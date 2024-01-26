On January 23, 2024, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), sold 566 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook Inc, operates as a social media conglomerate, owning several major social networking services and technology companies. It is one of the world's leading providers of social media and related services and tools.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,059 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 134 insider sells for Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead Sells Company Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $385, resulting in a market capitalization of $1,010,418.629 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 34.70, which is above both the industry median of 20.915 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.16, indicating that Meta Platforms Inc was considered Modestly Overvalued based on its GF Value of $333.18. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent selling by insiders at Meta Platforms Inc, including the Chief Legal Officer, may be a point of interest for stakeholders and potential investors.

