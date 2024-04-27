Meta Platforms, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.9% to US$443 in the past week. Meta Platforms reported US$36b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.71 beat expectations, being 8.9% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Meta Platforms from 56 analysts is for revenues of US$158.8b in 2024. If met, it would imply a meaningful 11% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 11% to US$20.10. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$158.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$20.02 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$523. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Meta Platforms, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$600 and the most bearish at US$400 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Meta Platforms shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 15% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 16% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that Meta Platforms is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

