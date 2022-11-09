U.S. markets closed

Meta Materials Announces Q3 FY 2022 Results

Meta Materials Inc.
·12 min read

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance smart materials and nanocomposites, today announced third quarter FY 2022 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter. The Company will host a webcast on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 8:00 AM EST.

The Q3 2022 financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com, or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov.

In Q3:22, total revenue grew 329% Y/Y, to $2,456,012, compared to $572,612 in Q3:21. For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total revenue grew 388%, to $8,754,434, compared to $1,793,235 in the first nine months of FY 2021. The Q3:22 net loss was $24,475,320, or 7c per share on 362,260,641 weighted average shares, compared to the Q3:21 net loss of $11,425,248, or 4c per share on 280,080,786 weighted average shares. For the first nine months of FY 2022, the net loss was $63,892,619, or 20c per share on 316,661,487 weighted average shares, compared to a net loss in the first nine months of FY 2021 of $61,467,070 (which included a $40,540,091 non-cash loss on financial instruments), or 28c per share on 216,135,190 weighted average shares.

Net cash used in operating activities during the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $19,513,100, and net cash used in operating activities during the nine months YTD was $48,516,511. In Q3:22, capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant and equipment were $3,003,699. As of September 30, 2022, cash and equivalents totaled approximately $32.2 million, including about $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company has no debt, except for approximately $2.9 million in various interest-free, unsecured loans from ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency). As of November 9, 2022, common shares outstanding were 361,930,468.

Webcast Details:

Date: November 10, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM EST / 5:00 AM PST
To register, please use the link below:
https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=a00e56cc-e589-4119-a7fb-a33db87c6498

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)


As of
September 30, 2022

As of
December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

30,608,797

$

46,645,704

Restricted cash

436,123

788,768

Short-term investments

1,178,685

2,875,638

Grants receivable

26,062

175,780

Accounts receivable

1,977,676

1,665,700

Inventory

274,090

265,718

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

6,466,469

3,451,367

Assets held for sale

71,700,000

75,500,000

Due from related parties

8,552

10,657

Total current assets

112,676,454

131,379,332

Intangible assets, net

51,025,428

28,971,824

Property, plant and equipment, net

34,534,045

27,018,114

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,366,070

6,278,547

Goodwill

279,052,357

240,376,634

Total assets

$

482,654,354

$

434,024,451

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

12,818,253

13,335,470

Current portion of long-term debt

742,782

491,278

Current portion of deferred revenues

623,895

779,732

Current portion of deferred government assistance

783,055

846,612

Preferred stock liability

71,700,000

75,500,000

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

864,519

663,861

Asset retirement obligations

21,937

21,937

Total current liabilities

87,554,441

91,638,890

Deferred revenues

503,690

637,008

Deferred government assistance

-

3,038

Deferred tax liability

161,662

324,479

Long-term operating lease liabilities

3,177,910

3,706,774

Funding obligation

292,749

268,976

Long-term debt

2,137,948

2,737,171

Total liabilities

93,828,400

99,316,336

Stockholders' equity

Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 361,377,856 shares issued and
outstanding at September 30, 2022, and $.001 par value; unlimited shares authorized, 284,573,316 shares
issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021

339,555

262,751

Additional paid-in capital

587,635,212

463,136,404

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(6,862,090

)

(296,936

)

Accumulated deficit

(192,286,723

)

(128,394,104

)

Total stockholders' equity

388,825,954

334,708,115

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

482,654,354

$

434,024,451

META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

Product sales

432,059

297,431

934,299

321,431

Development revenue

2,023,953

275,181

7,820,135

1,471,804

Total Revenue

2,456,012

572,612

8,754,434

1,793,235

Cost of goods sold

696,730

145,103

2,353,393

146,209

Gross Profit

1,759,282

427,509

6,401,041

1,647,026

Operating Expenses

Selling & Marketing

1,027,886

427,004

3,190,951

1,122,469

General & Administrative

16,674,309

9,776,850

45,743,892

16,217,012

Research & Development

6,233,685

1,816,547

16,693,833

5,229,456

Total operating expenses

23,935,880

12,020,401

65,628,676

22,568,937

Loss from operations

(22,176,598

)

