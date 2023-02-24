Meta Is Introducing AI Large Language Model Called ‘Llama’
(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is introducing a large language model for artificial intelligence called LLaMA.
Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Instagram that large language models “have shown a lot of promise in generating text, having conversations, summarizing written material and more complicated tasks like solving math theorems or predicting protein structures.”
LLaMA is not in use by Meta’s products, which include Facebook and Instagram, at this time, according to a spokesperson. The company plans to make the technology available to AI researchers.
