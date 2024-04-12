Meta Platforms Inc's Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead Sells Company Shares

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), a leading technology company that operates social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company on April 9, 2024.The transaction was executed at a price of $522 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $305,370. This sale has contributed to the insider's total sale of 32,236 shares over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same period.The insider transaction history for Meta Platforms Inc reveals a pattern of insider selling, with 214 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

Meta Platforms Inc's stock market capitalization stands at approximately $1,333.976 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The company's price-earnings ratio is 34.89, which is above both the industry median of 21.45 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $350.23, indicates that Meta Platforms Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.49. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value image below provides further insight into the stock's valuation:

For more detailed information on insider trades and the company's financials, interested parties can refer to the SEC filing linked here: [SEC Filing](http://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1326801/000095010324005198/xslF345X01/dp209639_4-newstead.xml).

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

