Is Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META). The company's shares led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Meta Platforms’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Meta Platforms?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 15% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Meta Platforms today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $569.87, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Meta Platforms’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Meta Platforms?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Meta Platforms' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 69%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? META’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on META, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

