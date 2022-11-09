Meta Materials Announces Q3 FY 2022 Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance smart materials and nanocomposites, today announced third quarter FY 2022 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter. The Company will host a webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:00 AM EST.

The Q3 2022 financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com, or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

In Q3:22, total revenue grew 329% Y/Y, to $2,456,012, compared to $572,612 in Q3:21. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total revenue grew 388%, to $8,754,434, compared to $1,793,235 in the first nine months of FY 2021. The Q3:22 net loss was $24,475,320, or 7c per share on 362,260,641 weighted average shares, compared to the Q3:21 net loss of $11,425,248, or 4c per share on 280,080,786 weighted average shares. For the first nine months of FY 2022, the net loss was $63,892,619, or 20c per share on 316,661,487 weighted average shares, compared to a net loss in the first nine months of FY 2021 of $61,467,070 (which included a $40,540,091 non-cash loss on financial instruments), or 28c per share on 216,135,190 weighted average shares.

Net cash used in operating activities during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $19,513,100, and net cash used in operating activities during the nine months YTD was $48,516,511. In Q3:22, capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant and equipment were $3,003,699. As of September 30, 2022, cash and equivalents totaled approximately $32.2 million, including about $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company has no debt, except for approximately $2.9 million in various interest-free, unsecured loans from ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency). As of November 9, 2022, common shares outstanding were 361,930,468.

Webcast Details:

Date: November 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM EST / 5:00 AM PST

To register, please use the link below:

https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=a00e56cc-e589-4119-a7fb-a33db87c6498

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



As of

September 30, 2022 As of

December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 30,608,797 $ 46,645,704 Restricted cash 436,123 788,768 Short-term investments 1,178,685 2,875,638 Grants receivable 26,062 175,780 Accounts receivable 1,977,676 1,665,700 Inventory 274,090 265,718 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,466,469 3,451,367 Assets held for sale 71,700,000 75,500,000 Due from related parties 8,552 10,657 Total current assets 112,676,454 131,379,332 Intangible assets, net 51,025,428 28,971,824 Property, plant and equipment, net 34,534,045 27,018,114 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,366,070 6,278,547 Goodwill 279,052,357 240,376,634 Total assets $ 482,654,354 $ 434,024,451 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Trade and other payables 12,818,253 13,335,470 Current portion of long-term debt 742,782 491,278 Current portion of deferred revenues 623,895 779,732 Current portion of deferred government assistance 783,055 846,612 Preferred stock liability 71,700,000 75,500,000 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 864,519 663,861 Asset retirement obligations 21,937 21,937 Total current liabilities 87,554,441 91,638,890 Deferred revenues 503,690 637,008 Deferred government assistance - 3,038 Deferred tax liability 161,662 324,479 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,177,910 3,706,774 Funding obligation 292,749 268,976 Long-term debt 2,137,948 2,737,171 Total liabilities 93,828,400 99,316,336 Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 361,377,856 shares issued and

outstanding at September 30, 2022, and $.001 par value; unlimited shares authorized, 284,573,316 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 339,555 262,751 Additional paid-in capital 587,635,212 463,136,404 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,862,090 ) (296,936 ) Accumulated deficit (192,286,723 ) (128,394,104 ) Total stockholders' equity 388,825,954 334,708,115 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 482,654,354 $ 434,024,451

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Product sales 432,059 297,431 934,299 321,431 Development revenue 2,023,953 275,181 7,820,135 1,471,804 Total Revenue 2,456,012 572,612 8,754,434 1,793,235 Cost of goods sold 696,730 145,103 2,353,393 146,209 Gross Profit 1,759,282 427,509 6,401,041 1,647,026 Operating Expenses Selling & Marketing 1,027,886 427,004 3,190,951 1,122,469 General & Administrative 16,674,309 9,776,850 45,743,892 16,217,012 Research & Development 6,233,685 1,816,547 16,693,833 5,229,456 Total operating expenses 23,935,880 12,020,401 65,628,676 22,568,937 Loss from operations (22,176,598 ) (11,592,892 ) (59,227,635 ) (20,921,911 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense, net (134,205 ) (215,116 ) (440,694 ) (1,093,833 ) Loss on foreign exchange, net (2,223,633 ) (440,157 ) (3,046,955 ) (770,542 ) Loss on financial instruments, net - - (40,540,091 ) Other (loss) income, net 21,908 739,260 (1,324,528 ) 1,673,124 Total other expense, net (2,335,930 ) 83,987 (4,812,177 ) (40,731,342 ) Loss before income taxes (24,512,528 ) (11,508,905 ) (64,039,812 ) (61,653,253 ) Income tax recovery 37,208 83,657 147,193 186,183 Net loss (24,475,320 ) (11,425,248 ) (63,892,619 ) (61,467,070 ) Other Comprehensive Income net of tax Foreign currency translation (loss) gain (4,413,860 ) (125,976 ) (6,565,154 ) (17,328 ) Fair value gain on changes of own credit risk - - - 680,178 Total Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (4,413,860 ) (125,976 ) (6,565,154 ) 662,850 Comprehensive loss (28,889,180 ) (11,551,224 ) (70,457,773 ) (60,804,220 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (0.20 ) (0.28 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted 362,260,641 280,080,786 316,661,487 216,135,190

META MATERIALS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)



Nine months ended

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021

$ $

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (63,892,619 ) (61,467,070 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Non-cash finance income (12,433 ) - Non-cash interest expense 419,684 904,749 Non-cash lease expense 1,212,415 256,785 Deferred income tax (147,193 ) (186,183 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,377,470 1,798,607 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss 2,843,223 279,805 Loss on financial instruments, net - 40,540,091 (199,785 ) (239,057 ) Non-cash government assistance (3,047 ) (508,730 ) Loss on debt settlement - 19,253 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (783 ) Stock-based compensation 9,763,627 855,989 Non-cash consulting expense 862,771 3,926,628 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (4,739,841 ) (1,764,867 ) Net cash used in operating activities (48,516,511 ) (15,584,000 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of intangible assets - (838,664 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (11,975,134 ) (5,552,268 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 39,140 Proceeds from short-term investments 1,620,281 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,486,906 ) Proceeds from reverse takeover - 146,954,733 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (13,802,619 ) 140,563,801 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants 50,000,000 Costs paid on the issuance of common stock and warrants (3,680,666 ) Proceeds from long-term debt - 1,127,151 Repayments of long-term debt (467,767 ) (938,496 ) Proceeds from government grants - 223,384 Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes - 13,963,386 Proceeds from stock option exercises 337,793 374,652 Proceeds from warrants exercises 169,574 93,993 Proceeds from broker warrants exercises 16,255 Net cash provided by financing activities 46,358,934 14,860,325

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,960,196 ) 139,840,126 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 47,434,472 1,395,683 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (429,356 ) (17,940 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period 31,044,920 141,217,869 Supplemental cash flow information Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents 536,778 799,305 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities 142,378 892,003 Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock 2,149,381 Settlement of liabilities in common stock - 52,063,432 Interest paid on debt - 64,528

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability of the Company to continue to meet the Nasdaq requirements to maintain a Nasdaq listing, the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the total available market and market potential of the products of the Company, the market position of the Company, the need to raise more capital and the ability to do so, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with an SEC filing date of March 2, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Meta Materials Inc., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture

