Meta misses on revenues and EPS in Q2, says its CFO is becoming its CSO

Ingrid Lunden
·3 min read

Meta, under the gun at the moment with regulators and investors, missed estimates in its Q2 earnings, but in an attempt to offset all of that, it announced an interesting executive shift: David Wehner, the company's current chief financial officer, will be taking on a new role as its chief strategy officer, a new role at the company, where he will oversee strategy and corporate development. Susan Li, currently VP of finance, will take on the CFO role. The changes are effective November 1 of this year.

The company reported revenues of $28.82 billion in the quarter on earnings of $2.46 per share. Both missed analysts' estimates of $28.94 billion and $2.61 per share respectively. Importantly, that revenue figure is down by about 1% on a year ago, making it the first quarterly year-on-year revenue decline at the company since it went public.

In an earnings season that has seen a lot of misses and tough outlooks, Meta is also providing a very conservative stance: It said it expects Q3 to be in the average range of $26-28.5 billion.

"This outlook reflects a continuation of the weak advertising demand environment we experienced throughout the second quarter, which we believe is being driven by broader macroeconomic uncertainty. We also anticipate third quarter Reality Labs revenue to be lower than second quarter revenue. Our guidance assumes foreign currency will be an approximately 6% headwind to year-over-year total revenue growth in the third quarter, based on current exchange rates," it notes.

It's also feeling a strong chill in Europe due to GDPR. "As noted on previous calls, we continue to monitor developments regarding the viability of transatlantic data transfers and their potential impact on our European operations," it noted.

It also lowered expenses for the year, which points to the company cutting costs, slowing hiring and doing other trimming. These will now be between $85-88 billion, versus previous estimates of $87-92 billion. "We have reduced our hiring and overall expense growth plans this year to account for the more challenging operating environment while continuing to direct resources toward our company priorities," it said.

Alongside all of this, the company has losing nearly its stock value this year, and today it was revealed that it is getting sued by the FTC over its latest acquisition in VR (which referred to Meta as an anticompetitive "behemoth" in its suit), and its apps Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are struggling hard to compete against popular rivals like TikTok and Snapchat.

Other important figures:

•Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.88 billion on average for June 2022, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

•Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.65 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 4% year-over-year.

•Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.97 billion on average for June 2022, an increase of 3% year-over-year.

•Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.93 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 1% year-over-year.

•Ad impressions and price per ad – In the second quarter of 2022, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 15% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 14% year-over-year.

•Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $7.75 billion for the second quarter of 2022.

•Share repurchases – We repurchased $5.08 billion of our Class A common stock in the second quarter of 2022. As of June 30, 2022, we had $24.32 billion available and authorized for repurchases.

•Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $40.49 billion as of June 30, 2022.

•Headcount – Headcount was 83,553 as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 32% year-over-year.

More to come.

 

