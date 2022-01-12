U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

Meta monopoly case from FTC given go-ahead

Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook logos on a smartphone
The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been given the go-ahead to take Facebook to court over anti-trust rules.

The competition and consumer regulator is trying to make Facebook - now called Meta - sell off Instagram and WhatsApp.

A previous version of the same action failed last year because of a lack of detail.

The FTC has since revised the case and a federal judge has said the claim is now "far more robust" and can go ahead.

Meta said it was sure it would prevail in court.

Seeking 'divestiture'

The FTC's claim revolves around the idea Facebook had systematically bought up rivals to eliminate competition, effectively giving itself a monopoly.

The key examples were Instagram and WhatsApp, which Facebook acquired in 2012 and 2014.

The FTC was seeking "divestiture" - the selling off of those companies to eliminate the alleged monopoly.

Considering the case in June 2021, Judge James Boasberg said the FTC had not provided a justification for its delay in looking into the matter nor provided enough evidence to support its claims.

"It is almost as if the agency expects the court to simply nod to the conventional wisdom that Facebook is a monopolist," he wrote at the time.

In the wake of the case being thrown out, Facebook's stock price surged and the company achieved a trillion-dollar (£0.7tn) market value for the first time.

Giving the revised case the go-ahead, on Tuesday, Judge Boasberg wrote: "In stark contrast with its predecessor, this complaint provides reinforcing, specific allegations that all point toward the same conclusion: Facebook has maintained a dominant market share during the relevant time period."

However, he added: "The agency may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations."

Meta had asked the court to dismiss the case entirely, saying Lina Khan - a vocal critic of Meta, who chairs the FTC - was biased against the company.

Judge Boasberg, however, said Ms Khan was not an impartial judge and more akin to a prosecutor.

"Although Khan has undoubtedly expressed views about Facebook's monopoly power, these views do not suggest the type of 'axe to grind' based on personal animosity or financial conflict of interest that has disqualified prosecutors in the past," he wrote.

But the judge did tell the FTC it had to drop some allegations about Facebook's platform policies, which he said the company had already changed.

Meta said: "Today's decision narrows the scope of the FTC's case by rejecting claims about our platform policies.

"It also acknowledges that the agency faces a 'tall task' proving its case regarding two acquisitions it cleared years ago."

  • Facebook Parent Meta Names DoorDash CEO Tony Xu as a Director

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent company Meta Platforms Inc. named DoorDash Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tony Xu to its board, adding a technology-company founder with significant commerce experience to the group advising CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld

  • U.S. business fears never ending liability from 'take-home' COVID-19 lawsuits

    As COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, businesses say they fear a California court ruling has increased the likelihood that companies will be sued for infections, even by people who are not employees or customers. The Dec. 21 ruling allowed a wrongful death lawsuit to proceed against See's Candies Inc, owned by Berkshire Hathaway, by the family of Arturo Ek of Los Angeles who died in April 2020 at 72 from COVID-19. See's employed his wife, Matilde Ek, who said she was infected by the coronavirus while working inches apart from sick coworkers, and then her husband caught it from her at home.

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already abandoning it.

    Eight months after announcing it had leased a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • U.S. oil producers ramp up fracking in sign of stronger output gains

    As oil prices have surged past $80 a barrel, U.S oil and gas producers are paving the way for faster production by expanding new well completions in the Permian Basin of west Texas and New Mexico, the country's top shale oil field, according to research data. The number of pressure pumping units at work in the Permian rose 5% in December, over the previous month, analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt and Co said. Pressure pumping is one of the last steps required to complete a well.

  • Oil prices could hit $100 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • 1 Reason Investors Should Love Apple Stock

    Buried in a press release from Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) earlier this week was a reminder of why the company is likely a great long-term investment. In a post about its services business, Apple said the tech giant has now paid developers an incredible $260 billion since the app store launched in 2008. Apple's services business, which earns the bulk of its revenue from the tech company's cut of App Store billings, is obviously thriving.

  • Copper Market Facing Shortages, Says Barrick CEO: Saudi Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s hosting its first major mining conference this week, as it tries to exploit deposits of copper, gold and and other metals it thinks are worth $1.3 trillion.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorDjokovic Admits Doing Photo Shoot With Covid, Paperwork ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China Evergra

  • BeyondSpring Cuts On-Third Of Its Workforce

    BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) plans to reduce its U.S. workforce by 35%, including reassignment of certain personnel to subsidiaries, which is expected to result in cost savings that will extend the cash runway. The reorganization follows the FDA Complete Response Letter for plinabulin marketing application to prevent chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). Related: BeyondSpring's New Plinabulin Data Shows Fast Onset In Preventing Chemo-Induced Neutropenia. From now on, BeyondSpring will prior

  • Meta Platforms Stock Has Become a Bargain

    The Facebook parent has been lumped into the recent tech-stock selloff. But does this cash-producing machine really deserve its cheap valuation?

  • WWE rival sues over alleged illegal wrestling monopoly

    (Reuters) -World Wrestling Entertainment Inc was sued on Tuesday by a smaller rival that accused it of violating federal antitrust law by monopolizing the professional wrestling market. MLW Media LLC accused WWE and its Chief Executive Vince McMahon of threatening content partners for doing business with MLW, to help protect its 85% share of the U.S. market for professional wrestling broadcasting rights. The Mamaroneck, New York-based plaintiff said WWE's interference in 2021 caused Vice TV to end talks to air new MLW content, and led to a 40% drop in ticket sales after Fox Corp's Tubi streaming service abandoned a licensing agreement the night before it was to be publicly announced.

  • Nike sues Lululemon for alleged patent infringement of gym technology

    For the second time in two months, Nike Inc. has filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against one of its strongest competitors.

  • Natural Gas Markets Have Second Elevated Day in a Row

    Natural gas markets have fallen ever so slightly during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to hang around the $4.05 level. Obviously, this is a market that continues to see a lot of hesitation, due to oversupply.

  • You have more access to your 401(k) than you think — and that’s not always a good thing

    When policy makers consider leakages from 401(k) plans, they must balance two conflicting goals: 1) keeping tax-favored savings in the plan so that funds are available at retirement; and allowing access to participants who need their money, which can encourage greater participation and larger contributions. Hardship withdrawals: Participants can withdraw funds for an “immediate and heavy financial need,” which includes medical care; postsecondary education; and buying, repairing, or avoiding foreclosure on a house. Hardship withdrawals generally are subject to income tax, a 10% penalty tax, and 20% withholding for income taxes.

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • 6 Surprising Facts About Retirement

    With the shift away from pensions, workers are becoming more responsible for their own retirement needs. Unfortunately, many are falling short.