Meta is mad about Apple's latest policy change, accusing the company of trying to 'grow their own business while undercutting others'

1
Britney Nguyen
·3 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook (left), and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (right)
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (left), David Ramos/Getty Images (right)

  • Apple's updated App Store rules give it 30% of in-app purchases for social media post "boosts."

  • The rule essentially allows Apple to tax some advertising in apps like Facebook and Instagram.

  • A Meta spokesperson told Insider that Apple's move undercuts other businesses and helps itself.

Meta is not happy with Apple's latest update to its App Store guidelines around in-app purchases.

The updated rule requires iOS app developers to use Apple's system of in-app purchases for post "boosts" — advertisements that show up in the same app they're purchased on — in social media apps. That means Apple gets 30% of the in-app purchases in Meta-owned apps like Facebook or Instagram when people use the app to pay to boost their posts and profiles to a wider audience.

"Apple continues to evolve its policies to grow their own business while undercutting others in the digital economy," a Meta spokesperson told Insider in a statement. "Apple previously said it didn't take a share of developer advertising revenue, and now apparently changed its mind. We remain committed to offering small businesses simple ways to run ads and grow their businesses on our apps."

During the Epic v. Apple trial last May, Phil Schiller, who is responsible for leading the App Store, testified that Apple never took cuts of iOS developer's advertising revenue.

An Apple spokesperson told Insider that, "for many years," the guidelines for the App Store "have been clear that the sale of digital goods and services within an app must use In-App Purchase."

Boosting is a digital service, the spokesperson said, so it requires in-app purchase.

"This has always been the case and there are many examples of apps that do it successfully," the spokesperson said.

Twitter and TikTok are other apps who use in-app purchase for boosts.

The Verge's Alex Heath reported earlier this week that, based on his conversations with employees at Meta, the App Store update isn't anticipated to have too big of an impact on Meta's revenue, but "there is concern about the precedent set and that Apple will eventually require the same rule for Meta's standalone ads manager app."

Eric Seufert, an ad industry analyst, told Heath that people who buy boosts in their social media apps are going to be more affected by the updated App Store policies because they will have to pay more for the same reach they had before.

In Meta's earning call on Wednesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged some of Apple's recent changes, including its latest App Store policy language around boosted posts, saying they are "obviously big risks" that Meta "see as issues."

Zuckerberg also talked about competition and "ads challenges," that he said are "especially coming from Apple."

Meta experienced a 4% revenue decline in the third quarter of this year, continuing a string of disappointing quarterly earnings. On an analyst call, it told investors the company plans to continue spending even more next year, despite losing money while Zuckerberg continues his quest to build the metaverse.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In October: Microsoft Dives On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the month of September at new 2022 lows. The best Dow Jones stocks to watch in October are Apple, Chevron, Merck, Microsoft and UnitedHealth. There are clear winners — and losers —at the start of October.

  • Arizona GOP leader wins temporary pause for phone record turnover

    Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan is temporarily blocking the turnover of phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

  • In Another Blow to Meta, Apple Demands 30% Cut From Promoted Social Posts

    Apple released an update to its payment guidelines Monday, demanding that apps use the company’s In-App Purchases tool for “boosts” and promoted posts, which means Apple will take a 30% cut of sales. The move seems to be another policy squarely aimed at Meta (formerly known as Facebook).

  • Jabra's Elite 3 earbuds are back on sale for $50

    Jabra's Elite 3 should fit the bill for most people looking for a quality set of no-frills wireless earbuds on the cheap, and today it's on sale for $50 at various retailers.

  • Sex education in America gets a failing grade, according to experts. Here's why — and how they believe it can change.

    What's taught about sex and sexuality often comes down to the edicts of school districts, making for a U.S. patchwork of sex ed curricula that, say experts, is a recipe for disaster.

  • Is MrBeast actually worth $1.5 billion?

    Whenever YouTube superstar MrBeast crops up in business or tech headlines, you're guaranteed to find a slew of bewildered comments: Who is this guy, and why is a YouTuber such a big deal? If you don't know who MrBeast is, that's fine. According to Axios' sources, MrBeast -- the 24-year-old whose name is Jimmy Donaldson -- is trying to raise $150 million for his business, valuing it at $1.5 billion.

