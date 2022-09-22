U.S. markets close in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,765.42
    -24.51 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,139.47
    -44.31 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.18
    -151.01 (-1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.83
    -43.32 (-2.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.55
    +0.61 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,682.40
    +6.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.16 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9849
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6820
    +0.1720 (+4.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1271
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1510
    -1.8850 (-1.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,015.84
    -242.28 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.94
    +5.41 (+1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Meta ordered to pay walkie-talkie app maker Voxer $175M for patent infringement

0
Aisha Malik
·2 min read

A jury in a Texas federal court has ordered Meta to pay walkie-talkie app company Voxer more than $174.5 million in damages, according to court documents filed on Wednesday. Voxer, the creator of the Walkie Talkie app, first filed its lawsuit against Meta (formerly known as Facebook) in 2020 after it accused the company of infringing on its patents and incorporating its technology into Facebook Live and Instagram Live.

Voxer founder, Tom Katis, started developing the patents in question in 2006 as a way to solve battlefield communications problems he encountered while serving a Special Forces Communications Sergeant in Afghanistan. Katis and the Voxer team developed technology that enabled the transmission of live voice and video communications and launched the Walkie Talkie app in 2011.

Court documents say Meta approached Voxer about a potential collaboration soon after the app launched, after which Voxer disclosed its patent portfolio and proprietary technology to the tech giant. Once early meetings between the two companies did not lead to an agreement, Meta identified Voxer as a competitor despite not having its own live voice or live video product at the time. The company then revoked the Walkie Talkie app's access to key Facebook components, including removing access to the "Find Friends" feature.

"Facebook revoked Voxer’s access to key components of the Facebook platform and launched Facebook Live in 2015 followed by Instagram Live in 2016," the court documents read. "Both products incorporate Voxer’s technologies and infringe its patents."

The documents also say that Katis had a chance meeting with a senior product manager of Facebook Live in February 2016 to raise the issue of Facebook Live's infringement of Voxer's patents, after which Meta declined to enter an agreement with Voxer regarding its continued use of Voxer’s patented technologies. Meta then launched its Instagram Live offering in November 2016.

A Meta spokesperson disputed the claims in a statement sent to TechCrunch, arguing that the evidence presented at the trial showed that Meta did not infringe on Voxer’s patents.

“We believe the evidence at trial demonstrated that Meta did not infringe Voxer’s patents," the statement reads. "We intend to seek further relief, including filing an appeal.”

Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan CEO: Bitcoin, other cryptos are 'decentralized Ponzi schemes'

    During his testimony to Congress on Wednesday, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon criticized cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, comparing them to Ponzi schemes.

  • Southwest Launches A New Promotion That You Are Going To Love

    Customers are not thrilled with the state of air travel at the moment. The situation has been so out of control recently that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has been threatening to crack down on the industry, demanding that airlines provide meal and hotel vouchers for passengers who face serious delays, and has also announced a proposal that would guarantee that customers would get a refund for a canceled flight or a flight delayed by more than three hours, if they chose not to take a later flight.

  • Aerospace startup Astra is growing fast. Can the city of Alameda keep up?

    Astra is one step away from a long-sought long-term lease at Alameda Point, where its growth has in some cases moved faster than the city can accommodate.

  • Jamie Dimon says stopping oil and gas funding would be ‘road to hell for America’

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon assured lawmakers of his commitment to helping finance traditional energy sources.

  • 5 Red Flags for Alphabet's Future

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, is generally considered a stable long-term investment. Many investors will argue that Alphabet is still an evergreen investment. The growth of Google's ad business, which accounted for 81% of Alphabet's top line last quarter, decelerated over the past year.

  • Microsoft survey reveals the downsides of all those remote meetings

    Workers are joining more meetings now than during the pandemic, according to data from Microsoft's Teams software.

  • Boeing plans to eliminate 150 finance jobs in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Boeing's plans to cut finance jobs amid as the manufacturer considers relocating its headquarters and deals with China.

  • Democrats Want to End Lucrative Backdoor Roth IRA Loophole: What You Need to Know

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the "backdoor" Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Exclusive-China sends regulators to Hong Kong to assist U.S. audit inspection-sources

    Beijing has sent a team of regulatory officials to Hong Kong to assist the U.S. audit watchdog with onsite audit inspections involving Chinese companies, four people familiar with the matter said, as part of a landmark deal between the two countries. A China-U.S. agreement last month allows U.S. regulators, for the first time, to inspect China-based accounting firms that audit New York-listed companies, a major step towards resolving an audit dispute that threatened to boot more than 200 Chinese companies from U.S. exchanges. About 10 officials from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) and the Ministry of Finance (MOF) have arrived in Hong Kong and joined the audit inspection, which started on Monday, three of the people said.

  • China Will Benefit From Cheap Russian Gas—Eventually

    The “limitless” friendship between China and Russia notwithstanding, President Xi Jinping of China appears to be at least somewhat miffed at President Vladimir Putin of Russia. In theory, over the long run, Russia’s isolation from its major oil and gas customers in the West could be a boon for China—particularly with regards to natural gas, since the two nations have already agreed to expand the existing pipeline network between them. All this comes as China’s economy is already struggling with a punishing property downturn and deeply discouraged consumers.

  • Riot Blockchain Sues Northern Data Over Disclosures Related to Texas Bitcoin Mine Acquisition

    This is the second lawsuit related to the Texas mega mine that Riot acquired last year.

  • ‘Unconscionable’: Amtrak crash victims checked box that bars them from suing, BNSF says

    The freight railroad filed a lawsuit in federal court this week against several victims injured in a June 27 Amtrak crash that killed four and hurt dozens.

  • Amazon’s Bezos, Jassy Can be Forced to Testify in FTC Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. lost a bid to exclude top executives including billionaire founder Jeff Bezos and Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy from having to testify in a Federal Trade Commission probe. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomySouth Korea President Caugh

  • How investors may benefit from a dive in natural-gas prices as winter looms

    Natural-gas prices have seen a steep decline from their peak last month, likely providing an opportunity for investors ahead of the winter heating season.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Shell, The Williams Companies, Cheniere, APA and TechnipFMC

    Shell, The Williams Companies, Cheniere, APA and TechnipFMC are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Kia, Hyundai sued after viral TikTok causes rise in thefts

    Things I learned on TikTok: The hole in a pasta spoon is one serving of spaghetti. A trending TikTok challenge publicizing a technique for stealing certain makes and models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles caused vehicle thefts to soar across the country, according to reports from several police departments. Now, Kia and its parent company Hyundai are getting sued by pissed off victims.

  • Big U.S. banks' prime rate soars to highest since 2008 financial crisis

    Three major U.S. banks are raising their prime lending rates to the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, following a hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co said on Wednesday the new rates, including the latest 75 basis point hike, would take effect on Thursday.

  • Congress asked US banks: What if China is the next Russia?

    China’s growing military aggression towards Taiwan has the world on edge. Even if it not for another five or ten years, an invasion seems impending. And when it does happen, the US will intervene and defend Taiwan, president Joe Biden has made clear.

  • Could a Cash Windfall Affect Your Social Security?

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Social Security’s retirement age is 70

    An informal survey of the Center for Retirement Research staff regarding “What is the current retirement age for Social Security?” produced a range of responses. Age 70 is a relatively new development, and most of the conversation about Social Security focuses on the so-called “Full Retirement Age.” Read: Will Social Security’s COLA for 2023 be high enough?