Meta Materials Announces Q4 and FY 2021 Results

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced fourth quarter and FY 2021 results. Please visit the Investors section of our website to view the 2021 Shareholder Letter and Annual Report . The Company will host a webcast on Wednesday March 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM EST.

The 2021 financial statements and the associated management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available on the Investors section of our website as well as on Nasdaq.com or on the SEC EDGAR website at www.sec.gov .

In 2021, total revenue grew 264%, to $4,082,517, compared to $1,122,183 in 2020. In Q4 2021, total revenue of $2,289,282, compared to $273,324 in Q4 2020, reflects a contribution of approximately $1.8 million from the acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp., which closed on October 5, 2021. The 2021 net loss was $90,997,261 (which includes a one-time, non-cash loss of $40,540,091 on financial instruments), or $0.39 per share on 232,898,398 weighted average shares, compared to a net loss of $11,611,259, or $0.08 per share on 137,258,259 weighted average shares in 2020. For Q4 2021, the net loss was $29,530,191, or $0.13 per share on 232,898,398 weighted average shares, compared to a loss of $5,796,026 or $0.04 per share on 137,258,259 weighted average shares.

Net cash used in operating activities during the year ended December 31, 2021, was $34,764,911, compared to $7,929,046 in 2020. In 2021, capital expenditures for purchases of property, plant, and equipment and intangible assets totaled $12,789,311. Cash used for the acquisition of Nanotech Security Corp. was approximately $66.1 million, net of cash acquired. Proceeds from the RTO of Torchlight Energy Resources were approximately $146.9 million. As of December 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled approximately $50.3 million, including about $0.8 million in restricted cash and $2.8 million in short-term investments. The Company has no debt, except for approximately $3.2 million in various interest-free loans from ACOA (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency), and common shares outstanding were 284,573,316.

Webcast Details:
Date: March 2, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM EST / 8:00 AM PST

To register, please use the link below:
https://audience.mysequire.com/webinar-view?webinar_id=d560bf5a-03b7-4131-827a-19bd5d0b80e4

About Meta Materials Inc.
META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, highly functional materials. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com .

META MATERIALS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


As of

As of


December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020




Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

46,645,704

$

1,395,683

Restricted cash

788,768

-

Short-term investments

2,875,638

-

Grants receivable

175,780

327,868

Accounts and other receivables

1,665,700

22,833

Inventory

265,718

463,382

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,451,367

514,203

Assets held for sale

75,500,000

-

Due from related parties

10,657

-

Total current assets

131,379,332

2,723,969

Intangible assets, net

28,971,824

4,476,614

Property, plant and equipment, net

27,018,114

2,761,171

Operating lease right-of-use assets

6,278,547

270,581

Goodwill

240,376,634

-

Total assets

$

434,024,451

$

10,232,335


Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13,335,470

2,940,452

Due to related party

-

245,467

Current portion of long-term debt

491,278

290,544

Current portion of deferred revenue

779,732

1,239,927

Current portion of deferred government assistance

846,612

779,578

Preferred stock liability

75,500,000

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

663,861

150,802

Asset retirement obligations

21,937

Unsecured convertible promissory notes

-

1,203,235

Secured convertible debentures

-

5,545,470

Total current liabilities

91,638,890

12,395,475

Deferred revenue

637,008

804,143

Deferred government assistance

3,038

146,510

Deferred tax liability

324,479

318,054

Unsecured convertible debentures

-

1,825,389

Long-term operating lease liabilities

3,706,774

119,779

Funding obligation

268,976

776,884

Long-term debt

2,737,171

2,743,504

Total liabilities

99,316,336

19,129,738


Stockholders' equity (deficit)

Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 284,573,316 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021, and $Nil par value; unlimited shares authorized, 154,163,975 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020

262,751

132,347

Additional paid-in capital

463,136,404

29,022,977

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(296,936

)

(655,884

)

Accumulated deficit

(128,394,104

)

(37,396,843

)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

334,708,115

(8,897,403

)

