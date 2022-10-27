Meta’s market value plunges $65bn despite Mark Zuckerberg’s plea for ‘patience’ - live updates

Facebook Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg shares profits advertising metaverse - JOSH EDELSON / AFP

More than $65bn (£56bn) has been wiped off the market value of Meta after the social media giant spooked investors with a slump in profits.

Shares in the Facebook owner plunged 20pc in after-hours trading as it became the latest victim of a global slowdown in tech.

Meta’s sales fell 4pc to $27.7bn, while profits of $4.4bn were halved compared to a year ago.

It came amid a broader advertising slowdown as surging inflation and the threat of a looming recession prompted brands to tighten the purse strings.

Boss Mark Zuckerberg was also forced to ask investors for patience as the company pumped more and more money into unproven bets such as the metaverse.

Read the latest updates below.