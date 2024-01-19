Meta Platforms (META): The Top Contributor of Fundsmith Equity Fund

Fundsmith LLP, an investment management company based in London, released its “Fundsmith Equity Fund” 2023 yearly update. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In 2023, the Fundsmith Equity Fund rose +12.4 compared to a 16.8% return for the MSCI World Index. In 2023, the Fund underperformed this comparable; however, a longer-term view may be helpful and is undoubtedly better in line with the firm’s investment goals and approach. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

"Meta Platforms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:META) (formerly Facebook) performance makes me wonder whether I should have a fund which invests solely in the one stock in our portfolio each year for which we have received the most critical comments. Meta makes its third appearance in this list of top contributors while Microsoft appears for the eighth time having attracted strident criticism when we started buying at about $25 a share in 2011 (2023 year end price $376)."

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is in third position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 234 hedge fund portfolios held Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) at the end of third quarter which was 225 in the previous quarter.