  • Elon Musk Joins Backlash Against Apple

    The iPhone maker just made a controversial decision that is being heavily criticized on social media.

  • Apple to report earnings amid reports of weak iPhone 14 demand

    Apple will report its Q4 earnings after the bell on Thursday.

  • Apple Set to Report Record Revenue as Investors Watch for Sluggish Demand

    Apple is expected to report record revenue and iPhone sales for the September quarter even as investors watch closely for signs that waning consumer demand for hardware products is affecting the tech company. To date, Apple’s business has largely stayed strong in the face of broader smartphone-sales slowdowns and global economic challenges. Chief Executive Tim Cook said in July that the company had yet to see evidence in its internal data that macroeconomic headwinds were having an impact on its iPhone sales.

  • Microsoft ‘still the cloud king’ despite slowing growth, analyst says

    Piper Sandler Equity Research Analyst for Cloud Software and Analytics Brent Bracelin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft earnings and the slowdown in cloud and software stocks.

  • Y'all really made Mark Zuckerberg defend himself to investors because of your memes

    On today's quarterly earnings call, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg was on the defensive when it comes to the company's investment in the metaverse. Once again, the company lost more than $3 billion dollars to its Reality Labs division this quarter, and Meta's net income took a big hit. Since rebranding from Facebook to Meta, Zuckerberg's company has gotten a lot of flack for its complete nosedive into the metaverse.

  • Intel Earnings Expected to Slump on PC Rout, Economic Weakness

    Intel is expected to report a sharp drop in quarterly earnings, hurt by a rapidly shrinking market for personal computers that its chips go into. Intel and other chip makers cashed in on a boom in computer and electronics sales at the outset of the pandemic with the shift toward remote work and distance learning. Intel has been one of the worst-hit in the chip industry because of its heavy exposure to the PC market.

  • The slowdown has come for the cloud business

    The economic slowdown is slamming into some of the cloud industry's biggest names.

  • Snap’s Evan Spiegel Slams the Metaverse, Touts Own AR Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Snap Inc. founder Evan Spiegel rubbished the idea that future computing will migrate into a virtual world dubbed the metaverse, arguing most people prefer a lighter touch known as augmented reality.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsMusk Tells Twitter Staff He Doesn’t Plan to Cut 75% Of JobsUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitAugmented reality,

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings Report?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? What the analysis says about TMUS stock.

  • Apple reportedly 'undercutting' other businesses through new app store rules

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details the criticism Apple is facing for its new rules on its App Store and how it impacts other businesses.

  • AT&T Fiber Is Firing On All Cylinders? Not So Fast.

    Telco giant AT&T (NYSE: T) is finally showing some much-needed signs of life. The company picked up an impressive 708,000 postpaid wireless customers last quarter, and added 338,000 fiber broadband subscribers. AT&T says it's grown its wireless business more than any of its rivals have this year, in fact, and touts 11 consecutive quarters of fiber broadband customer growth in excess of 200,000.

  • Apple says USB-C charging will be coming to iPhones

    It looks like Apple Inc. will soon get more plugged in to the needs of some users. With European regulators set to require that electronic devices in the European Union carry USB-C ports by the end of 2024, an Apple (AAPL) executive recently said that the company will need to go along with that directive. “Obviously, we’ll have to comply,” Greg Joswiak, Apple senior vice president of worldwide marketing, told the audience at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference Tuesday, though he didn’t specify when the company would make such a change.

  • Xbox Boss Phil Spencer Wants to Sever Apple-Google ‘Duopoly’ in Mobile Games

    Microsoft’s videogame chief says the company’s smartphone ambitions are driving its planned $75 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • Zuckerberg and Facebook Hang On To Their Metaverse

    Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook remain unfazed. The future of the giant of social networks passes through the metaverse, they repeated on October 26 as part of the publication of the results of the third quarter. The metaverse is one of our top "three priorities," Zuckerberg told analysts during the earnings' call.