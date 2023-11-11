Meta Platforms (META) Rebounded Sharply in 2023

Weitz Investment Management, an investment management firm, released its “Large Cap Equity Fund” third-quarter 2023 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund’s Institutional Class returned -1.74% compared to a -3.15% return for the Russell 1000 Index. The Fund’s Institutional Class has returned +17.04% year-to-date compared to a +13.01% return for the benchmark. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Weitz Investment Management Large Cap Equity Fund highlighted stocks like Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter.

Weitz Investment Management Large Cap Equity Fund made the following comment about Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"As for other quarterly contributors, Alphabet, Inc., (GOOG) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) added to their exceptional year-to-date returns. Meta Platforms and Alphabet were the true year-to-date standouts. After steep declines in 2022, both stocks rebounded sharply due to a combination of solid fundamentals, disciplined operational execution, and improved sentiment. Despite outsized gains and attention, we think both Alphabet and Meta remain undervalued."

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is in 4th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 225 hedge fund portfolios held Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) at the end of second quarter which was 220 in the previous quarter.

