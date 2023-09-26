Meta pays £149m to ditch London office as staff work from home

Meta paid a £149m fee to landlord British Land as part of its exit from 1 Triton Place

Facebook’s parent company Meta has paid £149m to forfeit its lease at a major London office as its staff continue to work from home.



The social media giant made the payment to landlord British Land as part of its exit from the eight-storey office on 1 Triton Square, near Regent’s Park, with the break fee amounting to around seven years of rent.



Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane said Meta had paid a “huge surrender premium” to give up approximately 310,000 sq ft of prime real estate in central London.



The Silicon Valley giant still had 18 years outstanding on the office lease for a building that it had never occupied. It sublet the space in 2021 after a major refurbishment of the block. It still uses a nearby building on Brock Street.



Meta has been abandoning real estate as it redesigns its offices with more shared work areas and hot-desking. It comes as the company enforces a new hybrid working policy for staff.

Under an efficiency directive from founder Mark Zuckerberg, previous home-working policies have been rewritten, now demanding that staff come into assigned offices three times per week starting this month. In August, Meta’s human resources warned staff they could be sacked for failing to comply with the new rules.

Meta said the scaling back of its London office space reflects the post-pandemic demand for flexible working, while the firm’s UK business has also been hit by hundreds of redundancies over the past year.

A spokesman for the company said: “The future of work is here and we’re embracing it at Meta.

“The past few years have brought new possibilities around the role of the office, and we are prioritising making focused, balanced investments to support our most strategic long-term priorities and lead the way in creating the workplace of the future.

“We remain firmly committed to London, as evident by the recent opening of our Kings Cross office further anchoring our local footprint.”



British Land’s chief executive Simon Carter said Meta’s departure from 1 Triton Square will help accelerate plans to repurpose the site as an “innovation and life sciences campus”.



Analysts at BNP Paribas said British Land could ultimately receive a boost to rental income if it is able to lease out 1 Triton Square at a higher price per square foot, thanks to an increase in London rents.



Colm Lauder, a real estate analyst at Goodbody, said Meta had given up roughly 1 million sq ft of office space in London in less than a year. It triggered a break clause at an office in Dublin while subletting out another building in the Irish capital.



Other technology companies have been pulling back on workspace amid a spree of industry cost-cutting.



The Telegraph revealed earlier this year that Twitter had been hit by legal proceedings from the Crown Estate over rental payments at its Aire Street office. The matter has since been settled. Twitter said in its UK account it has “discontinued using office space” with a contract value of £38.9m.



In its most recent financial results, Google-parent company Alphabet said it had incurred charges of $663m (£545m) in the first half of 2023 to “optimise our global office space”.

Meta’s formal switch to hybrid comes as other tech companies, including Amazon and Google, also allow staff to work from home.



The trend has led to London offices losing a fifth of their value over the past year, according to figures from French bank BNP Paribas.



A study from academics at Stanford and Chicago universities and Mexican institute ITAM found that the typical American employee works from home around 1.4 days a week. In Britain, the average is higher at 1.5 days a week.



They also found that IT and tech workers typically spend around half the week working from home, compared to less than one day per week for an average worker in retail, transport and hospitality industries.

