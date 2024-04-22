Meta Is ‘Opening Up’ Quest Headset Operating System to Rivals

(Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is “opening up” its Meta Quest headset operating system to other hardware makers, part of an effort to boost its standing in the nascent augmented reality and virtual reality industries.

The move means other technology companies will be able to build their own headsets using Meta’s operating system, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg wrote Monday. Meta announced a few select early partners, including Microsoft Corp. and Lenovo Inc.

has long aspired for Meta to build its own devices and operating system to decrease the company’s reliance on competitors. When it comes to mobile apps like Facebook and Instagram, Meta is beholden to mobile OS creators such as Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. Meta has taken particular issue with Apple in recent years, complaining that the iPhone maker’s decisions around privacy and in-app fees for iOS applications have hurt Meta’s business.

Zuckerberg is aming to avoid that situation with the next wave of devices, including AR and VR headsets.

