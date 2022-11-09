Meta Materials Announces Q3 FY 2022 Results
HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance smart materials and nanocomposites, today announced third quarter FY 2022 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter. The Company will host a webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:00 AM EST.
The Q3 2022 financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com, or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.
In Q3:22, total revenue grew 329% Y/Y, to $2,456,012, compared to $572,612 in Q3:21. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total revenue grew 388%, to $8,754,434, compared to $1,793,235 in the first nine months of FY 2021. The Q3:22 net loss was $24,475,320, or 7c per share on 362,260,641 weighted average shares, compared to the Q3:21 net loss of $11,425,248, or 4c per share on 280,080,786 weighted average shares. For the first nine months of FY 2022, the net loss was $63,892,619, or 20c per share on 316,661,487 weighted average shares, compared to a net loss in the first nine months of FY 2021 of $61,467,070 (which included a $40,540,091 non-cash loss on financial instruments), or 28c per share on 216,135,190 weighted average shares.
Net cash used in operating activities during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $19,513,100, and net cash used in operating activities during the nine months YTD was $48,516,511. In Q3:22, capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant and equipment were $3,003,699. As of September 30, 2022, cash and equivalents totaled approximately $32.2 million, including about $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company has no debt, except for approximately $2.9 million in various interest-free, unsecured loans from ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency). As of November 9, 2022, common shares outstanding were 361,930,468.
Webcast Details:
Date: November 10, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM EST / 5:00 AM PST
To register, please use the link below:
https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=a00e56cc-e589-4119-a7fb-a33db87c6498
About Meta Materials Inc.
META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.
META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of
As of
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
30,608,797
$
46,645,704
Restricted cash
436,123
788,768
Short-term investments
1,178,685
2,875,638
Grants receivable
26,062
175,780
Accounts receivable
1,977,676
1,665,700
Inventory
274,090
265,718
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
6,466,469
3,451,367
Assets held for sale
71,700,000
75,500,000
Due from related parties
8,552
10,657
Total current assets
112,676,454
131,379,332
Intangible assets, net
51,025,428
28,971,824
Property, plant and equipment, net
34,534,045
27,018,114
Operating lease right-of-use assets
5,366,070
6,278,547
Goodwill
279,052,357
240,376,634
Total assets
$
482,654,354
$
434,024,451
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
12,818,253
13,335,470
Current portion of long-term debt
742,782
491,278
Current portion of deferred revenues
623,895
779,732
Current portion of deferred government assistance
783,055
846,612
Preferred stock liability
71,700,000
75,500,000
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
864,519
663,861
Asset retirement obligations
21,937
21,937
Total current liabilities
87,554,441
91,638,890
Deferred revenues
503,690
637,008
Deferred government assistance
-
3,038
Deferred tax liability
161,662
324,479
Long-term operating lease liabilities
3,177,910
3,706,774
Funding obligation
292,749
268,976
Long-term debt
2,137,948
2,737,171
Total liabilities
93,828,400
99,316,336
Stockholders' equity
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 361,377,856 shares issued and
339,555
262,751
Additional paid-in capital
587,635,212
463,136,404
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,862,090
)
(296,936
)
Accumulated deficit
(192,286,723
)
(128,394,104
)
Total stockholders' equity
388,825,954
334,708,115
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
482,654,354
$
434,024,451
META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Product sales
432,059
297,431
934,299
321,431
Development revenue
2,023,953
275,181
7,820,135
1,471,804
Total Revenue
2,456,012
572,612
8,754,434
1,793,235
Cost of goods sold
696,730
145,103
2,353,393
146,209
Gross Profit
1,759,282
427,509
6,401,041
1,647,026
Operating Expenses
Selling & Marketing
1,027,886
427,004
3,190,951
1,122,469
General & Administrative
16,674,309
9,776,850
45,743,892
16,217,012
Research & Development
6,233,685
1,816,547
16,693,833
5,229,456
Total operating expenses
23,935,880
12,020,401
65,628,676
22,568,937
Loss from operations
(22,176,598
)
(11,592,892
)
(59,227,635
)
(20,921,911
)
Other income (expense)
Interest expense, net
(134,205
)
(215,116
)
(440,694
)
(1,093,833
)
Loss on foreign exchange, net
(2,223,633
)
(440,157
)
(3,046,955
)
(770,542
)
Loss on financial instruments, net
-
-
(40,540,091
)
Other (loss) income, net
21,908
739,260
(1,324,528
)
1,673,124
Total other expense, net
(2,335,930
)
83,987
(4,812,177
)
(40,731,342
)
Loss before income taxes
(24,512,528
)
(11,508,905
)
(64,039,812
)
(61,653,253
)
Income tax recovery
37,208
83,657
147,193
186,183
Net loss
(24,475,320
)
(11,425,248
)
(63,892,619
)
(61,467,070
)
Other Comprehensive Income net of tax
Foreign currency translation (loss) gain
(4,413,860
)
(125,976
)
(6,565,154
)
(17,328
)
Fair value gain on changes of own credit risk
-
-
-
680,178
Total Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(4,413,860
)
(125,976
)
(6,565,154
)
662,850
Comprehensive loss
(28,889,180
)
(11,551,224
)
(70,457,773
)
(60,804,220
)
Basic and diluted loss per share
(0.07
)
(0.04
)
(0.20
)
(0.28
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted
362,260,641
280,080,786
316,661,487
216,135,190
META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
Nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
$
$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
(63,892,619
)
(61,467,070
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Non-cash finance income
(12,433
)
-
Non-cash interest expense
419,684
904,749
Non-cash lease expense
1,212,415
256,785
Deferred income tax
(147,193
)
(186,183
)
Depreciation and amortization
5,377,470
1,798,607
Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss
2,843,223
279,805
Loss on financial instruments, net
-
40,540,091
(199,785
)
(239,057
)
Non-cash government assistance
(3,047
)
(508,730
)
Loss on debt settlement
-
19,253
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(783
)
Stock-based compensation
9,763,627
855,989
Non-cash consulting expense
862,771
3,926,628
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
(4,739,841
)
(1,764,867
)
Net cash used in operating activities
(48,516,511
)
(15,584,000
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of intangible assets
-
(838,664
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(11,975,134
)
(5,552,268
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
39,140
Proceeds from short-term investments
1,620,281
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
(3,486,906
)
Proceeds from reverse takeover
-
146,954,733
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(13,802,619
)
140,563,801
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants
50,000,000
Costs paid on the issuance of common stock and warrants
(3,680,666
)
Proceeds from long-term debt
-
1,127,151
Repayments of long-term debt
(467,767
)
(938,496
)
Proceeds from government grants
-
223,384
Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes
-
13,963,386
Proceeds from stock option exercises
337,793
374,652
Proceeds from warrants exercises
169,574
93,993
Proceeds from broker warrants exercises
16,255
Net cash provided by financing activities
46,358,934
14,860,325
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(15,960,196
)
139,840,126
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
47,434,472
1,395,683
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(429,356
)
(17,940
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
31,044,920
141,217,869
Supplemental cash flow information
Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents
536,778
799,305
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
142,378
892,003
Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock
2,149,381
Settlement of liabilities in common stock
-
52,063,432
Interest paid on debt
-
64,528
Forward Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability of the Company to continue to meet the Nasdaq requirements to maintain a Nasdaq listing, the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the total available market and market potential of the products of the Company, the market position of the Company, the need to raise more capital and the ability to do so, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with an SEC filing date of March 2, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.
Media Inquiries
Rob Stone
Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications
Meta Materials Inc.
media@metamaterial.com
Investor Contact
Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: ir@metamaterial.com
SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.
