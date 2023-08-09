Is Meta Platforms Inc (META) Fairly Valued?

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) recently reported a daily loss of 2.44%, despite a three-month gain of 31.38%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 8.58. So, the burning question is: Is the stock fairly valued? This analysis delves into the company's valuation, providing valuable insights to potential investors.

Company Overview

Meta Platforms Inc, the world's largest online social network, boasts 3.8 billion monthly active users across its family of apps. The company's ecosystem primarily comprises the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and several related features. Users engage with each other by exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The company generates over 90% of its total revenue from advertising, with more than 45% coming from the U.S. and Canada and over 20% from Europe. As of August 09, 2023, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) trades at $305.02 per share, with a market cap of $784.90 billion, aligning closely with its GF Value of $331.11.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It's calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. A stock price significantly above the GF Value Line indicates overvaluation and likely poor future return. Conversely, a price significantly below the GF Value Line suggests undervaluation and potentially higher future return.

Meta Platforms appears to be fairly valued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. Given its fair valuation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to align with the rate of its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, making it vital for investors to carefully review a company's financial strength before buying shares. Meta Platforms has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.48, ranking worse than 71.62% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. Despite this, GuruFocus ranks Meta Platforms' financial strength as 8 out of 10, indicating a strong balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. Meta Platforms has been profitable 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 23.8%, ranking better than 84.76% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. The company's profitability is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Meta Platforms' 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 71.21% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.5%, ranking better than 51.8% of companies in the Interactive Media industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). For the past 12 months, Meta Platforms' ROIC is 17.19, and its cost of capital is 10.28, indicating a healthy profitability metric.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 51.8% of companies in the Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Meta Platforms stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

