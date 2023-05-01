U.S. markets close in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,169.28
    -0.20 (-0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,155.45
    +57.29 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,185.35
    -41.23 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.78
    +3.79 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.42
    -1.36 (-1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.40
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0975
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5470
    +0.0950 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2495
    -0.0073 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3100
    +1.0700 (+0.79%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,121.14
    -1,809.18 (-6.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.77
    -8.23 (-1.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,870.57
    +38.99 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,123.18
    +266.74 (+0.92%)
     

Meta plans $7 billion bond issue - Bloomberg News

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Meta Platforms is seen in Davos

(Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc is planning to raise $7 billion in a second bond offering, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The five-part bond issue's longest 40-year security could yield 215 basis points over Treasuries, according to the report.

The Facebook parent plans to use the funds to help finance capital expenditures, repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock, and for acquisitions or investments, according to the report.

Meta, which did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, raised $10 billion in its first corporate bond issue last year.

The company beat expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, and its shares gained about 13% last week.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)