Meta offers to cut Facebook, Instagram monthly fees to 5.99 euros

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Meta Platforms has offered to cut a monthly subscription fee for Facebook and Instagram to 5.99 euros from 9.99 euros following discussions with regulators, a senior Meta executive said on Tuesday.

"We have wanted to accelerate that process for some time because we need to get to a steady state...so we have offered to drop the price from 9.99 to 5.99 for a single account and 4 euros for any additional accounts," Meta lawyer Tim Lamb told a European Commission hearing.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)