Meta Materials to Demonstrate Award-Winning Tech at CES 2023, January 5-8 in Las Vegas

Meta Materials Inc.
·6 min read

Transparent Microwave Oven Doors, Range of Applications, Highlight NANOWEB® Versatility

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Meta Materials Inc. (the "Company" or "META®") (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced that it will be exhibiting NANOWEB® Transparent EMI Shielding Film, for which META was named a CES® 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree, installed in a microwave oven. META will also exhibit its NANOWEB® Transparent EMI Shielding Film in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2023.

Meta Materials Inc., Thursday, December 22, 2022, Press release picture
Meta Materials Inc., Thursday, December 22, 2022, Press release picture

NANOWEB® EMI Shielding provides clear visibility while protecting against harmful radiation.

NANOWEB® transparent conductive film is a versatile, platform technology, offering the best combination of transparency and conductivity. At CES 2023, in addition to EMI shielding, META will also be demonstrating a range of applications:

  • NANOWEB® heaters for deicing/defogging of ADAS sensors (cameras, RADAR, LiDAR)

  • NANOWEB® antennas and electrochromic lenses for AR eyewear

  • NANOWEB® 5G Reflector films for managing outdoor and indoor signal propagation

"It is an honor for our innovation to be recognized by the CTA. Our roll-to-roll NANOWEB® line is ready to begin production in 2023 for the typical rectangular dimensions of microwave oven doors," said George Palikaras, President and CEO. In Q3:2022, we completed optimizing the line for 5G reflector films, with output that met and even exceeded customer specifications. As we scale capacity, we look forward to commercializing NANOWEB® for more and more products."

META is developing two new battery materials to improve performance, safety and sustainability for Li-ion batteries used in electric vehicles and other applications. NPORE® nanocomposite ceramic separators have <1% heat shrinkage, to help prevent battery fires. Metal/polymer composite current collectors made with patented PLASMAfusion® technology reduce weight by 80% compared to solid copper foil, extending vehicle range, act as a fuse to inhibit thermal runaway and improve sustainability by reducing copper content. META's proprietary solutions are compatible with all Li-ion battery formats and chemistries.

Meta Materials Inc., Thursday, December 22, 2022, Press release picture
Meta Materials Inc., Thursday, December 22, 2022, Press release picture

Electric Vehicles are META's largest market opportunity

META's booth will be located at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, #9417, January 5-8, 2023.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2023, with Media Days taking place January 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Audiences will hear from industry experts during live keynotes, including leaders from John Deere and AMD. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources. The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

About Meta Materials Inc.

META® delivers previously unachievable performance, across a range of applications, by inventing, designing, developing, and manufacturing sustainable, high-performance, functional materials, components and systems. Our extensive technology platform enables leading global brands to deliver breakthrough products to their customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. Our nano-optic metamaterial technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for government documents and currencies and authentication for brands. Our achievements have been widely recognized, including being named a Lux Research Innovator of the Year in 2021. Learn more at www.metamaterial.com.

Media Inquiries

Rob Stone
Vice President, Corporate Development and Communications
Meta Materials Inc.
media@metamaterial.com

Investor Contact

Mark Komonoski
Senior Vice President
Integrous Communications
Phone: 1-877-255-8483
Email: ir@metamaterial.com

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes forward-looking information or statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regarding the Company, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability of the Company to continue to meet the Nasdaq requirements to maintain a Nasdaq listing, the business strategies, product development, expansion plans and operational activities of the Company. Often but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "pursuing", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "seeks", "plans", "expect", "intends", "anticipated", "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of the Company and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, the capabilities of our facilities and the expansion thereof, research and development projects of the Company, the total available market and market potential of the products of the Company, the market position of the Company, the need to raise more capital and the ability to do so, the scalability of the Company's production ability, capacity for new customer engagements, material selection programs timeframes, the ability to reduce production costs, enhance metamaterials manufacturing capabilities and extend market reach into new applications and industries, the ability to accelerate commercialization plans, the possibility of new customer contracts, the continued engagement of our employees, the technology industry, market strategic and operational activities, and management's ability to manage and to operate the business. More details about these and other risks that may impact the Company's businesses are described under the heading "Forward-Looking Information" and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2022, with an SEC filing date of March 2, in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 9, 2022, and in subsequent filings made by Meta Materials with the SEC, which are available on SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

SOURCE: Meta Materials Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733074/Meta-Materials-to-Demonstrate-Award-Winning-Tech-at-CES-2023-January-5-8-in-Las-Vegas

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once said, "When there's a war going on, don't buy the companies that are doing the fighting; buy the companies that sell the bullets." While numerous companies are fighting for control of end markets like cloud computing, consumer electronics, and electric cars, all of them depend heavily on semiconductors. Building on that, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) have seen their share prices plunge 51% and 46%, respectively, but both stocks are well positioned to rebound when economic conditions improve and the next bull market thunders to life.