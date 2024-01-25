Meta is opening in the Louisville area, creating at least 100 jobs. Here's what to know

While the River Ridge Commerce Center across the Ohio River from Louisville in Jeffersonville has numerous smaller developments in its confines, it also features a megasite -- in this case a 1000+ acre plot of land ready for use.

On Thursday, River Ridge Commerce Center welcomed Meta into the Jeffersonville, Indiana business park.The announcement was supported by Gov. Eric Holcomb.“Always good things happening when you come to River Ridge,” Holcomb said.Holcomb said this project was a collaborative effort between local government and business, noting Indiana has a slew of incentives and policies that prove enticing to “world-class companies” to scale operations.

Meta has committed an $800 million investment and is creating at least 100 jobs.“They are doing it in a mega way,” Holcomb said. “We’re going to end up being the AI capital of the Midwest.”

The 700,000-square-foot Meta facility is the company’s newest data center, said Brad Davis, director of data center community and economic development at Meta.

