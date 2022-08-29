Meta now lets you post your NFTs on both Facebook and Instagram

Meta announced today that it will now let users post their NFTs across both Instagram and Facebook. Users can connect their wallets like Rainbow, MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet and Dapper Wallet to post digital collectibles minted on Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow.

"As we continue rolling out digital collectibles on Facebook and Instagram, we’ve started giving people the ability to post digital collectibles that they own across both Facebook and Instagram. This will enable people to connect their digital wallets once to either app in order to share their digital collectibles across both," the company said in its blog post.

The company has been experimenting with NFTs on both its platform from May. So here's a quick reminder of what Meta has done in the digital collectible space till now:

Today's test is just an extension of these steps. However, it's not clear that the NFT posting feature is available in all markets. We have asked Meta for clarification and we'll update the story if we hear back.

Apart from extending support for showcasing different digital collectibles, app sleuths have noted that the company is also working on custom animations for NFT posts and digital collectible collections. Earlier in the year, Zuckerberg had mentioned that Meta will work on displaying NFTs through Instagram Stories and make them Spark AR compatible, too.

While other platforms like Twitter and Reddit have focused on NFT-based avatars, Meta is trying to reach a wider audience by introducing features that will let people show their digital collectibles through posts. The company's plan is to support all major blockchains and wallets so more crypto-native people can display digital art on a mainstream platform. On the other hand, crypto-curious people can look at NFT posts just like other posts on their feeds so they can learn more about them.

In May, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said that the company is exploring digital collectible sales so creators can have another avenue of making money. The company has also expressed a desire to build a digital art marketplace that could be used to purchase items in the metaverse.