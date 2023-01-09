U.S. markets open in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.00
    +8.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,897.00
    +48.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,302.00
    +20.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,837.20
    +5.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.44
    +0.32 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.40
    +9.90 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.99
    +0.32 (+1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0733
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.74
    -1.23 (-5.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2109
    -0.0039 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6640
    +0.4720 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,430.95
    +178.09 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    411.21
    +4.14 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.32
    +49.83 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.00
    +270.44 (+1.03%)
     

Meta’s Oversight Board Okays ‘Death to’ Iran Leader Post

Saksha Menezes
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc.’s Oversight Board has overturned the decision to remove a Facebook post using the slogan “death to Khamenei,” to criticize Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying it did not violate a rule barring violent threats.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, said in the context of the “broader social, political and linguistic situation” in Iran, “death to” should be understood as “down with,” according to a write-up of the decision.

The slogan “marg bar Khamenei” is commonly used as a criticism of the political regime rather than a threat to the Ayatollah’s safety, the board determined.

The board said Meta should do more to respect freedom of expression and permit the use of rhetorical threats. They said this case shows how the failure to do so silenced political speech aimed at protecting women’s rights.

A Meta spokesman said the company was reviewing the Oversight Board’s recommendations and would publish a response within 60 days.

Iranians have been taking to the streets in a series of historic protests after the Iranian national government’s morality police arrested 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, claiming she was inappropriately dressed. Amini died three days later after collapsing and falling into a coma.

In an effort to crack down on dissent, the Iranian government blocked access to online services including Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook, Twitter and Telegram have been banned in Iran since 2009. Some Iranians use tools such as virtual private networks, or VPNs, to circumvent restrictions.

The board said that social media platforms provide a way for Iranians to freely express themselves in a country where traditional media is tightly controlled by the state.

Meta has spent years grappling with content moderation challenges, including how to handle political rhetoric, hate speech and violent threats on its platforms.

The company faced criticism for how its platforms were used to spread false narratives in the months leading up to the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The board said that “death to” statements used during events such as the Capitol riot were different from the Khamenei slogan because politicians were clearly at risk and “death to” is not a phrase generally used in political rhetoric in English.

(Updates with Meta response in 5th paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama Morning Drive: Alabama basketball set to take on Arkansas

    The latest news and notes involving the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

  • ‘100 or more’: Shiffrin’s idol expects her to keep winning

    While Mikaela Shiffrin is set to continue her quest for a record-setting 83rd women’s Alpine skiing World Cup win next week, her biggest idol sees even larger milestones coming up for the American. Marlies Raich, the Austrian standout who dominated women’s slalom under her maiden name Schild before retiring in 2014, believes the 27-year-old Shiffrin's tally of victories will likely have reached a three-digit figure by the time she retires. “When she stays healthy, when she stays hungry, she can reach… I don’t know, 100 or more,” Raich told The Associated Press after Tuesday’s night race.

  • Republicans’ first bill makes tax fraud easier for high earners

    Republicans set the tone for their next two years running the House of Representatives by enacting legislation that would add $114 billion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

  • Jamie Dimon says Fed 'may very well' raise interest rates to 6%

    Jamie Dimon expects the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates higher than most officials and Wall Street strategists have forecast as the U.S. central bank continues its fight against persistent inflation.

  • Wall Street creeps into positive territory while FTSE slips as Powell warns of 'unpopular' measures

    The US central bank chair underscored importance of maintaining focus on inflation and labour market.

  • Fed’s No-Rate-Cut Mantra Rejected by Markets Seeing Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials are making a full-court-press effort to convince investors they won’t be slashing their benchmark interest rate before year’s end.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investmen

  • What Is the Average Net Worth of the Top 1%?

    An American would need to be worth a minimum of $11.1 million to get into the 1% club. Here's a look at the super-rich.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Russian War Won’t Become WWIII

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine will stop Russian aggression and the conflict won’t turn into World War III, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said as his forces battled to keep control of Soledar and Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk region. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Aw

  • Stimulus Update: IRS Announces Average Payments of $1,232 Sent to Millions. Here's Who Is Getting Them

    In fact, some provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act are continuing to pay off for taxpayers even today. On Friday Jan. 6, 2023, the IRS announced that it would be sending around 12 million tax refunds to Americans. When the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March of 2021, one of the key provisions of the COVID-19 relief bill involved excluding some unemployment benefits from taxation.

  • Russia gathers forces for another escalation Zelenskyy

    Russia is gathering forces for another escalation, but the defeat of the aggressor country should be the only option. Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address Quote: "Now Russia is gathering forces for another escalation.

  • Wells Fargo has fired a VP accused of urinating on a fellow passenger aboard a flight to New Delhi

    A Vice President at Wells Fargo (WFC) has been fired after he reportedly urinated on a fellow passenger during an Air India flight to New Delhi in November. The banker was reportedly inebriated, according to Asian News International citing Air India, when he allegedly urinated on a 72-year-old woman. Wells Fargo confirmed to MarketWatch the banker involved was named Shankar Mishra.

  • Building a better bomber: How the stealthy B-21 subverted bureaucracy

    After a dramatic unveiling of Raider, former Air Force leaders are holding a muted celebration, having proved their acquisition strategy worked.

  • Lynette Hardaway, half of conservative duo Diamond and Silk, dies aged 51

    Donald Trump pays tribute to Hardaway who formed political commentary team with her sister Rochelle Richardson

  • Forget Core CPI, Market Pros Are Searching for Supercore Inflation

    More investors are putting greater focus on services inflation and labor market data as they try to grasp an increasingly complex inflation picture.

  • IRS wraps up paying people this lucrative pandemic-era tax break. Here’s how much money they can expect — and why they’re getting it.

    Nearly two years after lawmakers temporarily changed tax rules in the middle of the filing season in order to exclude a major chunk of jobless benefits from federal income tax, the Internal Revenue Service said it’s finished the job paying eligible households who filed before the pandemic-era tax break became law. Overall, the IRS corrected approximately 14 million tax returns and the fixes resulted in nearly 12 million refunds to taxpayers worth $14.8 billion. The average refund resulting from this tax code tweak came to $1,232, the IRS said last week.

  • Russia plans to attack hospital in Luhansk Oblast and blame it on Ukraine

    Russia's military is planning to attack a hospital in the temporarily occupied part of Luhansk Oblast to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Source: National Resistance Center (NRC) Details: According to the underground resistance movement, the occupiers are planning to attack a ward treating civilians, presumably to accuse Ukraine's Armed Forces of carrying out this attack.

  • Beijing Signals Two-Year Internet Crackdown May Be Coming to an End

    A top Chinese official said authorities have wrapped up investigations into the financial businesses of several internet companies.

  • Powell defends Fed taking 'measures that are not popular' to rein in inflation

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke Tuesday in Sweden, defending the central bank's independence but declining to explicitly comment on the policy outlook.

  • Disgraced Rep. George Santos Has Somehow Found People Willing to Work for Him

    Last week, amid photos showing pathological liar George Santos (R-NY) sitting alone on the House Floor and an accidental (?) press release saying he’d be sworn in when it hadn’t happened yet, many of us wondered who, exactly, would be willing to work for this man. Well: It turns out there are several ultra-right-wing shitheads who are more than happy to sacrifice any dignity they may have had by joining this man’s congressional staff.

  • McCarthy expected to keep 3 Democrats off House committees

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy and leading Republicans are expected to soon make good on a vow to keep three Democrats from seats on influential committees in the new House. McCarthy's focus is Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, who has served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, two California lawmakers who have served on the House Intelligence Committee.