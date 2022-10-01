U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7200
    +0.2770 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,313.78
    -44.14 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

Meta plans hiring freeze, NASA shoots an asteroid, and Elon's texts about Twitter are made public

Greg Kumparak
·4 min read

Hi all! Welcome back to Week in Review, the newsletter where we quickly sum up some of the most read TechCrunch stories from the past seven days. The goal? Even when you're swamped, a quick skim of WiR on Saturday morning should give you a pretty good understanding of what happened in tech this week.

most read

  • Elon's texts: As part of the ongoing Musk vs. Twitter trial, a big ol' trove of Twitter-related texts between Elon and various key figures/executives/celebrities has been made public. Amanda and Taylor look at some of the most interesting bits, with appearances from people like Gayle King, Joe Rogan, and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey (or, as he seems to be named in Elon's contacts, "jack jack".)

  • Instagram bans PornHub's account: "After a weeks-long suspension," writes Amanda, "Pornhub’s account has been permanently removed from Instagram." Why? PH says they don't know, as they insist everything they put on Instagram was totally "PG" while calling for "full transparency and clear explanations."

  • Interpol issues a red notice for Terra's founder: "Interpol has issued a red notice for Do Kwon," write Manish and Kate, "requesting law enforcement agencies worldwide to search for and arrest the Terraform Labs founder whose blockchain startup collapsed earlier this year."

  • Google Maps' new features: A bunch of new stuff is coming to Google Maps, and Aisha has the roundup. There's a new view style meant to help you "immerse" yourself in a city before you visit, a "Neighborhood vibe" feature that aims to capture an area's highlights, and augmented reality features that use the view from your camera to show exactly where ATMs and coffee shops are.

  • Meta's hiring freeze: The era of explosive hiring at Meta/Facebook is over, it seems. The company will freeze hiring and "restructure some groups" internally, Zuckerberg reportedly announced during an internal all-hands this week.

  • Hacker hits Fast Company, sends awful push notifications: If you got a particularly vulgar push notification from Fast Company by way of Apple News this week, it's because a hacker managed to breach the outlet's content management system. The hacker also apparently published a (now pulled) post on Fast Company outlining how they got in.

  • NASA hits an asteroid: If we needed to hit an asteroid from millions of miles away — to, say, change its course and steer it away from Earth — could we do it? NASA proved they could do just that this week, smashing a purpose-built spacecraft into an asteroid at 14,700 mph. The asteroid in question was never believed to be a threat to Earth, but these are the kinds of things you want tested before they're necessary.

  • Microsoft confirms Exchange vulnerabilities: "Microsoft has confirmed two unpatched Exchange Server zero-day vulnerabilities are being exploited by cybercriminals in real-world attacks," writes Carly. Even worse? There's no patch yet, though MSFT says one has been put on an "accelerated timeline" and offers temporary mitigation measures in the meantime.

audio roundup

Didn't have time to tune in to all of TechCrunch's podcasts this week? Here's what you might've missed:

  • Evernote and mmhmm co-founder Phil Libin joined us on Found to share what he's learned about remote work and why he'll "never go to work in the metaverse."

  • The Chain Reaction crew went deep on why crypto exchange FTX bid billions on a bankrupt company's assets.

  • Amanda joined Darrell on the TechCrunch Podcast to explore whether Tumblr was reversing its controversial porn ban (spoiler: no), and Devin hopped on to talk all about NASA's wild anti-asteroid test mission.

techcrunch+

What hides behind the TechCrunch+ paywall? Lots of really great stuff! It's where we get to step away from the unrelenting news cycle and go a bit deeper on the stuff you tell us you like most. The most-read TC+ stuff this week?

  • Is Silicon Valley really losing its crown?: A provocative question, one asked all the more after COVID flipped the switch on widespread remote work pretty much overnight. Alex dives into the investor data to see where the money is going, and whether or not that's changed.

  • Investors hit the brakes on productivity software: It's an Alex Wilhelm double feature this week! After a few quarters of consistent investment growth, it seems investor interest in productivity tools might be waning. Why? Alex looks at why/how investment in the vertical has shifted.

