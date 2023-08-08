Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Meta Platforms Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2023 Meta Platforms had US$18.4b of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have US$53.4b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$35.1b.

How Healthy Is Meta Platforms' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Meta Platforms had liabilities of US$29.9b due within a year, and liabilities of US$42.7b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$53.4b and US$12.5b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$6.70b.

Having regard to Meta Platforms' size, it seems that its liquid assets are well balanced with its total liabilities. So it's very unlikely that the US$814.6b company is short on cash, but still worth keeping an eye on the balance sheet. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Meta Platforms boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On the other hand, Meta Platforms's EBIT dived 12%, over the last year. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Meta Platforms's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Meta Platforms has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the most recent three years, Meta Platforms recorded free cash flow worth 77% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Meta Platforms has US$35.1b in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$24b, being 77% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Meta Platforms's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Meta Platforms that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