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$

434,024,451

$

10,232,335


META MATERIALS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


Three months ended

Year ended


December 31,

December 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020






Revenue





Product sales

86,484

-

407,915

2,905

Development revenue

2,202,798

273,324

3,674,602

1,119,278

Total Revenue

2,289,282

273,324

4,082,517

1,122,183

Cost of goods sold

529,764

159

675,973

3,254

Gross Profit

1,759,518

273,166

3,406,544

1,118,929

Operating Expenses

Selling & Marketing

1,144,885

543,989

2,267,354

1,064,659

General & Administrative

13,483,954

2,086,817

29,699,601

6,707,858

Research & Development

4,266,606

1,166,275

9,497,427

4,102,791

Total operating expenses

18,895,445

3,797,081

41,464,382

11,875,308

Loss from operations

(17,135,927

)

(3,523,915

)

(38,057,838

)

(10,756,379

)

Other income (expense)

Interest expense, net

(12,612

)

(536,953

)

(1,106,445

)

(1,429,954

)

(Loss) Gain on foreign exchange, net

564,660

(345,990

)

(205,882

)

(264,831

)

Loss on financial instruments, net

-

(2,012,303

)

(40,540,091

)

(844,993

)

Other (loss) income, net

(13,612,192

)

517,076

(11,939,068

)

1,491,188

Total other income (expenses)

(13,060,144

)

(2,378,170

)

(53,791,486

)

(1,048,590

)

Loss before income taxes

(30,196,071

)

(5,902,085

)

(91,849,324

)

(11,804,969

)

Income tax recovery

665,880

106,059

852,063

193,710

Net loss

(29,530,191

)

(5,796,026

)

(90,997,261

)

(11,611,259

)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) net of tax

Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(303,902

)

79,480

(321,230

)

88,173

Fair value gain (loss) on changes of own credit risk

-

(91,749

)

680,178

(680,178

)

Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(303,902

)

(12,269

)

358,948

(592,005

)

Comprehensive loss

(29,834,093

)

(5,808,295

)

(90,638,313

)

(12,203,264

)

Basic and diluted loss per share

(0.13

)

(0.04

)

(0.39

)

(0.08

)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic and diluted

232,898,398

137,258,259

232,898,398

137,258,259


META MATERIALS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


Year ended


December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020


$

$

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

(90,997,261

)

(11,611,259

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Non-cash finance income

(471,689

)

138,927

Non-cash interest expense

902,940

1,052,776

Non-cash lease expense

439,791

-

Deferred income tax

(852,063

)

(193,710

)

Depreciation and amortization

3,491,493

2,326,220

Impairment of assets

237,013

4,018

Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss (gain)

407,352

205,001

Loss (gain) on financial instruments, net

40,540,091

844,994

Change in deferred revenue

(679,541

)

(551,374

)

Non-cash government assistance

(544,932

)

(775,800

)

Loss on debt settlement

19,253

-

Stock-based compensation

1,576,849

1,509,684

Non-cash consulting expense

6,513,378

2,307

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

4,652,415

(880,830

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(34,764,911

)

(7,929,046

)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of intangible assets

(1,133,894

)

(104,132

)

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(11,655,417

)

(555,013

)

Purchases of short-term investments

(2,889,852

)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(66,131,025

)

-

Proceeds from reverse takeover

146,954,733

3,072,136

Net cash provided by investing activities

65,144,545

2,412,991

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from long-term debt

1,127,151

25,783

Repayments of long-term debt

(1,090,047

)

(190,633

)

Proceeds from government grants

223,384

198,286

Proceeds from unsecured promissory notes

13,963,386

1,378,042

Proceeds from secured convertible debentures

-

3,630,019

Proceeds from unsecured convertible debentures

-

693,784

Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants, net

-

598,546

Proceeds from stock option exercises

1,293,263

-

Proceeds from warrant exercises

138,726

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

15,655,863

6,333,827


Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

46,035,497

817,772

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period

1,395,683

407,061

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,292

170,850

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period

47,434,472

1,395,683


Supplemental cash flow information

Accrued purchases of property, equipment, and patents

1,692,969

1,449,197

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

3,590,148

309,907

Right-of-use assets and prepaid expenses recognized in exchange for common stock

2,149,381

-

Settlement of liabilities in common stock

51,992,451

-

Interest paid on debt

64,528

193,745

Forward-Looking Information
This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company . Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the market potential of the products of the Company , the market position of the Company, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with SEC filing date of March 2, 2022, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Media Inquiries
Rob Stone
Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications
Meta Materials Inc.
media@metamaterial.com

Investor Contact
Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: ir@metamaterial.com

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/691050/Meta-Materials-Announces-Q4-and-FY-2021-Results