(11,592,892

)

(59,227,635

)

(20,921,911

)

Other income (expense)

Interest expense, net

(134,205

)

(215,116

)

(440,694

)

(1,093,833

)

Loss on foreign exchange, net

(2,223,633

)

(440,157

)

(3,046,955

)

(770,542

)

Loss on financial instruments, net

-

-

(40,540,091

)

Other (loss) income, net

21,908

739,260

(1,324,528

)

1,673,124

Total other expense, net

(2,335,930

)

83,987

(4,812,177

)

(40,731,342

)

Loss before income taxes

(24,512,528

)

(11,508,905

)

(64,039,812

)

(61,653,253

)

Income tax recovery

37,208

83,657

147,193

186,183

Net loss

(24,475,320

)

(11,425,248

)

(63,892,619

)

(61,467,070

)

Other Comprehensive Income net of tax

Foreign currency translation (loss) gain

(4,413,860

)

(125,976

)

(6,565,154

)

(17,328

)

Fair value gain on changes of own credit risk

-

-

-

680,178

Total Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(4,413,860

)

(125,976

)

(6,565,154

)

662,850

Comprehensive loss

(28,889,180

)

(11,551,224

)

(70,457,773

)

(60,804,220

)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.07

)

(0.04

)

(0.20

)

(0.28

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted

362,260,641

280,080,786

316,661,487

216,135,190

META MATERIALS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)


Nine months ended


September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021


$

$


Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

(63,892,619

)

(61,467,070

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Non-cash finance income

(12,433

)

-

Non-cash interest expense

419,684

904,749

Non-cash lease expense

1,212,415

256,785

Deferred income tax

(147,193

)

(186,183

)

Depreciation and amortization

5,377,470

1,798,607

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss

2,843,223

279,805

Loss on financial instruments, net

-

40,540,091

(199,785

)

(239,057

)

Non-cash government assistance

(3,047

)

(508,730

)

Loss on debt settlement

-

19,253

Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

(783

)

Stock-based compensation

9,763,627

855,989

Non-cash consulting expense

862,771

3,926,628

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(4,739,841

)

(1,764,867

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(48,516,511

)

(15,584,000

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of intangible assets

-

(838,664

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(11,975,134

)

(5,552,268

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

39,140

Proceeds from short-term investments

1,620,281

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(3,486,906

)

Proceeds from reverse takeover

-

146,954,733

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(13,802,619

)

140,563,801

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from the issuance of common stock and warrants

50,000,000

Costs paid on the issuance of common stock and warrants

(3,680,666

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

-

1,127,151

Repayments of long-term debt

(467,767

)

(938,496

)

Proceeds from government grants

-

223,384

Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes

-

13,963,386

Proceeds from stock option exercises

337,793

374,652

Proceeds from warrants exercises

169,574

93,993

Proceeds from broker warrants exercises

16,255

Net cash provided by financing activities

46,358,934

14,860,325


Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(15,960,196

)

139,840,126

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

47,434,472

1,395,683

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(429,356

)

(17,940

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

31,044,920

141,217,869

Supplemental cash flow information

Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents

536,778

799,305

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

142,378

892,003

Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock

2,149,381

Settlement of liabilities in common stock

-

52,063,432

Interest paid on debt

-

64,528

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability of the Company to continue to meet the Nasdaq requirements to maintain a Nasdaq listing, the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the total available market and market potential of the products of the Company, the market position of the Company, the need to raise more capital and the ability to do so, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with an SEC filing date of March 2, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Meta Materials Inc., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture
Meta Materials Inc., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, Press release picture

Media Inquiries

Rob Stone
Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications
Meta Materials Inc.
media@metamaterial.com

Investor Contact

Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: ir@metamaterial.com

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/724774/Meta-Materials-Announces-Q3-FY-2022-Results

