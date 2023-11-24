Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Could Be 35% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

Meta Platforms' estimated fair value is US$524 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$341 suggests Meta Platforms is potentially 35% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 40% higher than Meta Platforms' analyst price target of US$374

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$43.2b US$48.5b US$55.4b US$65.9b US$72.9b US$78.8b US$83.8b US$88.0b US$91.7b US$95.1b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x17 Analyst x14 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Est @ 10.57% Est @ 8.07% Est @ 6.31% Est @ 5.09% Est @ 4.23% Est @ 3.62% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6% US$40.1k US$41.9k US$44.5k US$49.2k US$50.6k US$50.9k US$50.3k US$49.1k US$47.6k US$45.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$470b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$95b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.6%– 2.2%) = US$1.8t

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$1.8t÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= US$876b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$1.3t. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$341, the company appears quite good value at a 35% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Meta Platforms as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.069. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Meta Platforms

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Interactive Media and Services industry.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Meta Platforms, there are three fundamental aspects you should explore:

