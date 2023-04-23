Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) insiders who sold earlier this year may be offered solace in this recent price drop

Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) value has fallen 3.9% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$10m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. The average selling price of US$173 is still lower than the current share price, or in other words, insiders would have been better off holding on to their shares.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Meta Platforms Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Technology Officer, Andrew Bosworth, sold US$2.3m worth of shares at a price of US$199 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$213, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.2% of Andrew Bosworth's holding.

Insiders in Meta Platforms didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Meta Platforms Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Meta Platforms shares. In total, Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth dumped US$2.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Meta Platforms insiders own about US$76b worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Meta Platforms Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Meta Platforms shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Meta Platforms and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

