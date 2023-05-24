Meta Platforms (META) Bounced Back in Q1

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, released its “Artisan Value Fund” first quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the first quarter, the fund outperformed the Russell 1000 Value Index. Its Investor Class fund ARTLX returned 7.88%, Advisor Class fund APDLX posted a return of 7.93%, and Institutional Class fund APHLX returned 8.02% in the quarter, compared to a 1.01% return for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In Q1, sector allocation and stock selection turned out to be positive. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and is a technology company that develops products to connect people.

Artisan Value Fund made the following comment about Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

"Our top contributors in Q1 were Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) and FedEx. Following sharp declines in 2022, shares of Meta Platforms have more than doubled since their early November 2022 lows. Last year’s drawdown created a highly favorable risk-reward, which we took advantage of by adding to our position. Management has wisely, in our view, recalibrated its spending plans to focus on profitability amid a weaker advertising environment, increased TikTok competition and Apple’s privacy changes. While investors got ahead of themselves back in 2021, extrapolating pandemic growth rates into the future, Meta is still a highly successful enterprise generating over $120 billion of revenue annually on a run-rate basis and has more than $40 billion in cash on its balance sheet to help it navigate its future course. Recent usage and engagement trends for Facebook and Instagram have been positive, and Reels—Meta’s answer to TikTok—is gaining traction."

Facebook

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is in 4th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds . As per our database, 220 hedge fund portfolios held Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) at the end of the first quarter 2023 which was 194 in the previous quarter.

