-up, all from within Horizon Worlds," the company said in a blog post about the announcement.

Meta says it has experimented with portals between Horizon Venues and Horizon Worlds over the past few months and found that users will be able to experience a seamless jump between the two via the integration.

Users above the age of 18 in the United States and Canada who have access to Horizon Worlds on Quest 2 will be able to access Venues programming in the Horizon Worlds app on June 6. Users who aren't in the United States or Canada, are under the age of 18, and/or are on Quest 1 will lose access to Venues programming when the standalone Venues app goes away on June 6. Meta notes that these users will still be able to catch highlights and replays of Venues events in Oculus TV.

meta venues
meta venues

Image Credits: Meta

Horizon Worlds opened up to all users over 18 years old in the U.S. and Canada in December 2021 after the platform was first announced in 2019. Meta said today that it plans to expand access to Horizon Worlds in more countries this summer.

Today's news comes as the company’s CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth revealed in a tweet that Meta is working on a web version of Horizon Worlds. The expansion would allow users to try out Horizon Worlds without having to use Quest VR headsets, which is currently the only way to access the virtual world. Meta’s plans to launch web and mobile versions of its virtual world could be seen as a way for the company to get more people to join Horizon Worlds by avoiding the need for a Quest VR headset.

Meta also recently revealed that it’s testing a feature that will let creators sell virtual items and effects within their worlds. The new feature is rolling out to a small group of creators to start and marks a significant next step in the company’s mission of building the foundation of virtual reality social networking.

Meta is developing a web version of Horizon Worlds

Meta’s Horizon Worlds is testing in-app purchases and creator bonuses

Recommended Stories

  • 'Brunch with Babs' sweeps social media with grandmotherly charm

    Babs Costello unexpectedly went viral when she began posting TikTok videos during the pandemic dishing out recipes and advice. Now she has over a million followers who see their grandma in her.

  • Artist brings life to destroyed bridge in Ukraine

    STORY: Upon a bridge split in two parts in the Ukrainian town of Irpin, Mexican artist Roberto Marquez is capturing the suffering of war by re-creating the world-famous “Guernica” by Pablo Picasso.“What is happening that I can consider real important – bring it to the piece and hopefully people will understand that I am opposed 100 percent to what is happening. So the Guernica thing is a good example. And what will always be is a tragedy event, Picasso protested, and I also am doing pretty much as he did.”In the original painting, Picasso reflected on the bombing of the eponymous Spanish town by Nazi troops in 1937.Marquez says war is not new, but holds out hope that one day in the future, it ends.“I have something to say about it and I picked the Guernica story because it is the only one that tells us so close to what is happening now and that happened in 1937 and it is happening again. And hopefully, it does not happen in the future.”In early March, images of local residents sheltering under the bridge, which Ukrainian forces destroyed to slow the Russian advance, went viral. The maneuver made it difficult for thousands of people to get to safety.Ukraine seized back full control of the town at the end of March.Local resident Tetiana Sliusarenko believes transmuting the pain of war into art can help to heal. “For us, it is very important because we can transform our pain and bring onto this canvas and in a way redeem ourselves before people who died. And we are feeling better.”Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and calls its actions a "special military operation". Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression. More than 5 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since the start of the invasion.

  • 1971 Datsun 240Z Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day

    This refurbished 240Z is an example of the Z-car that started it all.

  • Amazon expects to almost double employee stock awards this quarter

    Amazon's move comes as inflation and intensified competition for workers has hurt its ability to retain employees.

  • China Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCs

    (Bloomberg) -- China has ordered central government agencies and state-backed corporations to replace foreign-branded personal computers with domestic alternatives within two years, marking one of Beijing’s most aggressive efforts so far to eradicate key overseas technology from within its most sensitive organs.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Fixer Is Quietly Tending the World’s Biggest FortuneChina Orders Government, State Firms to Dump Foreign PCsStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Tr

  • AT&T May Have Just Given Verizon a Gift

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was the first of the big three wireless carriers to budge when it announced a price increase for some customers on older service plans. It's the first notable price increase by any of the big three carriers since T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) completed its merger with Sprint. The price increase -- focused on older service packages -- is designed to get customers to switch to newer unlimited plans.

  • DigitalOcean Doubles Down on Its Frugal Strategy to Win Customers

    Cloud computing provider DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) is built for developers and small businesses. This focus on smaller customers means that DigitalOcean can't spend too heavily on customer acquisition. A direct sales force makes sense if you're selling enterprise customers on long-term contracts worth many thousands of dollars annually.

  • Amazon is Offering a Rare Sale on Apple AirTags, iPhone Cases and Chargers

    Whether you have an iPhone, an Apple Watch, or even an AirTag, Amazon's latest deal is well worth a look. You can score a rare discount on AirTags, iPhone cases, wall plugs, watch bands, and even a MagSafe Battery Pack. You can score two iPhone cases, an AirTag with a key ring holder, or even a MagSafe charger and a wall plug.

  • Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 05, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorHello, and welcome to the Velodyne Lidar first quarter 2022 financial results call.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Data centers are the physical facilities that house networks of servers and storage systems. In short, data centers are the heart of the modern information technology (IT) ecosystem. In the future, the evolution of technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and data science will continue to drive IT spending in the data center.

  • Here's How Verizon Plans To Beat Inflation

    Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is considering raising prices for wireless services to pass along inflation-related costs to consumers, Bloomberg reports. Hans Vestberg, Verizon's chief, raised the prospect of boosting prices on an April call with investors. Recently AT&T Inc's (NYSE: T) hiked older calling plans by $6 or more. However, Verizon might introduce a higher-priced unlimited plan or added fees instead. If costs keep rising, Verizon customers will see higher monthly bills. Like m

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Tony Fadell created the iPod and co-created the iPhone. He almost didn’t join Apple

    Tony Fadell helped create the iPod and co-create the iPhone, but he wasn't sure he wanted to join Apple in the first place.

  • Apple has spent decades building its walled garden. It may be starting to crack

    Apple Inc. has spent decades building and tending to a "walled garden" around its technology, but recent moves by regulators and legislators in Europe and the U.S. threaten to put the first major cracks in that wall.

  • Universal Electronics (UEIC) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC)Q1 2022 Earnings CallMay 05, 2022, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day and thank you for standing by.

  • T-Mobile Just Put Big Cable on Notice

    The latest "un-carrier" move aims to get more people to try 5G as a broadband replacement.

  • Apple, Google and Microsoft take major step to get rid of passwords

    People should be able to log in to websites on their computer by scanning their face with their phone, technology giants say

  • Apple, Google and Microsoft agree to support ‘passwordless’ sign-ins

    The technology giants have said they will back a new sign-in standard that could replace written passwords.

  • Blockchain security firm accuses token of crypto rug pull resulting in $1.3 million in losses

    Day of Defeat token value disappears overnight.

  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Underperform Broader Crypto Market Despite Fundamental Growth

    Adoption and usage of two tokens failed to move prices by much while the crypto market cap added 5%.