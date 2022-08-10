U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,206.79
    +84.32 (+2.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,286.02
    +511.61 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,837.60
    +343.67 (+2.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,963.49
    +50.60 (+2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.92
    +1.42 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.72
    +0.24 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    +0.0105 (+1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7610
    -0.0360 (-1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0181 (+1.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5550
    -2.5610 (-1.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,938.49
    +898.29 (+3.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    563.53
    +32.31 (+6.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Duet Display's second screen app is now available for Meta Portal devices

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Meta

Meta is making its Portal smart displays more useful to remote workers. Starting today, you can use the Portal Go and second-generation Portal Plus as a second screen for your Mac or Windows PC. The new functionality comes courtesy of Duet Display, the app that inspired Apple’s Sidecar feature in macOS Catalina. Normally, you would need to either buy a copy of the software or subscribe to use Duet Display, but CEO Rahul Dewan told Engadget the company is making both wired and local wireless second display functionality free for Portal users.

One thing to note is you can’t use the app while video calling with the Portal Go or Portal Plus. Duet Display is available to download on Portal Plus in the US, Canada, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Australia and New Zealand, and Portal Go in the US, Canada, UK, France, Spain and Italy.

Meta is also releasing the Portal Companion app on macOS. The software allows you to share your screen while on call. You can also use the app to send links to the device and more easily access controls like the mute toggle. The Portal Companion app is available to download in the US and UK.

The arrival of Duet Display on Portal devices comes after Meta reportedly decided to reposition them as enterprise products. In June, The Information and Variety said the company would not announce any new consumer versions of the smart display line.

Recommended Stories