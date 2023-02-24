U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

Meta Is Introducing AI Large Language Model Called ‘Llama’

1
Sarah Frier
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is introducing a large language model for artificial intelligence called LLaMA.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram that large language models “have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures.”

LLaMA is not in use by Meta’s products, which include Facebook and Instagram, at this time, according to a spokesperson. The company plans to make the technology available to AI researchers.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- China will introduce rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence across a swath of industries, moving to regulate emergent spheres as ChatGPT fever sweeps the world’s No. 2 economy.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesHow Biden’s Shock-and-Awe Tactic Is Failing to Stop RussiaRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningTrump 2020 Fraud Back