Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,203.75
    -11.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,165.00
    -58.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,185.50
    -46.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,042.70
    -7.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.60
    -0.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    2,156.50
    -7.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.09
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.63
    +0.30 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2673
    -0.0055 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.6720
    +1.5740 (+1.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    64,027.01
    -3,840.34 (-5.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,719.45
    -3.10 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     

Meta offers to cut Facebook, Instagram monthly fees to 5.99 euros

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows blue verification badge, Facebook and Instagram logos

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Meta Platforms has offered to cut a monthly subscription fee for Facebook and Instagram to 5.99 euros from 9.99 euros following discussions with regulators, a senior Meta executive said on Tuesday.

"We have wanted to accelerate that process for some time because we need to get to a steady state...so we have offered to drop the price from 9.99 to 5.99 for a single account and 4 euros for any additional accounts," Meta lawyer Tim Lamb told a European Commission hearing.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Advertisement