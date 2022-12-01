U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,075.50
    -4.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,369.90
    -219.87 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,467.63
    -0.37 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.93
    -4.65 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.15
    +1.60 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    +56.30 (+3.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +1.06 (+4.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    +0.0103 (+0.99%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    -0.1470 (-3.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    +0.0199 (+1.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3470
    -2.7330 (-1.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,980.41
    +189.04 (+1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.39
    -3.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Meta is moving out of two of its fancy New York offices as Mark Zuckerberg's cost-cutting measures continue

Aaron Mok
·2 min read
Meta office 55 Hudson Yards
55 Hudson Yards in NYC.Courtesy of Hudson Yards New York

  • Meta is not renewing its leases of two office spaces in New York's posh Hudson Yards.

  • The move is part of Meta's plans to cut costs after reducing its workforce with mass layoffs.

  • Meta will continue operating two other offices in Manhattan.

Meta is moving out of two of its offices located in Manhattan's luxury Hudson Yards.

The social media giant is not renewing its leases at 30 and 55 Hudson Yards, the company confirmed to Insider. The current leases, which include more than 250,000 square feet across the two buildings, run through 2024, according to Bloomberg.

Meta's move to return its office space is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's plan to cut costs. Last month, the company conducted mass layoffs after seeing slower revenue growth this year, Insider reported, and in October, Meta ended its lease for an office at 225 Park Avenue South in Manhattan, the company confirmed.

"The past few years have brought new possibilities around the role of the office," Meta spokesperson Tracy Clayton told Insider. "And we are prioritizing making focused, balanced investments to support our most strategic long-term priorities and lead the way in creating the workplace of the future."

During a third-quarter earnings call in October, David Wehner, Meta's chief financial officer, said that it had a $413 impairment loss for some operating leases, Insider reported. Wehner added that Meta will spend $2 billion on consolidating its office workspace next year.

"Our aim is to build a best-in-class remote work experience to help everyone do the best work of their careers no matter where they are," Clayton said.

30 Hudson Yards is a glass skyscraper over 100 stories high, with outdoor terraces and panoramic views of the Hudson River. It houses office space for companies such CNN, HBO, and Warner Media. The slightly smaller 55 Hudson Yards features a modern exterior with floor to ceiling windows for natural sunlight which houses tech companies, financial services providers, and even a health center.

Meta will keep its office space at 50 Hudson Yards. The office, which is not yet open, is estimated to open next year, Clayton told Insider, and the company will be subleasing a small portion of it.

Meta will also keep the office space it leased in 2020 at the James A. Farley Building in midtown Manhattan.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Giant Hits Redemption Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFT

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 20 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the top 20 stocks in the Bill Gates stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gates portfolio, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 5 Stocks. Bill Gates is one of the most well-known personalities in the world of finance even though […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Investors Heavily Search SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Here is What You Need to Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Why Shares of Canoo Are Driving Higher Today

    With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.

  • Insiders in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) are down 55% on their US$17m purchase despite recent gains

    Insiders who bought US$17m worth of Nikola Corporation ( NASDAQ:NKLA ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • The Sam Bankman-Fried roadshow rolls on: 10 crazy things the FTX founder has just said

    The FTX founder has engaged in a publicity full-court press as investigations loom, culminating in an appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit.

  • FTX Missing Billions Remain Mystery After Bankman-Fried Grilling

    (Bloomberg) -- Mystery continues to shroud the missing billions at bankrupt crypto exchange FTX after its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied trying to perpetrate a fraud while admitting to grievous managerial errors.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatScientists Revive 48,500-Year-Old ‘Zombie Virus’ Buried in IceFTX Missing Billions Remain Mystery

  • Netflix stock soars alongside Nasdaq gains, ‘Wednesday’ scores record streaming debut

    Shares of Netflix are surging thanks to gains in the Nasdaq and success of its new series "Wednesday."

  • Why Retail Stocks Fell Hard to Start December

    Wall Street was poised to sustain its upward momentum on Thursday morning, with investors continuing to feel more comfortable with the likely future course of monetary policy after comments from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday afternoon. One notable area of weakness was in the retail industry group. Investors have watched closely to see whether retail stocks would do well during the holiday season, but the latest news from several companies showed that there are still plenty of strains on retailers that could take a while to work through the system.

  • Why Knot Offshore Partners Stock Is Plunging Today

    Units of Knot Offshore Partners (NYSE: KNOP) had sunk by more than 18% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the master limited partnership (MLP) was an oversupply of shuttle tankers in the North Sea. Knot Offshore Partners issued its third-quarter report, and CEO Gary Chapman said in the accompanying release that its financial results, liquidity, and distributable cash flow "reflect our heavy scheduled drydocking program."

  • FTX’s Alameda Research owes Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, Amazon Web Services

    Sam Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research lists Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Resort in the Bahamas and Amazon Web Services as two of the largest creditors it owes money to, according to bankruptcy filings.

  • Blackstone Inc. (BX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Blackstone Inc. (BX) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Dow Jones Falls After Inflation Data, Jobless Claims; Salesforce, Dollar General Dive On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Thursday after cool inflation data. Dow Jones stock Salesforce and Dollar General dived on earnings.

  • Silicon Valley leaders welcome Elon Musk's management of Twitter

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday said he was keen to see how Elon Musk's management of content moderation on Twitter would fare, arguing it was good for platforms to take different approaches. "You can agree or disagree with what Elon is doing, or how he's doing it, but I do think it's going to be very interesting to see how this plays out," said Zuckerberg, speaking at the New York Times DealBook conference.

  • Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $97.50, marking a +1.09% move from the previous day.