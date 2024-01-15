Meta Platforms (META): The leading Contributor of Wedgewood Partners

Wedgewood Partners, an investment management company, released its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, Wedgewood Composite’s net return was 11.4% compared to the Standard & Poor’s 11.7%, Russell 1000 Growth Index’s 14.2%, and Russell 1000 Value Index’s 9.5% return for the same period. Year-to-date, the fund returned 29.2% compared to 26.3%, 42.7%, and 11.5%, respectively for the indexes. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Wedgewood Partners featured stocks such as Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q4 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is a technology company that develops products to connect people. On January 12, 2024, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) stock closed at $374.49 per share. One-month return of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) was 11.81%, and its shares gained 173.39% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) has a market capitalization of $962.387 billion.

Wedgewood Partners stated the following regarding Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

"Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) was a leading contributor to performance for the quarter – and the year. Core advertising revenue growth accelerated to +23% while operating margin rebounded strongly from a year ago. The Company has been a consistent beneficiary of artificial intelligence (AI) over the past several years, investing aggressively in deep learning recommendation systems that help power its products, which reach nearly half the population of the planet. Meta Platform’s AI investments, combined with its massive scale, allow the Company to quickly spin up new products across its digital advertising real estate to reinforce its competitive positioning. For example, the Company's relatively new Reels product is just over two years old, yet it has driven a +40% increase in the time Instagram users spend on the app. Reels content and other content served up to Instagram users is often driven by several very large and expensive AI recommendation systems that must sort through billions of datapoints in real time and come up with a probability of a user engagement. The Company is one of the few companies that has been able to consistently and profitably monetize AI technologies for shareholders and we continue to hold it has a top position in our portfolios."

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is in third position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 234 hedge fund portfolios held Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) at the end of third quarter which was 225 in the previous quarter.

